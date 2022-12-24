Read full article on original website
Wrong-way driver crashes into semi; NB I-41 at Capitol closed
All northbound lanes on I-41 at the Capitol Drive off-ramp are closed after a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into a semi truck, the sheriff's office says.
Road rage shooting, crash on SB I-43 at Mequon Rd.
All southbound lanes of I-43 at Mequon Road are back open after a road rage shooting shut lanes down Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office says.
CBS 58
Road rage shooting shuts down I-43 SB from Mequon Road to Brown Deer Road
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A shooting has closed I-43 southbound from Mequon Road to Brown Deer Road Wednesday morning, Dec. 28. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, a single vehicle crashed after being struck by gunfire following an alleged road rage incident. No injuries were reported. According to the...
75-year-old pedestrian hit, killed in Whitefish Bay
A 75-year-old Whitefish Bay woman died after being struck by a driver near Lake View and Santa Monica on Wednesday.
WISN
Shots fired report: I-94 reopens
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office shut down westbound Interstate 94 at 68th street Wednesday morning while deputies investigated a reported shooting. The freeway reopened around 8 a.m. but had been closed since around 6:45 a.m. as sheriff's deputies canvassed the roadway for evidence. This content is imported...
WISN
Police arrest suspected driver for hit-and-run that sent woman to hospital with critical injuries
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say they've arrested the suspected driver of a hit and run from last week, which sent a pedestrian to the hospital with critical injuries. Police said Bianca Coleman, 34, turned herself in the day after a car struck Dana Williams, 50, and drove off. It...
Freeway shooting: Deputies search for shell casings on I-94 at 68th
All westbound lanes of I-94 at 68th Street are back open after a reported freeway shooting closed lanes Wednesday morning.
WISN
SUV vs. tractor-trailer: I-41 northbound reopens
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A wrong-way SUV driver hit a UPS tractor-trailer head-on around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on I-41 northbound near Capitol Drive, shutting down the interstate for hours. The lanes were reopened by 1:25 p.m. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a wrong-way SUV driver crashed head-on into a...
Woman who died in crash on I-894 near National Ave. identified
The woman who died in Friday's crash on I-894 near National Avenue was identified by family as Xuan Nguyen Rollmann. Family says she went by "Mimi."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
72nd and Oklahoma vehicle fire; caused by mechanical issue
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a vehicle fire that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27 near 72nd and Oklahoma. It happened at approximately 8:35 p.m. The cause of the fire is undetermined, but it appears to have been ignited from a mechanical issue. No injuries were reported.
WISN
Exclusive: Off-duty Mequon firefighter struck on freeway speaks with 12 News
It's been three days since Mequon firefighter and paramedic Josh Lipp was struck while helping with a crash on Interstate I-894 at National Avenue. As Lipp recovers from his hospital bed with a broken back, ribs, liver, face and hand injuries, he spoke exclusively with 12 News. "Josh, how you...
Person injured in crash involving two semi-trucks, Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office says
CLYMAN, Wis. — One person was injured in a crash involving two semi-trucks in Dodge County Tuesday afternoon, the county’s sheriff’s office said. The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 16/26 and County Highway CJ near Clyman. In a news release, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said a 57-year-old Horicon man driving a Freightliner semi...
CBS 58
MPD: 40-year-old man fatally shot near Chambers and Buffum Streets
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 40-year-old Milwaukee man is dead after being shot near Chambers and Buffum Streets. Police say it happened Tuesday, Dec. 27, just after 8 a.m. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Woman found dead outside Kenosha assisted living facility
A Kenosha assisted living facility resident was found dead outside the building on Dec. 19, 2022. Police said her death was "related to weather exposure."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 12-year-old fatally shot, 2nd teen charged
A second Milwaukee teen is charged as an adult in connection to an October shooting that killed Olivia Schultz, 12, and wounded her mother. Prosecutors accuse 16-year-old Cornell Henard of first-degree reckless homicide. Benjamin Garrett, 17, was charged in October with first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree reckless injury.
nbc15.com
Dodge Co. officials investigate death of man found in Rubicon River
NEOSHO, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who was found in the Rubicon River. The sheriff’s office announced Tuesday that it responded around 3:20 p.m. to the river, just west of State Highway 67, in Neosho. The man was found dead, laying in the river.
WISN
Milwaukee reckless drivers strike same spot twice in two weeks
MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee Police Department Traffic Safety Unit, the District 7 area accounts for 18 percent of crash incidents in 2022. It's the highest amount citywide, with 2,744 total incidents so far this year. The numbers are down from 2021. Last year, Milwaukee registered 17,469 crash...
WISN
2 people get out of their cars after a crash, 1 fatally hit by another car
WEST ALLIS — Today a fatal accident happened on Interstate 41/894 northbound in West Allis at National Avenue. Reportedly two drivers got out of their cars after the crash happened. The sheriff's office says just after 9 a.m., two cars got into an accident and pulled over. A third...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
35th and Nash crash; 2 injured, driver fled
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a serious crash that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 25 near 35th and Nash. It happened at approximately 1:40 a.m. Police say a driver lost control of his vehicle (Unit #1) when it crossed the centerline and collided with another vehicle (Unit #2) on oncoming traffic.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee vehicle break-ins, Marquette fans' cars damaged
MILWAUKEE - A number of Marquette University basketball fans were left with hundreds of dollars in repair bills after Milwaukee police say at least 10 cars were broken into during the game Tuesday night, Dec. 27. When Jeff Hagen left the game, he came out to find his window smashed,...
