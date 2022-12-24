Read full article on original website
Here's what you need to know about California's new pay transparency law
Lea este artículo en español. In less than two weeks, job seekers in California will finally know how much a job pays when they apply for it — if companies don't figure out a way around a new law. Starting on Jan. 1, employers with at least...
California Minimum Wage To Go Up In 2023
The California state minimum wage is set to increase next week, one of 27 states set to increase base pay rates in 2023. Starting next Sunday, Jan. 1, the minimum wage in California is set to increase to $15.50, the highest of any state in the union. The increase would affect businesses within the limits ...
californiaglobe.com
California’s Voter Approved Special Taxes
California’s Government Code provides numerous powers and duties to cities and counties and Article 3.5 deals with voter-approved special taxes. Government Code Section 50075 provides that it is the intent of the Legislature to provide all cities, counties, and districts with the authority to impose special taxes, pursuant to the provisions of Article XIII A of the California Constitution.
rosevilletoday.com
California’s largest affordable housing program adopts all-electric requirement
Sacramento, Calif. – The Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities (AHSC) Program recently approved its first-ever guidelines for projects to be all-electric with no connections to gas infrastructure starting in 2023. The adoption of the all-electric design requirement by California’s largest affordable housing program supports the state’s decarbonization goals and...
New California law allows colleges, universities to obtain naloxone without cost
SACRAMENTO – As California college students prepare to return to campus for the spring semester, the California Department of Public Health is connecting universities with the life-saving opioid overdose medication naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan. Following the passage of Senate Bill 367, also known as the Campus Opioid Safety Act, CDPH will soon work with public colleges to prevent opioid-related overdoses on school campuses by providing naloxone and educating young people on its uses. The department will be required to provide educational information on opioid overdose during student orientations at all campuses in the California State University...
Counties with the longest life expectancy in California
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
New California Bill Will Keep Bicyclists Safer on the Road
OmniBike Bill Gives Bicyclists More Rights on the Road. Bicyclists will be safer and have more rights on the road starting January 2023, thanks to a new California bill. AB 1909, also known as OmniBike Bill, was introduced by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Burbank) and was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in September 2022.
KQED
'Blatant Lies': Pro-Oil Petition Drive in California Under Scrutiny for Allegations of Misleading the Public
Community organizer Pete Woiwode was walking to meet a friend at a street festival near downtown Oakland in November when a signature gatherer approached and asked if he wanted to sign a petition to lower gas prices. But Woiwode said that in reading the petition he realized it actually was...
californiaglobe.com
The Provisions of California’s Flavored Tobacco Ban
Although the bill to ban flavored tobacco was enacted in September 2020, Senate Bill 793 by Sen. Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo) took effect on December 21, 2022. That is because the bill was subject to a referendum and a vote by the state’s electorate on the November 2022 general election ballot.
southarkansassun.com
Massachusetts, California, Virginia To Receive Up To $500 Direct Payments In 2023
The states of Massachusetts, California, and Virginia will be receiving up to $500 direct payments in 2023. All of these states will use funds received concerning the pandemic, says Notheis. The year 2023 is only a few days away and with it comes financial assistance programs from the states of...
California passed a milestone law to stop neighborhood drilling. Big Oil launched a counterattack
Environmental justice communities and advocates across California celebrated a major victory in August when state legislators passed a bill to ban new oil wells and phase out old ones within 3,200 feet of sensitive sites like homes, schools, and hospitals. It was a win decades in the making. Activists had...
californiaglobe.com
Newsom’s Latest Criminal Pardons of 10 More Makes 140 Total Since 2019
California Governor Gavin Newsom pardoned 10 more criminals during the weekend before Christmas, with the majority of them having drug related-charges dating back to the late 1970’s. According to a press release by the Governor’s office Friday, “The California Constitution gives the Governor the authority to grant pardons. The...
proclaimerscv.com
Haven’t you Received your California Stimulus Check Yet? Here is the Expected Date
Residents in California began getting stimulus payments in October. The $12 billion economic assistance program launched by Governor Gavin Newsom included the Middle-Class Tax Refund or MCTR. The Franchise Tax Board reports that as of Dec. 9, over 6.9 million direct deposits and 6.8 million debit cards have been distributed....
oc-breeze.com
Cal OES reminds Californians about the state’s Gun Violence Restraining Order law
While it’s normally the happiest time of the year for many Californians, the holiday season can turn into a tragedy as firearm violence is more likely to occur than any other time of the year. As California continues to lead the way in protecting children and loved ones from...
nomadlawyer.org
California: Top 7 cheapest places to live in California
I am not surprised enough if you are also looking for affordable places to live in California, as it is one of the most popular places to live in the USA, California is the dreamland for many of us, as big cities provide big opportunities, big opportunities get by living there.
postnewsgroup.com
State Task Force Getting Closer to Identifying What Reparations Look Like
The California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparations Proposals for African Americans will be conducting its last meeting of 2022 on Wednesday, Dec. 14, and Thursday, Dec. 15, at Oakland City Hall Chambers located at 1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza adjacent to 14th Street. The start time is 9...
orangeandbluepress.com
How Much Californians Will Receive This Month?
Inflation Relief Checks With The Amount Of $1,050 Given By California. According to a published post by Yahoo Finance, eligible California residents will start receiving relief paychecks of up to $1,050 this week to weaken the effect of inflation. Governor Gavin Newson filed a $308 billion state budget in June to give direct tax refunds to 23 million California residents as they suffer from inflation, which raised 8.3% yearly. The amount Depends on tax filing status and income.
oc-breeze.com
Gov. Newsom grants clemency to ten people, including one from Los Angeles County and one from Orange County
On Friday, December 23, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he has granted 10 pardons. The California Constitution gives the Governor the authority to grant pardons. The Governor regards clemency as an important part of the criminal justice system that can incentivize accountability and rehabilitation and increase public safety by removing counterproductive barriers to successful reentry. A pardon may also remove unjust collateral consequences of conviction, such as deportation and permanent family separation.
CNET
Waiting for Your California Stimulus Check? Here's When It Will Come
California taxpayers started receiving stimulus checks October. The Middle Class Tax Refund, or MCTR, was part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's $12 billion economic relief effort. As of Dec. 9, more than 6.9 million direct deposits had been issued and 6.8 million debit cards had been sent out, according to the Franchise Tax Board. But millions of residents are still waiting for the one-time payout -- which can be for as much as $1,050 -- and officials say they don't expect to finish sending out funds until mid-January.
KTVU FOX 2
