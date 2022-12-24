ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tv20detroit.com

Fire sparks in Detroit apartment complex with no heat since Christmas

(WXYZ) — "This is ridiculous, and this is stupid," Katilya Fairchild said. "This is unsafe." Katilya Fairchild is a resident of a southwest Detroit apartment complex that sparked a fire Monday afternoon. According to the Detroit Fire Department, the fire inside Across the Park apartments on Annabelle St. began...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Pipes burst, flooding shelter for pregnant, at-risk mothers

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Monday, Gianna House in Eastpointe reports major flooding occurred after pipes burst. The shelter serves young, at-risk mothers in a residential setting and mothers in the community. “When I heard that, I was so sad," Frial Mina told 7 Action News. Mina said the program...
EASTPOINTE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan had more deaths than births for 2nd straight year

(WXYZ) — For the second straight year, Michigan had more people die than people born, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. New data on the state's website found that Michigan's population also dropped. According to the data, there were 105,022 births in the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Tow truck driver reportedly shoots, kills suspect trying to rob him

(WXYZ) — Detroit Police say an armed robber targeted a tow truck driver, not knowing that tow truck driver had a CPL and was ready to fight back. It happened in the 15400 block of Young Street, in the area of Outer Drive and Kelly, around 9:30a.m. Detroit police say they responded to an armed robbery. They found one person shot. Investigators say that person was taken to the hospital, where he later died. He allegedly was robbing the tow truck driver, who shot him.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Motor City Rockers hosting game, fan celebration after on NYE

The Motor City Rockers, a new minor league hockey team in metro Detroit, will host a game on New Year's Eve. it will include a family-friendly game and celebration. The Rockers play their home games at Big Boy Arena in Fraser and are the latest team to join the Federal Prospects Hockey League which has teams in Fraser, Port Huron and several other states.
FRASER, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Travelers flying out of DTW seeing fewer delays, cancellations

(WXYZ) — After a chaotic travel weekend, many people looking to leave for the holidays may finally be able to fly out of DTW on Monday. Since peaking at 370 flights on Friday, the number of cancellations has steadily decreased. Currently, there are less than 100 cancellations at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Innocent woman killed in crash by suspect fleeing police

A family is grieving the loss of an innocent woman in a deadly crash from a vehicle fleeing police on Monday morning. It happened around 8:45 a.m. on Michigan Ave. near Gulley Rd. Before the deadly collision, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said a deputy attempted to stop a white...
DEARBORN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Ex-Cass Tech football star Jayru Campbell arrested after police standoff

Jayru Campbell is spending his 26th birthday in the Oakland County Jail for what happened at a psychiatric hospital on Christmas, something Campbell put on Facebook Live. "Ain't no telling when the next Christmas coming around this *****. I got a birthday coming around in two days," Campbell said on Facebook Live over the weekend.
AUBURN HILLS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy