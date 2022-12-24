Read full article on original website
Related
cbs19news
Fire displaces Nelson County family
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County family has been displaced by a fire that occurred Friday night. The fire occurred around 7:05 p.m. Friday on the 600 block of Morse Lane in the southern part of the county. Crews from several departments responded to the scene, finding...
WHSV
Update on I-81 closures near Harrisonburg because of bridge work
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced on Tuesday that brief closures of Interstate 81 northbound are scheduled for January 3-5, near Harrisonburg. The closures will be between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., and each one is scheduled for 15 minutes or less. They allow contractors to remove the concrete deck on Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road bridge over I-81 near mile marker 248.8.
WHSV
Pipe burst closes down Salvation Army of Staunton office this week
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The team has a project of cleaning up that will have the office closed all week. Salvation Army officers said the pipe bursting caused phone lines to go out momentarily. Phones and internet are functioning now but rooms and and hallways are soggy— so the Beverly street office is closed for the rest of the week.
WHSV
Fire temporarily shut down East Market Street
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A fire on East Market Street in Harrisonburg caused the road to be shut down for several hours. Fire crews reported that the fire happened around 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 26, according to Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia. Reports say that after they arrived the fire was in the walls of the second floor and extended into the attic.
Updated 5:45 PM : NEWS BULLETIN : Multiple Deaths Near Schuyler, Virginia – Water Rescue / Recovery
“At 11:41 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 27), the Virginia State Police was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County. Local and state Search and Recovery Teams responded to the scene to assist with the vehicle recovery. At...
WDBJ7.com
Monday night is goal for remaining storm-related outages to be fixed
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - More than 1,100 workers continue to work on restoring electric service for nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers who lost power December 23 from damaging wind and freezing temperatures. Power has been restored to 90 percent of customers affected by the severe weather, according to...
WHSV
Third body found in submerged vehicle investigation
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have given an update about the submerged car that was found in Nelson County on Dec. 27. Previously, the VSP reported that they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River and that there were two confirmed dead. In...
WHSV
Five people displaced after East Market Street Fire
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Five people have been displaced after a fire that had part of East Market Street closed for over two hours Monday night. The Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to a fire on the second floor of a large single-family home in the 300 block of East Market Street that had been converted to apartments at around 10:15 p.m. on Monday night.
WHSV
Senior residents of Broadway apartment complex without water all day Monday
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Several senior residents of the Spring Brook Place apartment complex in Broadway said they were without water for nearly the entire day on Monday. According to the property manager, this came after three separate pipe bursts over the holiday weekend and a leak that collapsed a ceiling in one of the units.
WHSV
Coffee Hound reopens after water main break
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Coffee Hound, a popular coffee shop in downtown Harrisonburg, had to close its doors over the weekend and into Monday. A water main break happened over the weekend in the Urban Exchange apartments above the shop causing damage inside. Owner of Coffee Hound, Hailey Rogers said...
cbs19news
Two confirmed dead in submerged vehicle in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials are on the scene of a water rescue/recovery in Nelson County. The Virginia State Police reports there are two people confirmed dead and the investigation is ongoing. The incident occurred around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday on Bridgeport Lane, which crosses part of the Rockfish...
WHSV
Augusta County office recycling Christmas trees until Jan. 14
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As you take down Christmas decorations, Augusta County wants to remind you that the tree is recyclable. Tinsel and ornaments need to be taken off before donating to the county’s five participating convenience centers (Churchville, Verona, Crimora, Sherando, and Mt. Sidney). Augusta County works...
NBC 29 News
Frozen pipes are bursting, shutting businesses down in central Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Due to freezing temperatures in central Virginia, some places were closed Monday, December 26, due to pipes bursting. The ACAC locations at Albemarle Square and on Pantops were both closed the day after Christmas. It says the Pantops location will stay closed until further notice, but the Albemarle Square spot is expected to reopen Tuesday.
WHSV
Two found dead in submerged car
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a vehicle found in a river in Nelson County on Dec. 27. According to the VSP, they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County.
luxury-houses.net
This $8.875M Exceptional Estate Holds Unparalleled 360 Degree Views of Lush Rolling Grass Fields in Afton, VA
The Estate in Afton is a luxurious home that is hard to be replicated now available for sale. This home located at 7777 Dick Woods Rd, Afton, Virginia; offering 04 bedrooms and 04 bathrooms with 5,226 square feet of living spaces. Call Stephen Mclean – Mclean Faulconer Inc., Realtor (434 295-1131) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Afton.
wsvaonline.com
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day fires damage area homes
Area firefighters were kept busy Christmas eve and Christmas day with a number of structure fires. A north high street home in Harrisonburg received approximately $50,000 in damage from a fire on Christmas eve. No one of injuried. The cause of the fire is believed to electrical. A Churchville area...
wfxrtv.com
Wood-burning stove causes house fire in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS says a house fire was accidentally started after a fire spread from a wood-burning stove in Buchanan. Firefighters were dispatched to Alpine Road Friday evening. They determined the fire spread from a wood-burning stove and a...
WHSV
Christmas Eve fire leaves one family displaced
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A fire on Christmas Eve left one family in Harrisonburg displaced, according to Harrisonburg Fire Department Chief Matt Tobia. Tobia said they received a call around 11:30 a.m. about the fire on the 0-100 block of North High Street. When crews arrived, they saw smoke and fire coming from the back of the dwelling.
pagevalleynews.com
Proceeds from sale of Luray home to benefit local hospital and local SPCA chapter
LURAY — Although the housing market may have slowed from a fever pitch for sellers in recent years, one recent sale in Luray benefitted two local non-profit organizations in Page County. Rita Hawkins Short was a longtime supporter of both the SPCA and the local hospital. “I fondly recall...
WHSV
The SVEC gives update on power outages
SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) is working working to restore service from Friday’s high winds, with about 2,500 members out of service as of Friday evening. The SVEC says the goal is to get most members back on by 9 p.m. Saturday they...
Comments / 0