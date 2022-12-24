ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Washington Examiner

Year in Review: Worker strikes surged in 2022 amid new unionization wave

Strikes rose sharply this past year as more workers turned to organized labor to address their concerns about pay and working conditions. There were 374 worker strikes in 2022, according to researchers at Cornell University, a hefty 39% increase from the year before. There were several factors at play in the growth, a major one being that workers had far more leverage this past year due to mass labor shortages.
ILLINOIS STATE
Scrubs Magazine

Average RN Pay vs Average Travel Nurse Pay

If you’re trying to make the most money for your time as a nurse, you might be considering working as a travel nurse instead of taking a permanent full-time position. Travel nurses tend to make more per hour than their RN counterparts, but the rate varies drastically across the country.
IOWA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Minimum wage goes up based on inflation in these states

(NewsNation) — Americans have seen their purchasing power decrease in the face of rising prices but those making minimum wage in at least 12 states are set to receive an hourly wage boost tied to inflation. Nationwide, 16 states have laws that increase the minimum wage based on inflation,...
OHIO STATE
The Baltimore Sun

DC is raising its minimum wage for tipped workers. This group wants Maryland to be next.

Proponents for setting a higher minimum wage for workers who earn tips, such as bartenders and restaurant servers, have their sights set on Maryland, after a successful push this year to phase out the tipped minimum wage in Washington, D.C., which is now less than a third of the District’s non-tipped minimum wage. Representatives of One Fair Wage, a national organization advocating for the ...
MARYLAND STATE
freightwaves.com

Majority of gig workers say they are done with traditional employment

The last-mile delivery workforce has received a boost in the form of a new survey that found the majority of gig economy workers plan to stay involved for the foreseeable future. The survey of over 1,000 gig economy workers was released earlier this month. Conducted by YouGov for financial products...
The Hill

Six ways students can reduce debt if Biden program is killed by courts

Students who borrowed money to pay for college are hoping for help from President Biden’s debt relief program, which for now is tied up in the courts. If Biden’s program is killed off by the judiciary, however, it doesn’t leave student borrowers without options to reduce their debt. Here are some options that student borrowers…
KRON4 News

Silicon Valley biotech companies busted for fraud, prosecutors say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two Silicon Valley biotechnology companies and their co-founder will pay more than $10 million to the United States to resolve allegations of fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds. Dr. Paul Andrew Rhodes co-founded two technology companies, iSense and Specific Diagnostics.  iSense designs and develops applications for colorimetric sensor arrays.  Specific, headquartered […]
SAN JOSE, CA
dcd.com

Construction Employment Increases in 28 States Between October and November, While 42 States Add Jobs since November 2021

Construction employment climbed in 38 states from October to November and 42 states added construction jobs during the past 12 months, according to a new analysis of federal employment data released by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials said the new employment data shows demand remains strong for the industry as contractors continue to search for even more workers to hire.
COLORADO STATE

