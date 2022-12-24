ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 3

Related
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

California Minimum Wage To Go Up In 2023

The California state minimum wage is set to increase next week, one of 27 states set to increase base pay rates in 2023. Starting next Sunday, Jan. 1, the minimum wage in California is set to increase to $15.50, the highest of any state in the union. The increase would affect businesses within the limits ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
californiaglobe.com

California’s Voter Approved Special Taxes

California’s Government Code provides numerous powers and duties to cities and counties and Article 3.5 deals with voter-approved special taxes. Government Code Section 50075 provides that it is the intent of the Legislature to provide all cities, counties, and districts with the authority to impose special taxes, pursuant to the provisions of Article XIII A of the California Constitution.
CALIFORNIA STATE
rosevilletoday.com

California’s largest affordable housing program adopts all-electric requirement

Sacramento, Calif. – The Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities (AHSC) Program recently approved its first-ever guidelines for projects to be all-electric with no connections to gas infrastructure starting in 2023. The adoption of the all-electric design requirement by California’s largest affordable housing program supports the state’s decarbonization goals and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

New California law allows colleges, universities to obtain naloxone without cost

SACRAMENTO – As California college students prepare to return to campus for the spring semester, the California Department of Public Health is connecting universities with the life-saving opioid overdose medication naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan.  Following the passage of Senate Bill 367, also known as the Campus Opioid Safety Act, CDPH will soon work with public colleges to prevent opioid-related overdoses on school campuses by providing naloxone and educating young people on its uses.  The department will be required to provide educational information on opioid overdose during student orientations at all campuses in the California State University...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

New California Bill Will Keep Bicyclists Safer on the Road

OmniBike Bill Gives Bicyclists More Rights on the Road. Bicyclists will be safer and have more rights on the road starting January 2023, thanks to a new California bill. AB 1909, also known as OmniBike Bill, was introduced by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Burbank) and was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in September 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

The Provisions of California’s Flavored Tobacco Ban

Although the bill to ban flavored tobacco was enacted in September 2020, Senate Bill 793 by Sen. Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo) took effect on December 21, 2022. That is because the bill was subject to a referendum and a vote by the state’s electorate on the November 2022 general election ballot.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Newsom’s Latest Criminal Pardons of 10 More Makes 140 Total Since 2019

California Governor Gavin Newsom pardoned 10 more criminals during the weekend before Christmas, with the majority of them having drug related-charges dating back to the late 1970’s. According to a press release by the Governor’s office Friday, “The California Constitution gives the Governor the authority to grant pardons. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

California: Top 7 cheapest places to live in California

I am not surprised enough if you are also looking for affordable places to live in California, as it is one of the most popular places to live in the USA, California is the dreamland for many of us, as big cities provide big opportunities, big opportunities get by living there.
CALIFORNIA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

How Much Californians Will Receive This Month?

Inflation Relief Checks With The Amount Of $1,050 Given By California. According to a published post by Yahoo Finance, eligible California residents will start receiving relief paychecks of up to $1,050 this week to weaken the effect of inflation. Governor Gavin Newson filed a $308 billion state budget in June to give direct tax refunds to 23 million California residents as they suffer from inflation, which raised 8.3% yearly. The amount Depends on tax filing status and income.
CALIFORNIA STATE
oc-breeze.com

Gov. Newsom grants clemency to ten people, including one from Los Angeles County and one from Orange County

On Friday, December 23, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he has granted 10 pardons. The California Constitution gives the Governor the authority to grant pardons. The Governor regards clemency as an important part of the criminal justice system that can incentivize accountability and rehabilitation and increase public safety by removing counterproductive barriers to successful reentry. A pardon may also remove unjust collateral consequences of conviction, such as deportation and permanent family separation.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CNET

Waiting for Your California Stimulus Check? Here's When It Will Come

California taxpayers started receiving stimulus checks October. The Middle Class Tax Refund, or MCTR, was part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's $12 billion economic relief effort. As of Dec. 9, more than 6.9 million direct deposits had been issued and 6.8 million debit cards had been sent out, according to the Franchise Tax Board. But millions of residents are still waiting for the one-time payout -- which can be for as much as $1,050 -- and officials say they don't expect to finish sending out funds until mid-January.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

New California law allow universities to order opioid overdose medication free of cost

As California college students prepare to return to campus for the spring semester, the California Department of Public Health is connecting universities with the life-saving opioid overdose medication, Naloxone. Following the passage of Senate Bill 367, also known as the Campus Opioid Safety Act, CDPH will soon work with public...

Comments / 0

Community Policy