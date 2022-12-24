Read full article on original website
Man 'surfs' flooded streets of Aptos after atmospheric river
APTOS, Calif. — A viral video shows a man "surfing" flooded streets after a recent California storm originated in Aptos. A category 3 atmospheric river struck the Central Coast of California, flooding areas of Santa Cruz County. Residents in the Rio Del Mar neighborhood in Aptos woke up to major flooding on Tuesday from relentless rain pouring down overnight.
How wet was it? See the rain totals for the last atmospheric river
SALINAS, Calif. — Tuesday's storm brought widespread rainfall to the Central Coast. The rain exceeded four inches at some of the higher peaks in the region. While more rain is expected in the days ahead, the rainfall totals for Tuesday's storm have been released. Santa Cruz County. Santa Cruz:...
20-foot waves seen by Point Reyes during storm
The swells are likely going to get even larger.
Flood watch and high surf advisory in effect Tuesday as storm brings heavy rainfall
SALINAS, Calif. — Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected through Tuesday afternoon. Valleys could see between 1-2 inches, coastal areas will get about 2-3 inches, and the mountains will see 3-5 inches. >>To get the latest traffic map, click here. <<. California Highway Patrol is reporting a number of...
North Salinas neighborhood floods as Cat 3 atmospheric river drenches the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Residents in the Bolsa Knolls neighborhood are dealing with significant flooding due to the Santa Rita Creek overflowing its banks on Tuesday morning. Water crews and county officials reported that the creek has received too much water overnight and was unable to handle the excess. As a result, neighborhoods in the area are experiencing flooding in their homes and garages.
Major flooding hits Rio Del Mar neighborhood in Aptos
APTOS, Calif. — Neighbors in the Rio Del Mar neighborhood in Aptos woke up to major flooding on Tuesday from relentless rain pouring down overnight. “Definitely, last night and into the morning was the worst that I have ever seen it flooded out here. You could tell that it just poured all night, you could hear it on the roof,” said neighbor Tony Borba.
Northern California Gears up for a Category 4 Atmospheric River
While Buffalo, N.Y. is being inundated with snow, Northern California is fearing serious floods. A category 4 atmospheric river is predicted to target much of the Bay Area with winter weather and torrential rain. The National Weather Service warns that San Francisco, Watsonville, Pacifica, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, and Boulder Creek could be under quite a bit of water by Tuesday night. That said, many are gearing up to possibly evacuate their homes, if it gets to that point.
Crews breach Carmel River Lagoon to prevent flooding
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. — Crews from California State Parks, Cal Fire, and Monterey County Public Works were out at the Carmel River Lagoon on Tuesday working on flood prevention measures. They were working on the sandbar in the area to open the river to the ocean. They succeeded in hand-digging...
Weather-related outages reported as storm hits Central Coast
PG&E has already kept busy early Tuesday morning as weather-related outages are being reported. The post Weather-related outages reported as storm hits Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
Update: Rain spreads across Bay Area amid flood watch; Atmospheric river targets NorCal
SAN FRANCISCO -- Driven toward the Bay Area by a surging jet stream, a winter storm system -- carrying with it a Cat. 4 atmospheric river -- began pelting the Bay Area with rain Monday amid a variety of alerts and warnings.Among the alerts issued by the National Weather Service was a flood watch from late Monday night through Tuesday afternoon for cities including San Francisco, Watsonville, Pacifica, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Boulder Creek.By Tuesday morning, excessive runoff could bring flooding to rivers, creeks, streams, and low-lying areas, the weather service said in an advisory. "Localized flooding will likely occur,...
NWS issues flood advisory for San Benito County
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory Dec. 27 until 2 p.m. for portions of San Benito County as well as Monterey and Santa Clara counties. “Moderate to heavy rain has been falling across portions of the Bay Area since last night,” the advisory said. “Law enforcement has had reports of roadway flooding so we are using a flood advisory as steady rain will continue through the morning hours.”
Central Coast flood watch issued as storm expects to bring heavy rain
SALINAS, Calif. — A Flood Watch has been issued for the Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay, and San Francisco, as well as the Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast from late Monday night through Tuesday afternoon. A powerful...
Bay Area Rainfall Totals: See How Much Rain Fell During Post-Christmas Storm
A post-Christmas storm delivered a generous gift to the Bay Area: rain – and lots of it. Mount Tamalpais in Marin County led the way, picking up a whopping 6 inches of rain as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Rob Mayeda reported, citing preliminary data. Other...
Timeline: Atmospheric river to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, possible flooding to Bay Area
Get ready for a winter storm, Bay Area! Rain arrives Monday evening with the heaviest rainfall in the overnight hours. Tuesday's morning commute will be messy and slow, with possible flooding on roads.
Series of storms gearing up to hit the Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - A series of storms are headed for the Bay Area, and they are expected to bring heavy rainfall and intense winds over the next several days. The National Weather Service Prediction Center said the North Bay might get hit first with the excessive rain on Monday as it slides down the rest of the region.
Atmospheric river update: Bay Area hit by flooding, downed trees, power outages
SAN FRANCISCO -- A potent Cat. 4 atmospheric river winter storm roared into the San Francisco Bay Area Tuesday, bringing with it damages from the heavy rain and winds along with power outages. Heavy rain overnight and into the morning turned the morning commute into a chaotic mess and added to the woes of travelers stranded at local airports. The deluge triggered a flood advisory for most of the Bay Area in the pre-dawn hours as the storm made landfall in the North Bay to the sound of thunder, rustling trees, and pounding showers. Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers lost...
Salinas creek overflows, causing flooding in nearby neighborhood
SALINAS, Calif. — An atmospheric river that swept over the central coast dropped several inches of rain causing a creek in one Salinas neighborhood to spill its banks leading to flooded homes and neighborhoods. In some neighborhoods north of Russell Road and San Juan Grade Road, neighbors woke up...
State and county workers dig channel at Carmel River lagoon to help flooding in Monterey County
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION-TV)- In a combined effort from county and state workers to prevent more flood damages after Monterey County got hit by a big storm Tuesday. State Parks, CAL FIRE and County Public Works were at Carmel River lagoon building a small channel to let the river run to the ocean and not overflow. The post State and county workers dig channel at Carmel River lagoon to help flooding in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
Tourists and law enforcement brace for storm impacts on the Central Coast
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) Tourists and local law enforcement agencies are bracing for the rain coming to the Central Coast this week. Dina Patton and Kathleen Johnson were visiting a friend here on the Central Coast. They both made the decision to head back home to Placerville a day early due to the storm. "We The post Tourists and law enforcement brace for storm impacts on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
Rain Is Coming (A Lot Of It)
After a tranquil last few weeks, 2022 will end on the wet and stormy side! An atmospheric river will be directed at the West Coast in the coming days, setting its sights on the Central Coast Tuesday. Moderate to heavy rain is likely over a longer duration along with gusty winds in the morning. Then, several more systems will follow throughout the week… late Wednesday into Thursday, Friday, and then on Saturday. Storm totals are likely to be very impressive by the time we get to January 1st. Obviously there are a lot details to these individual storms that will be resolved in the coming days, so stay tuned to my forecast!
