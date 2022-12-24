Effective: 2022-12-28 20:40:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Victoria AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING Patchy to areas of mist and fog have developed across portions of the Victoria Crossroads region of South Texas early this morning. Expect visibilities from 3 to 5 miles. However, at a few locations, fog with visibilities of 1/4 mile or less, will also occur at times. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the vehicles of other motorists.

CALHOUN COUNTY, TX ・ 43 MINUTES AGO