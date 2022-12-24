ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin County, KY

Disabled vehicle cleared on west I-275 exit ramp in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The disabled vehicle vehicle blocking a lane of a west I-275 exit ramp in Erlanger has been cleared. All lanes along the exit ramp are now open for usual traffic. A disabled vehicle is partially blocking an interstate exit ramp in Erlanger, Wednesday evening.
ERLANGER, KY
Disabled vehicle cleared on south I-71/75 in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The disabled vehicle blocking traffic on south I-71/75 in Covington has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are on scene of a disabled vehicle blocking traffic on the interstate in Covington, Wednesday afternoon.
COVINGTON, KY
Report of a crash on Stevenson Road at Kimberly Drive in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Stevenson Road at Kimberly Drive in Erlanger. Sun hazard is creating an impairment for motorists. Use caution when traveling in this area.
ERLANGER, KY
Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill.
TAYLOR MILL, KY
Police are responding to a crash with injuries on I-75S in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Police are responding to a crash with injuries on I-75S, near the Mall Road exit in Florence/ Lanes are blocked, use caution when approaching this area.
FLORENCE, KY
Mount Healthy police warn of fraudulent Duke Energy solicitor

CINCINNATI — Police are warning Mount Healthy residents to beware after a fraudulent solicitor was reported going door-to-door on Tuesday. Mount Healthy police say an illegal solicitation was reported on Harrison Avenue at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. It was reported that a man was going door-to-door claiming
CINCINNATI, OH
Structure fire reported on Warren Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Warren Street in Covington.
COVINGTON, KY
Crews are responding to Montfort Heights on North Bend Road﻿

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to Montfort Heights on North Bend Road.
CINCINNATI, OH
OSP: Woman dies after being hit by pickup truck in Mason

MASON, Ohio — A woman is dead after being hit by a truck while walking in the roadway in Mason on Tuesday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 8 p.m. when the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Mason-Montgomery Road, near Irwin Simpson Road.
MASON, OH
Police close westbound I-275 in Springdale after a crash

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Police have closed westbound I-275 in Springdale after vehicles crashed due to ice and snow build-ups. No injuries have been reported with this incident.
SPRINGDALE, OH

