Disabled vehicle cleared on west I-275 exit ramp in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The disabled vehicle vehicle blocking a lane of a west I-275 exit ramp in Erlanger has been cleared. All lanes along the exit ramp are now open for usual traffic. A disabled vehicle is partially blocking an interstate exit ramp in Erlanger, Wednesday evening. According...
Disabled vehicle cleared on south I-71/75 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The disabled vehicle blocking traffic on south I-71/75 in Covington has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are on scene of a disabled vehicle blocking traffic on the interstate in Covington, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation,...
Report of a crash on Stevenson Road at Kimberly Drive in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Stevenson Road at Kimberly Drive in Erlanger. Sun hazard is creating an impairment for motorists. Use caution when traveling in this area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
Crash on I-75S near Cin-Day Road in Clermont County, shoulder is blocked
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crash on I-75S near Cin-Day Road in Clermont County. The left shoulder is blocked and traffic is impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Report of a crash on Montgomery Road at Schoolhouse Lane in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash, with undetermined injuries, on Montgomery Road at Schoolhouse Lane in Montgomery. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
Report of a pedestrian struck on Hughes Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a pedestrian struck on Hughes Road in Colerain Township, near the Rumpke landfill. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
I-275 in Colerain Township reopened after a multiple injury crash
NORTHGATE, Ohio — UPDATE:. Westbound I-275 has reopened after a lengthy closing due to a crash with multiple injuries, Tuesday morning. WLWT is working to find more information on the injuries. All traffic in the area should be returning to normal. Police have closed a section of westbound I-275...
Police are responding to a crash with injuries on I-75S in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Police are responding to a crash with injuries on I-75S, near the Mall Road exit in Florence/ Lanes are blocked, use caution when approaching this area. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here.
Mount Healthy police warn of fraudulent Duke Energy solicitor
CINCINNATI — Police are warning Mount Healthy residents to beware after a fraudulent solicitor was reported going door-to-door on Tuesday. Mount Healthy police say an illegal solicitation was reported on Harrison Avenue at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. It was reported that a man was going door-to-door claiming...
Vehicle crash into a residence reported on Corbly Road in Mount Washington
CINCINNATI — Vehicle crash into a residence reported on Corbly Road in Mount Washington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Structure fire reported on Warren Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Warren Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
Crews are responding to Montfort Heights on North Bend Road
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to Montfort Heights on North Bend Road. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries at SR129 and bypass 4 in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries at SR129 and bypass 4 in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert...
Covington woman warns others after saying strange man followed her for blocks on her way home
COVINGTON, Ky. — A Covington woman is speaking out after she reported to police that a strange man followed her for blocks and all the way to her home. The Covington Police Department is investigating the case. Questions swirl if there is any connection to encounters other women had...
OSP: Woman dies after being hit by pickup truck in Mason
MASON, Ohio — A woman is dead after being hit by a truck while walking in the roadway in Mason on Tuesday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 8 p.m. when the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Mason-Montgomery Road, near Irwin Simpson Road.
Crews are responding to Oxford for a crash with injuries on Millville Oxford Road
OXFORD, Ohio — Crews are responding to Oxford for a crash with injuries on Millville Oxford Road. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
Report of a crash, blocking the roadway at Turfway and Houston in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash, blocking the roadway, at Turfway and Houston in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
Police close westbound I-275 in Springdale after a crash
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Police have closed westbound I-275 in Springdale after vehicles crashed due to ice and snow build-ups. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. No injuries have been reported with this incident. There is no timetable for when the interstate...
Police responding to a crash, possible injuries on Gray Road in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Police responding to a crash with possible injuries on Gray Road in College Hill. The road is being shut down at the merge with Groesbeck Road, near Argus Road, use caution in this area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
