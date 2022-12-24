Read full article on original website
Related
Cole’s Woods closing due to storm damage
On Wednesday, the city of Glens Falls put out a notice declaring that an area of wooded trails would be closed. Cole's Woods was closed due to a loss of proper lighting.
The Jewish Press
Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again
Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
Are New York Homes Covered For Damage From Blizzard?
As Western New Yorkers continue to dig out from the weekend blizzard that impacted the area over the weekend some homeowners are dealing with damage from the blizzard. According to insurnace.com, your homeowner's insurance should cover most problems that happened due to the weather conditions over the weekend. WATER DAMAGE.
Hoosick Falls CC still hosting NYE party after fire
The Hoosick Falls Country Club will be hosting its New Year's Eve celebration and dinner at the Hoosac School Main Dining Hall after a fire tore through the club late Friday night.
Harlem Valley Rail Trail awarded grant for expansion
The Harlem Valley Rail Trail Association has been awarded a $375,000 state grant to design a new segment of the trail that will link the village of Philmont with the village of Chatham.
Rensselaer resident snaps poles, powerlines in Rutland crash
A Rensselaer resident crashed into two utility poles in Rutland on Monday, snapping them, which resulted in wires down and the stoppage of traffic. The single-car crash was on U.S. Route 7.
Town of Ballston not disposing of resident’s Christmas trees
The Town of Ballston stated on its Facebook page that it will not be hiring a company to dispose of residents' Christmas trees this season. Residents themselves will have to contact their waste company to get rid of their Christmas trees.
Oh Deer! Up to 40 Hungry Deer Greet Man Each AM in Upstate NY
It's not uncommon to see large gatherings of deer in rural parts of Upstate New York, but a sight like this is certainly a bit unusual. Check out the video below of what looks like as many as 40 hungry deer staring down a man in Greene County, waiting patiently to fill their bellies.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hudson overflows as Friday’s storm hits (video)
MID-HUDSON – Friday’s storm caused “moderate” flooding at Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie as the Hudson River reached high tide at 12:05 p.m. Moderate flooding, according to the National Weather Service, is when a stream or river has risen over the banks and reached structures such as buildings or roadways.
Southwest cancels thousands more flights, including to and from Albany
COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Travel disruptions are continuing for many, as Southwest Airlines canceled over 2,500 flights again on Wednesday. Those cancellations include several coming into and out of Albany International Airport. Long lines that were seen inside the main terminal building on Tuesday were replaced with a handful of passengers checking into the outbound […]
Winter storm slams Upstate NY: Dangerous wind chills, thousands with no power, feet of snow, more to come
Strong winds, heavy snowfall and swaths of power outages wreaked havoc on much of Upstate New York Friday and the storm will continue to slam the region on Christmas Eve. Overnight many counties saw wind chill temperatures just under 30 below zero, according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, more than 76,000 customers were without power.
At least 49 dead after winter storm, more snow on the way
The storm that walloped much of the country is now blamed for at least 49 deaths nationwide, with rescue and recovery efforts continuing Monday.
Rensselaer County sends teams to Buffalo amid blizzard
Rensselaer County will be sending teams to assist the City of Buffalo and Erie County to respond to the massive snowstorm and help with recovery efforts, County Executive Steve McLaughlin announced on Tuesday.
wrvo.org
Heavy snow, high winds lead to travel advisories in the North Country
Officials in the Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties are warning people to avoid unnecessary travel as lake effect snow and high winds continue to pummel the region. Jefferson County, which is seeing the heaviest snowfall, has issued a complete travel ban and a state of emergency. "This means limited travel ONLY, that is essential for the protection and preservation of life and/or property," according to a county press release.
Frozen, This New York Town Is Now Covered In Ice, How Did It Happen?
ABC News reports that New York Governor Kathy Hochul described the winter storm that hit Buffalo and Western New York over Christmas Weekend as, "the blizzard of the century". Flights cancelled, 28,000 without power and vehicle travel banned on the city streets as nearly 50 inches of snow has fallen.
Tree service worker dies on site after fall in Wilton
The Saratoga Sheriff's Office report a man, 57 from the Town of Providence fell out of a tree the morning of December 28. According to Saratoga Sheriff, the man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
This Windy Hudson Valley Road Ranks ‘One of The Most Beautiful’ in New York
Tis the season to take the scenic route. The first time I was ever on this road was during my driver's ed class in school. The teacher told us that this was one of the windiest roads in New York state. I thought to myself, if I could drive this, I can drive anywhere.
wwnytv.com
Live storm update: See current conditions across the north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Travel bans are in effect throughout the north country. That’s because of heavy snowfalls in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties. 7 News anchor Jeff Cole and weather forecaster John Kubis took to the air Saturday morning to update viewers about conditions in the area.
North Adams Police Department phone system down
The North Adams Police Department's phone system is down, and they are encouraging anyone needing to contact them to use the backup public safety line.
Everything to know about Lake George Winterfest
It's after Christmas and before the winter carnival. That means that, for the third winter in a row, Lake George Winterfest is coming to the village and town around the lake.
Comments / 4