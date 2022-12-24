Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near 27th and North
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 37, was hurt in a shooting near 27th and North Wednesday evening, Dec. 28. Police said the shots were fired around 5:30 p.m. The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No...
WISN
At least 10 vehicles had windows smashed Tuesday night in downtown Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say at least 10 vehicles had their windows smashed Tuesday night in downtown Milwaukee. It happened at about 6:45 p.m. near North 7th Street and McKinley Avenue. Brad Franzen told WISN 12 News he was at the Marquette men's basketball game at Fiserv Forum when...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
East side shooting, Milwaukee man wounded on Farwell
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot on the city's lower east side Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27. The shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Farwell near Royall. Police said the 20-year-old victim showed up at an area hospital for treatment of non-fatal gunshot wounds. What led to the shooting isn't...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Marquette police warn of 'possible armed, disorderly' man
MILWAUKEE - Marquette University police sent out an alert Wednesday night, Dec. 28 regarding a "possible armed, disorderly" man near 18th and Wisconsin. According to police, around 9 p.m., this person approached a female Marquette student as she was getting into her vehicle, threatening to harm her. She honked her...
Milwaukee morning commute disrupted by two separate gunfire incidents
Wednesday morning's commute was disrupted by two separate shots fired incidents. The first one happened just before 7 a.m. on I-94 near 68th street.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Reported shooting shuts down I-94 WB at 68th in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - All lanes on westbound I-94 are closed at 68th Street in Milwaukee while deputies canvass for evidence following a reported shooting. The 70th Street on-ramp is also closed. Commuters can re-enter the freeway at 84th Street. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 reported freeway shootings Wednesday morning
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office responded to two separate reports of shots fired on the freeway Wednesday morning, Dec. 28. The incidents were reported on westbound I-94 near 68th Street and southbound I-43 between Mequon Road and Brown Deer Road, prompting closures. Deputies canvassed I-94 for evidence following...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 12-year-old fatally shot, 2nd teen charged
A second Milwaukee teen is charged as an adult in connection to an October shooting that killed Olivia Schultz, 12, and wounded her mother. Prosecutors accuse 16-year-old Cornell Henard of first-degree reckless homicide. Benjamin Garrett, 17, was charged in October with first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree reckless injury.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Buffum and Chambers homicide; man shot, no arrests made
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27 near Chambers and Buffum. It happened at approximately 8:05 a.m. The victim, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made. Anyone...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
35th and Custer shooting; woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27 near 35th and Custer. It happened at approximately 6:50p.m. The victim, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee vehicle break-ins, at least 10 damaged
MILWAUKEE - At least ten vehicles were broken into Tuesday night, Dec. 27 near 7th Street and McKinley Avenue in Milwaukee. It happened around 6:45 p.m. Police say someone broke the windows to at least ten vehicles. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 16-year-old fatally shot during South Division basketball game
MILWAUKEE - Nico Thomas, 27, of Milwaukee, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, as party to a crime, after prosecutors say he fatally shot a 16-year-old in the parking lot during a basketball game at South Division High School near 13th and Lapham. According to prosecutors, Thomas told investigators someone else fired toward him first, but video evidence disputed that claim.
foxillinois.com
Milwaukee man arrested after police chase in Vermillion County
VERMILION COUNTY, Ind. (WICS) — A Milwaukee man was arrested on Tuesday after a police chase in Vermillion County, Indiana. The Indiana State Police (ISP) say a trooper saw a silver Toyota SUV traveling southbound on State Road 63 near State Road 32 driving 75 mph in a 60 mph zone.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pedestrian accident; woman charged
MILWAUKEE - A 34-year-old Milwaukee woman is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. It happened on Thursday, Dec. 22 near W. Fond du Lac Ave. and N. Sherman. Bianca Coleman is facing the following charges: Hit-and-run (great bodily harm), knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee home burns where generations lived
A Milwaukee family is grateful no one was hurt after a fire tore through their home near 6th and Arthur Tuesday afternoon. Several generations of people lived in the home over the years.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Reported shootings shut down interstates Wednesday morning
Separate shooting investigations shut down stretches of I-94 and I-43 on Wednesday morning, Dec. 28. The shootings happened near 68th Street and the Milwaukee-Ozaukee county line, respectively.
wwisradio.com
Milwaukee Counts Two Homicides Over Holiday Weekend
(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee’s holiday weekend shooting tally is small, just five shot, but police say there were two homicides. One of the killings happened Friday night, there aren’t many details in that case. Milwaukee Police say the other homicide came Christmas Eve when a 27-year-old woman was shot and killed on the city’s south side. Police say they are looking for suspects in the case.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
72nd and Oklahoma vehicle fire; caused by mechanical issue
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a vehicle fire that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27 near 72nd and Oklahoma. It happened at approximately 8:35 p.m. The cause of the fire is undetermined, but it appears to have been ignited from a mechanical issue. No injuries were reported.
Neighborhood in pain after USPS mailman is killed in Milwaukee
The shooting death of U.S. Postal Worker Aundre Cross stunned the city and the neighborhood where he was killed. Reverend Carl Smith lives near 65th and Lancaster where Cross was gunned down.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pedestrian struck, killed in Whitefish Bay
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on Wednesday evening, Dec. 28 in Whitefish Bay. It happened near Santa Monica and Silver Spring. Whitefish Bay police said the woman, 75, was found pinned under the vehicle. She was pulled out, and life-saving measures were attempted, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
