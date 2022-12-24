Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Breezy and milder today; rain returns to end the year
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild with a low of 36°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 46°. Light rain possible after sunset. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Friday: Rain likely. High of 52°. New Year's Eve: Rain starts off heavy early, then more...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Still cold tonight, but warmer weather is on the way
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a low of 28°, as temperatures rise a few degrees overnight. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Wednesday: High of 39°. Partly sunny and breezy with SW gusts up to 25 mph. Thursday: Lots of clouds with milder temps in the mid 40s. Slight...
Tv20detroit.com
Fire sparks in Detroit apartment complex with no heat since Christmas
(WXYZ) — "This is ridiculous, and this is stupid," Katilya Fairchild said. "This is unsafe." Katilya Fairchild is a resident of a southwest Detroit apartment complex that sparked a fire Monday afternoon. According to the Detroit Fire Department, the fire inside Across the Park apartments on Annabelle St. began...
Tv20detroit.com
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations cause major challenges for travelers
ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Southwest passengers have spent days navigating delays and looking for their luggage. Among those affected — Lashar Love who is fed up dealing with the airline’s baggage. Love was visiting family here in metro Detroit from Los Angeles when her plane got delayed...
Tv20detroit.com
Pipes burst, flooding shelter for pregnant, at-risk mothers
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Monday, Gianna House in Eastpointe reports major flooding occurred after pipes burst. The shelter serves young, at-risk mothers in a residential setting and mothers in the community. “When I heard that, I was so sad," Frial Mina told 7 Action News. Mina said the program...
Tv20detroit.com
Body of Michigan doctor missing since last week found in pond near his home
Police recovered the body of a Michigan doctor who has been missing since last week. According to the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety, divers recovered the body of Dr. Bolek Payan. Police say his body was found in a pod on the property near his residence. Payan was last...
Tv20detroit.com
Residents deal with flooding, no answers from management in Downriver apartments
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Residents of the Southgate Apartments on Quarry St. say they've been without water and dealing with flooded apartments since Christmas morning. Cell phone video shows residents walking in puddles in the hallways and sink faucets spraying water inside of units. "It was like 5:45 in...
Tv20detroit.com
Jayru Campbell arraigned after Christmas day standoff with Auburn Hills police
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Jayru Campbell remained poised during his arraignment in an Oakland County courtroom Wednesday until the judge said part one of the conditions of bond, should he be able to post it, included that he stay away from his 2-year-old daughter. Campbell, 26, was holding...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan had more deaths than births for 2nd straight year
(WXYZ) — For the second straight year, Michigan had more people die than people born, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. New data on the state's website found that Michigan's population also dropped. According to the data, there were 105,022 births in the...
Tv20detroit.com
Ex-Cass Tech football star Jayru Campbell to be arraigned in court Wednesday
(WXYZ) — In an intense stand-off with Auburn Hills Police, 26-year-old Jayru Campbell has scissors in one hand and his two-year-old daughter in the other. "Let's do it, my boy. Self-defense. Come on," he says in a Facebook Live video. "I'm stabbing anything come to this [sic] bro. Trust me, anything."
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police identify suspect and victim in the viral kidnapping video
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police have arrested the suspect seen in the viral social media video violently forcing a woman into a vehicle before taking off. The incident took place on Christmas Day at 5:00 p.m. on 8 Mile and Schoenherr on the city's Eastside. "We are able to...
Tv20detroit.com
Tow truck driver reportedly shoots, kills suspect trying to rob him
(WXYZ) — Detroit Police say an armed robber targeted a tow truck driver, not knowing that tow truck driver had a CPL and was ready to fight back. It happened in the 15400 block of Young Street, in the area of Outer Drive and Kelly, around 9:30a.m. Detroit police say they responded to an armed robbery. They found one person shot. Investigators say that person was taken to the hospital, where he later died. He allegedly was robbing the tow truck driver, who shot him.
Tv20detroit.com
Motor City Rockers hosting game, fan celebration after on NYE
The Motor City Rockers, a new minor league hockey team in metro Detroit, will host a game on New Year's Eve. it will include a family-friendly game and celebration. The Rockers play their home games at Big Boy Arena in Fraser and are the latest team to join the Federal Prospects Hockey League which has teams in Fraser, Port Huron and several other states.
Tv20detroit.com
Travelers flying out of DTW seeing fewer delays, cancellations
(WXYZ) — After a chaotic travel weekend, many people looking to leave for the holidays may finally be able to fly out of DTW on Monday. Since peaking at 370 flights on Friday, the number of cancellations has steadily decreased. Currently, there are less than 100 cancellations at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.
Tv20detroit.com
Barber helps Detroit student who was bullied over his hair, making him skip class
We all know words can hurt. Until recently, a 7th-grade student said he was skipping class and avoiding friends because of bullying over his hair. It was impacting his grades and attitude until his principal and a barber stepped in, and a simple haircut transformed his year. Jerome Andrews goes...
Tv20detroit.com
Barry Croft to be sentenced for his role in the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer
(WXYZ) — Barry Croft Jr., the alleged co-leader in the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, will be sentenced in federal court Wednesday. On Tuesday, his co-leader Adam Fox was given 16 years in prison. Croft and Fox are the only two being charged at the federal level....
Tv20detroit.com
Innocent woman killed in crash by suspect fleeing police
A family is grieving the loss of an innocent woman in a deadly crash from a vehicle fleeing police on Monday morning. It happened around 8:45 a.m. on Michigan Ave. near Gulley Rd. Before the deadly collision, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said a deputy attempted to stop a white...
Tv20detroit.com
Ex-Cass Tech football star Jayru Campbell arrested after police standoff
Jayru Campbell is spending his 26th birthday in the Oakland County Jail for what happened at a psychiatric hospital on Christmas, something Campbell put on Facebook Live. "Ain't no telling when the next Christmas coming around this *****. I got a birthday coming around in two days," Campbell said on Facebook Live over the weekend.
