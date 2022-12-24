Read full article on original website
wamc.org
After outcry over condition of roads over the holiday weekend, Pittsfield official defends city’s response to Friday’s storm
City Council President Peter Marchetti told WAMC Tuesday that he saw the torrent of social media posts expressing frustration over slippery, unplowed roads and received dozens of phone calls about the situation. He says he’s reached out to Commissioner of Public Utilities Ricardo Morales to find out more about what went wrong.
TRAFFIC: Section of Northampton St. in Easthampton reopened
A portion of Northampton Street (Route 10) between O’Neill Street and Florence Road is closed until further notice due to a broken utility pole and wires down.
Residents hit the slopes day after Christmas
With school being out, temperatures being cold, and many people off for the week, hitting the slopes was on many peoples agenda's Monday.
Warmer weather to welcome in the New Year
It was a cold Christmas weekend but some milder air is headed our way. The 22News Storm Team says a warm up is on the way as we head into the New Year.
PHOTOS: Bobcat spotted in East Longmeadow backyard
A 22News viewer spotted a bobcat in their backyard on Wednesday in East Longmeadow.
WNYT
Capital Region sends crew to Buffalo to help with deadly winter storm
A powerful winter storm has killed at least 28 people in New York. Authorities are reporting 25 of those who died, lived in the Buffalo area, ranging in age from 22 to 93 years old. Buffalo Resident Sulev Swede said the weekend storm got dangerous fast. “It’s like someone turned...
WNYT
Code Blue alert issued resulting from more cold temperatures
Because of the chilly temperatures we’re seeing this week, the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society is calling a Code Blue alert for Tuesday through Thursday. Homeless residents of Albany County, in need of shelter, can go to various locations. People in need can also call the Homeless and Travelers...
Great Barrington woman spends Christmas in airport after flight delayed several times
Thousands of flights have been canceled and delayed nationwide, days after a major winter storm swept through much of the country.
WNYT
Tree service worker dies in Wilton after 30-foot fall
A tree service worker in Wilton has died after falling on the job. It happened on Mt. McGregor Road around 9 a.m. Wednesday, say investigators. The man, 57, who is from the town of Providence, fell about 30 feet to the ground while working on the tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WNYT
Anxious travelers crowd Albany airport in post-Christmas rush
The day after Christmas is one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season. While there were some delayed flights out of Albany International Airport on Monday morning, most appeared to be running on time. A good rule of thumb is if you do have to travel on Monday,...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke crews respond to fire at Hamel’s Catering and Summit View Banquet Hall
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to Hamel’s Creative Catering and Summit View Banquet Hall on Northampton Street Wednesday afternoon for reports of a fire. According to Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex, they received the call around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Captain Rex said that they strongly believe...
Crews put out fire in basement of Holyoke business
Holyoke firefighters have put out a fire at a business on Northampton Street Wednesday afternoon.
WNYT
Two people hurt in Wednesday evening Greene County crash
A big accident on the Thruway in Greene County tied up traffic for hours, Wednesday evening. Two people were hurt. It happened southbound at mile marker 128 between Exits 21B and 21A, say police. A tractor trailer hauling 197,000 pounds of crane equipment got stuck in the right lane. An...
Mount Washington researchers record 150-mile-per-hour wind gusts
Wind gusts reached over 70 miles per hour at their strongest point in Massachusetts on Friday. But atop the Northeast’s highest peak, the wind roared a bit harder. Researchers on the summit of Mount Washington said they recorded wind gusts of roughly 150 miles per hour Friday morning during an hours-long barrage that saw winds reach consistent speeds of 120 miles per hour, according to a report of summit conditions.
Person rescued from Connecticut River in West Springfield
The West Springfield Fire Department rescued someone from the Connecticut River Saturday night.
Pittsfield EMT pulls dogs from burning apartment
Two dogs are OK after being pulled from an apartment fire on Christmas Day. Their rescue was thanks to an EMT who works nearby and rushed in when she saw the smoke and flames.
westernmassnews.com
Mayor Sarno announces 9th round of ARPA funds for Springfield neighborhoods
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced the latest round of American Rescue Plan Funds being distributed to Springfield Wednesday morning. Mayor Sarno announced the 9th round of ARPA funding, focussing on community projects in greater Springfield. A bulk of the $2.27 million is being spent in the...
One injured in Garland Street shooting in Springfield
One person was injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Springfield.
WNYT
Red Cross helping multiple people after recent Amsterdam fires
The Red Cross is helping multiple people after two separate fires in Amsterdam left people without a home. Two adults and a 9-year-old child are being helped after a fire Wednesday on State Route 30. Volunteers are also helping out with emotional support and health services. Two other adults are...
franklincountynow.com
Former South Deerfield Fireman Saves Neighbor’s Home
(South Deerfield, MA) A former South Deerfield Fireman helped a neighbor extinguish a fire in their kitchen on Christmas Day. In the early evening of December 25th, a fire started in the oven of a South Deerfield residence. South Deerfield Fire District responded to the Sugarloaf Street residence and found...
