Herald-Journal
Column: MW should be exciting in men’s basketball
With the conference portion of the college basketball schedule upon us, it’s time to see who is for real. Are the Aggies the eighth-best team in the Mountain West Conference like the preseason poll predicted? Or is Utah State one of four MW teams that right now is on most prognosticators lists for making the NCAA Tournament?
Herald-Journal
USU football: Aggies hungry to finish with winning record
The opportunity to finish the 2022 college football season with a winning record is what awaits Utah State and Memphis when they square off in Tuesday’s Servpro First Responder Bowl. This is the first appearance for either of these teams at this particular bowl, which has been contested annually...
Herald-Journal
USU football: USU roughed up by Memphis in First Responder Bowl
A two-game bowl winning streak was not to be for Utah State’s football program. A bad second quarter made sure of that.
Herald-Journal
Prep boys basketball: Preston rallies past Mountain Crest, improves to 4-0 vs. Utah teams
HYRUM — It was the kind of nailbiter both local high school boys basketball teams were hoping for heading into region/district play. Preston improved to 4-0 against teams from Utah with a come-from-behind 54-52 victory over Mountain Crest on Wednesday night at the ICON Activity Complex.
Herald-Journal
Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press
HONOLULU (AP) — Steve Ashworth was perfect from long distance, making three of Utah State’s 11 3-pointers, and scored 12 points in a balanced attack that led the Aggies to an 82-73 win over Washington State in the third-place game of the Diamond Head Classic. Utah State was 11-17 behind the arc (65%) and 32-53 overall (60%). Taylor Funk and Trevin Dorius also had 12 points apiece for the Aggies. Mouhamed Gueye scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Cougars, Washington State was 2 of 17 (12%) from 3-point range and shot 24 of 54 (48%) overall but was 23 of 26 from the foul line.
Herald-Journal
Nancy Elizabeth (Stevens) Hale
Nancy Elizabeth (Stevens) Hale 7/20/1955 - 12/5/2022 Nancy Elizabeth Stevens Hale, 67, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2022, at her home in Paris, Idaho. Nancy was born in Logan, Utah on July 20th, 1955, to Iona Kunz Stevens and Lowell Elmer Stevens. She joined five older siblings--Earl, Dennis, Jerry, Maxine, and Michael. She was their half-sister but was never thought of or referred to in that way. She was just their sweet, blonde-haired baby sister.
Herald-Journal
Hansen, Eloise Christensen
Updated service dates and times below: Funeral services are at Allen-Hall Mortuary and will take place Wednesday, December 28th at 11 a.m. with a viewing prior from 9:30-10:30 a.m. an evening viewing will also take place Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary. Interment to follow the funeral service at the Logan City Cemetery. Condolences and memories can be shared online at www.allenmortuaries.com . Funeral services will be livestreamed and can be viewed at www.allenmortuaries.com.
Herald-Journal
Nostrom, Chloe Ann
Nostrom Chloe Ann Nostrom 23 Providence, UT passed away December 23, 2022. White Pine Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements. For the full obituary and service details, please visit www.whitepinefunerals.com .
Herald-Journal
Earl, Steven
Earl Steven Earl 69 North Logan passed away December 24, 2022. Services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. Share condolences online at www.allenmortuaries.net .
Herald-Journal
Haycock, Alice
Haycock Alice Haycock 94 Providence passed away December 24, 2022. Services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. Share condolences online at www.allenmortuaries.net .
Herald-Journal
TGPD officer electrifies BRHS fundraising effort
Skyler Gailey, a sergeant with the Tremonton-Garland Police Department, said the five or so seconds of excruciating pain he experienced recently is nothing compared to the suffering that some people go through daily. He is happy to help those who suffer whenever he can and recently proved it during a...
Herald-Journal
Skepticism of electronic voting may be warranted
Jess Bradfield’s parting words with his 90-day resignation notice to the Cache County Council were that he hoped the County Clerk seat would be occupied by a qualified person and not an “election denier” suggested that those two things were mutually exclusive. Perhaps not. There might be a very qualified person who throws their hat in the ring and who might hold valid concerns about the wide-spread use of electronic voting machines and the inherent risks associated with them. In 2020, when Jess Bradfield took the County Clerk position, I hoped that he would have been that person. Instead, he completely up-ended the County Clerk’s office from staff to functional tasking and without haste installed several ES&S DS450 electronic voting machines. What is widely known, but touted by some as folly, is that these machines can be digitally manipulated. They can transfer data wirelessly by ISPs and can alter voting data- all without a secure audit trail. This miracle technology has been in the making for over twenty years. After the 2000 presidential election (remember the hanging chads), Congress funded the electronic voting machine industry to the tune of over $3 billion during the next several years leading to touch-screen ballots, computerized tabulations and optical scanner voting systems which read paper ballots (the approach taken in Cache County with the E&S machines).
