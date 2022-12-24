Read full article on original website
Related
California changing pay requirement for workers with COVID-19
California regulators voted Thursday to end a rule requiring companies to pay employees who can't work because they got infected with COVID-19 while on the job.
Washington Examiner
Year in Review: Worker strikes surged in 2022 amid new unionization wave
Strikes rose sharply this past year as more workers turned to organized labor to address their concerns about pay and working conditions. There were 374 worker strikes in 2022, according to researchers at Cornell University, a hefty 39% increase from the year before. There were several factors at play in the growth, a major one being that workers had far more leverage this past year due to mass labor shortages.
Trader Joe’s workers upset about new work schedule policy: ‘a veiled threat’
The grocery is pressuring part-time employees to add work hours, a constraint on some with parenting or school commitments
Scrubs Magazine
Average RN Pay vs Average Travel Nurse Pay
If you’re trying to make the most money for your time as a nurse, you might be considering working as a travel nurse instead of taking a permanent full-time position. Travel nurses tend to make more per hour than their RN counterparts, but the rate varies drastically across the country.
Students at expensive New York university occupy campus, demand A-grades for everyone
Students at the prestigious New School in New York City are occupying a campus building and demanding everyone be given an A grade.
Car Wash Cheated $800K From Workers With $7 an Hour Wage, Forced to Pay
Wage theft is a rampant problem for car washes, as evidenced by a California car wash that cheated employees out of more than $800,000. The post Car Wash Cheated $800K From Workers With $7 an Hour Wage, Forced to Pay appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
WATCH: Biden announces release of nearly $36 billion to aid pensions of union workers
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration on Thursday announced the infusion of nearly $36 billion to shore up a financially troubled union pension plan, preventing severe cuts to the retirement incomes of about 350,000 Teamster workers and retirees across the United States. Watch Biden’s remarks in the...
newsnationnow.com
Minimum wage goes up based on inflation in these states
(NewsNation) — Americans have seen their purchasing power decrease in the face of rising prices but those making minimum wage in at least 12 states are set to receive an hourly wage boost tied to inflation. Nationwide, 16 states have laws that increase the minimum wage based on inflation,...
Rent Prices: The 10 Most Unaffordable Cities in America
The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month. That comes out to $61,334 per year. For many, that would stretch their budgets to the absolute limit, but to renters in...
‘Heartless’ mass layoffs hit US workers ahead of holidays
Job cuts have risen this year, even as the US economy shows no signs of a downturn for now
DC is raising its minimum wage for tipped workers. This group wants Maryland to be next.
Proponents for setting a higher minimum wage for workers who earn tips, such as bartenders and restaurant servers, have their sights set on Maryland, after a successful push this year to phase out the tipped minimum wage in Washington, D.C., which is now less than a third of the District’s non-tipped minimum wage. Representatives of One Fair Wage, a national organization advocating for the ...
Travel nurses took high-paying jobs during Covid. But then their pay was slashed, sometimes in half.
In early 2022, Jordyn Bashford thought things were as good as they could be for a nurse amid the Covid pandemic. A few months earlier, she had signed an agreement with a travel nurse agency called Aya Healthcare and left Canada to work at a hospital in Vancouver, Washington. Before...
Minimum wages set to increase in 27 states in 2023 by an average of $0.87
In 2023, the minimum wage was set to increase in 27 states. The increases range from $0.23 in Michigan (a 2.28% increase from 2022) to $1.50 in Nebraska (a 14.29% increase from 2022). one increase was set to take effect on December 31, 2022;. 22 increases were set to take...
Service workers left in the lurch as Americans cut back on tipping
With lockdowns over and inflation rising, tips are shrinking in industries that depend on them – from gig work to restaurants
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Thousands of Californians could be eligible for retroactive unemployment benefits, EDD says
COVID-related unemployment benefits ended 15 months ago—yet 100,000 Californians may still be eligible to get the money retroactively. Because of changes in federal guidelines, certain people who were unemployed in 2020 and 2021 and did not meet initial eligibility requirements could now receive hundreds of dollars in weekly benefits.
freightwaves.com
Majority of gig workers say they are done with traditional employment
The last-mile delivery workforce has received a boost in the form of a new survey that found the majority of gig economy workers plan to stay involved for the foreseeable future. The survey of over 1,000 gig economy workers was released earlier this month. Conducted by YouGov for financial products...
Six ways students can reduce debt if Biden program is killed by courts
Students who borrowed money to pay for college are hoping for help from President Biden’s debt relief program, which for now is tied up in the courts. If Biden’s program is killed off by the judiciary, however, it doesn’t leave student borrowers without options to reduce their debt. Here are some options that student borrowers…
10 Most Expensive Cities for Housing in the US
Whether you rent or own, housing costs typically make up the biggest portion of your monthly budget, and where you decide to live can have a major impact on how much you have to pay. If you live in a...
Silicon Valley biotech companies busted for fraud, prosecutors say
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two Silicon Valley biotechnology companies and their co-founder will pay more than $10 million to the United States to resolve allegations of fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds. Dr. Paul Andrew Rhodes co-founded two technology companies, iSense and Specific Diagnostics. iSense designs and develops applications for colorimetric sensor arrays. Specific, headquartered […]
dcd.com
Construction Employment Increases in 28 States Between October and November, While 42 States Add Jobs since November 2021
Construction employment climbed in 38 states from October to November and 42 states added construction jobs during the past 12 months, according to a new analysis of federal employment data released by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials said the new employment data shows demand remains strong for the industry as contractors continue to search for even more workers to hire.
Comments / 0