ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Allis, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

Shots fired report: I-94 reopens

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office shut down westbound Interstate 94 at 68th street Wednesday morning while deputies investigated a reported shooting. The freeway reopened around 8 a.m. but had been closed since around 6:45 a.m. as sheriff's deputies canvassed the roadway for evidence. This content is imported...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

SUV vs. tractor-trailer: I-41 northbound reopens

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A wrong-way SUV driver hit a UPS tractor-trailer head-on around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on I-41 northbound near Capitol Drive, shutting down the interstate for hours. The lanes were reopened by 1:25 p.m. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a wrong-way SUV driver crashed head-on into a...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

72nd and Oklahoma vehicle fire; caused by mechanical issue

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a vehicle fire that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27 near 72nd and Oklahoma. It happened at approximately 8:35 p.m. The cause of the fire is undetermined, but it appears to have been ignited from a mechanical issue. No injuries were reported.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Person injured in crash involving two semi-trucks, Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office says

CLYMAN, Wis. — One person was injured in a crash involving two semi-trucks in Dodge County Tuesday afternoon, the county’s sheriff’s office said. The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 16/26 and County Highway CJ near Clyman. In a news release, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said a 57-year-old Horicon man driving a Freightliner semi...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

MPD: 40-year-old man fatally shot near Chambers and Buffum Streets

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 40-year-old Milwaukee man is dead after being shot near Chambers and Buffum Streets. Police say it happened Tuesday, Dec. 27, just after 8 a.m. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 12-year-old fatally shot, 2nd teen charged

A second Milwaukee teen is charged as an adult in connection to an October shooting that killed Olivia Schultz, 12, and wounded her mother. Prosecutors accuse 16-year-old Cornell Henard of first-degree reckless homicide. Benjamin Garrett, 17, was charged in October with first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree reckless injury.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Dodge Co. officials investigate death of man found in Rubicon River

NEOSHO, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who was found in the Rubicon River. The sheriff’s office announced Tuesday that it responded around 3:20 p.m. to the river, just west of State Highway 67, in Neosho. The man was found dead, laying in the river.
NEOSHO, WI
WISN

Milwaukee reckless drivers strike same spot twice in two weeks

MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee Police Department Traffic Safety Unit, the District 7 area accounts for 18 percent of crash incidents in 2022. It's the highest amount citywide, with 2,744 total incidents so far this year. The numbers are down from 2021. Last year, Milwaukee registered 17,469 crash...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

35th and Nash crash; 2 injured, driver fled

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a serious crash that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 25 near 35th and Nash. It happened at approximately 1:40 a.m. Police say a driver lost control of his vehicle (Unit #1) when it crossed the centerline and collided with another vehicle (Unit #2) on oncoming traffic.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee vehicle break-ins, Marquette fans' cars damaged

MILWAUKEE - A number of Marquette University basketball fans were left with hundreds of dollars in repair bills after Milwaukee police say at least 10 cars were broken into during the game Tuesday night, Dec. 27. When Jeff Hagen left the game, he came out to find his window smashed,...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy