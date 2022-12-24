ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Scrubs Magazine

Average RN Pay vs Average Travel Nurse Pay

If you’re trying to make the most money for your time as a nurse, you might be considering working as a travel nurse instead of taking a permanent full-time position. Travel nurses tend to make more per hour than their RN counterparts, but the rate varies drastically across the country.
IOWA STATE
The Baltimore Sun

DC is raising its minimum wage for tipped workers. This group wants Maryland to be next.

Proponents for setting a higher minimum wage for workers who earn tips, such as bartenders and restaurant servers, have their sights set on Maryland, after a successful push this year to phase out the tipped minimum wage in Washington, D.C., which is now less than a third of the District’s non-tipped minimum wage. Representatives of One Fair Wage, a national organization advocating for the ...
MARYLAND STATE
freightwaves.com

Majority of gig workers say they are done with traditional employment

The last-mile delivery workforce has received a boost in the form of a new survey that found the majority of gig economy workers plan to stay involved for the foreseeable future. The survey of over 1,000 gig economy workers was released earlier this month. Conducted by YouGov for financial products...
The 74

The 10 Most Memorable Teachers Union Quotes of 2022

Teachers union officers and activists had a lot to say in 2022 — and others had a lot to say about them. Here are the 10 most memorable teachers union quotes of 2022, in countdown order: 10. “I understand that we have elections, but at the end of the day, we need politics out of […]
TENNESSEE STATE
US News and World Report

New Mexico State to Begin Search for Next Chancellor

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University is searching for its next chancellor. The Las Cruces campus announced in a news release Wednesday that the university's Board of Regents has approved the administration to start looking for a new leader. Current Chancellor Dan Arvizu's five-year contract is...
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy