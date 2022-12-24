(WXYZ) — Detroit Police say an armed robber targeted a tow truck driver, not knowing that tow truck driver had a CPL and was ready to fight back. It happened in the 15400 block of Young Street, in the area of Outer Drive and Kelly, around 9:30a.m. Detroit police say they responded to an armed robbery. They found one person shot. Investigators say that person was taken to the hospital, where he later died. He allegedly was robbing the tow truck driver, who shot him.

