Columbia County, NY

Comments / 4

The Jewish Press

Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again

Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Are New York Homes Covered For Damage From Blizzard?

As Western New Yorkers continue to dig out from the weekend blizzard that impacted the area over the weekend some homeowners are dealing with damage from the blizzard. According to insurnace.com, your homeowner's insurance should cover most problems that happened due to the weather conditions over the weekend. WATER DAMAGE.
NEW YORK STATE
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hudson overflows as Friday’s storm hits (video)

MID-HUDSON – Friday’s storm caused “moderate” flooding at Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie as the Hudson River reached high tide at 12:05 p.m. Moderate flooding, according to the National Weather Service, is when a stream or river has risen over the banks and reached structures such as buildings or roadways.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Southwest cancels thousands more flights, including to and from Albany

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Travel disruptions are continuing for many, as Southwest Airlines canceled over 2,500 flights again on Wednesday. Those cancellations include several coming into and out of Albany International Airport. Long lines that were seen inside the main terminal building on Tuesday were replaced with a handful of passengers checking into the outbound […]
ALBANY, NY
wrvo.org

Heavy snow, high winds lead to travel advisories in the North Country

Officials in the Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties are warning people to avoid unnecessary travel as lake effect snow and high winds continue to pummel the region. Jefferson County, which is seeing the heaviest snowfall, has issued a complete travel ban and a state of emergency. "This means limited travel ONLY, that is essential for the protection and preservation of life and/or property," according to a county press release.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY

