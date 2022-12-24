SACRAMENTO – As California college students prepare to return to campus for the spring semester, the California Department of Public Health is connecting universities with the life-saving opioid overdose medication naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan. Following the passage of Senate Bill 367, also known as the Campus Opioid Safety Act, CDPH will soon work with public colleges to prevent opioid-related overdoses on school campuses by providing naloxone and educating young people on its uses. The department will be required to provide educational information on opioid overdose during student orientations at all campuses in the California State University...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO