California changing pay requirement for workers with COVID-19
California regulators voted Thursday to end a rule requiring companies to pay employees who can't work because they got infected with COVID-19 while on the job.
Trader Joe’s workers upset about new work schedule policy: ‘a veiled threat’
The grocery is pressuring part-time employees to add work hours, a constraint on some with parenting or school commitments
Scrubs Magazine
Average RN Pay vs Average Travel Nurse Pay
If you’re trying to make the most money for your time as a nurse, you might be considering working as a travel nurse instead of taking a permanent full-time position. Travel nurses tend to make more per hour than their RN counterparts, but the rate varies drastically across the country.
Older and unappreciated: Workers over 50 face a rough time on the job
This is one of the worst times to be a worker in the twilight of a career. Only half of Americans are steadily employed throughout their 50s.
10 Jobs That Make $80 an Hour (or More)
In the United States, the median salary is currently $54,134 annually, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Doing the math, that averages out to about $28/hour. See: What Is the Minimum Salary...
WATCH: Biden announces release of nearly $36 billion to aid pensions of union workers
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration on Thursday announced the infusion of nearly $36 billion to shore up a financially troubled union pension plan, preventing severe cuts to the retirement incomes of about 350,000 Teamster workers and retirees across the United States. Watch Biden’s remarks in the...
‘Heartless’ mass layoffs hit US workers ahead of holidays
Job cuts have risen this year, even as the US economy shows no signs of a downturn for now
New California laws in 2023: Minimum wage increase, legal jaywalking and more
Juneteenth becomes a state holiday, jaywalking becomes legal in safe situations, cyclists get new protections on city roads and more. Here are laws going into effect in California Jan. 1:
DC is raising its minimum wage for tipped workers. This group wants Maryland to be next.
Proponents for setting a higher minimum wage for workers who earn tips, such as bartenders and restaurant servers, have their sights set on Maryland, after a successful push this year to phase out the tipped minimum wage in Washington, D.C., which is now less than a third of the District’s non-tipped minimum wage. Representatives of One Fair Wage, a national organization advocating for the ...
Layoffs are on the rise, but nearly 50% of workers are still looking to quit in 2023
Companies across a range of industries are implementing hiring freezes and workforce reductions amid the uncertain economy. Many professionals are still considering quitting anyways.
Service workers left in the lurch as Americans cut back on tipping
With lockdowns over and inflation rising, tips are shrinking in industries that depend on them – from gig work to restaurants
US fails to give money promised for developing countries to ease climate impacts
The US has risked alienating developing countries hit hardest by the climate crisis, after Congress delivered just a fraction of the money promised by Joe Biden to help poorer nations adapt to worsening storms, floods and droughts. Biden has promised $11.4bn each year for developing countries to ease climate impacts...
Bill Championing Paid Time Off, Increased Wages for Overworked Restaurant Employees Introduced in Congress
The bill calls for a ‘thriving wage,’ access to health care, and a dignified work environment
freightwaves.com
Majority of gig workers say they are done with traditional employment
The last-mile delivery workforce has received a boost in the form of a new survey that found the majority of gig economy workers plan to stay involved for the foreseeable future. The survey of over 1,000 gig economy workers was released earlier this month. Conducted by YouGov for financial products...
California (CalFresh) Food Stamps: When Payments Are Scheduled in January
CalFresh, California's version of SNAP, provides monthly food assistance to low-income households that meet state and federal eligibility guidelines. Benefits are distributed on a monthly schedule to...
The 10 Most Memorable Teachers Union Quotes of 2022
Teachers union officers and activists had a lot to say in 2022 — and others had a lot to say about them. Here are the 10 most memorable teachers union quotes of 2022, in countdown order: 10. “I understand that we have elections, but at the end of the day, we need politics out of […]
These 20 companies are hiring a ton of tech workers
Even as big tech names like Twitter are laying off employees, firms like Deloitte and PwC are still looking for tech workers, according to Indeed.
US News and World Report
New Mexico State to Begin Search for Next Chancellor
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University is searching for its next chancellor. The Las Cruces campus announced in a news release Wednesday that the university's Board of Regents has approved the administration to start looking for a new leader. Current Chancellor Dan Arvizu's five-year contract is...
coinchapter.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Bail Proves That US Judicial System is Biased and Anti-Poor
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire highlighted several problems. It showed the dangers of unregulated crypto activity, where idolized young entrepreneurs can create an economic catastrophe. It also highlighted the judiciary’s bias in the United States (US). The criminal justice system in the...
Are Robots & Automation Killing Human Jobs? What to Know About Our Employment Future in America
Are Robots & Automation Killing Human Jobs? What to Know About Our Employment Future in America. Will Robots & Automation Kill Most Human Jobs by 2030?Photo byUniversity San Diego.
