Strikes rose sharply this past year as more workers turned to organized labor to address their concerns about pay and working conditions. There were 374 worker strikes in 2022, according to researchers at Cornell University, a hefty 39% increase from the year before. There were several factors at play in the growth, a major one being that workers had far more leverage this past year due to mass labor shortages.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO