STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced on Tuesday that brief closures of Interstate 81 northbound are scheduled for January 3-5, near Harrisonburg. The closures will be between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., and each one is scheduled for 15 minutes or less. They allow contractors to remove the concrete deck on Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road bridge over I-81 near mile marker 248.8.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO