COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
WIS-TV
Safety concerns at Colony Apartments in Columbia
Residents of the Colony Apartments have been without water or heat for 3 days
Residents of the Colony Apartments have been without water or heat for 3 days
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Single mother of three, Omeisha Johnson, says she and her children have been without heat or water in their home at Colony Apartments since Christmas Day. "I've been dealing with this all day," Johnson said. "My son, he's sick. His nose has been running but it's gotten worse because I can't heat my home. Earlier he started throwing up, and he just kept saying 'Mommy I'm cold', and we've been wearing jackets around the house all day."
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: From a second grader with roses to a Wil Lou Gray cadet
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - About a decade ago, a little second grader came to see me at WIS TV. His name was Owen Bradwell. He was a guest in our studio audience for a segment I had called “Friends at Four” on our News at 4. This little guy and I took pictures together at the anchor desk and he even brought me a beautiful bouquet of roses.
WIS-TV
Four killed on roadways during holiday travel days says Highway Patrol
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports four people were killed on South Carolina roadways during the Christmas Day travel period. Officials said the travel period started on Friday, December 23 at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, December 26, at 11:59 p.m. Last year, the South Carolina...
WIS-TV
VIDEO: Burst pipe soaks Upstate Harvest Hope
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday morning Harvest Hope Food Bank workers returned to a burst pipe in the Upstate. A video posted by the organization showed extensive damage to the offices. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the...
WIS-TV
Residents at Colony Apartments speak out about conditions and safety concerns at complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is continuing to follow several issues reported at the Colony Apartments. Residents living without heat or water during some of the coldest temperatures reported in the state. That’s on top of the concerns about crime in the area. Just yesterday 23-year-old, Miasia T. James was shot and killed outside of the complex.
Special Chapin busboy gifted a car for Christmas
CHAPIN, S.C. — One young man in Chapin was completely surprised this Christmas season. Thanks to generous staff members and customers from Zorba's Chapin, Colson Cannon, a busboy at the restaurant in Chapin, was gifted a car. Cannon lost both of his parents. He lost his dad to sepsis...
Sewer overflow capped in southeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A sanitary sewer in southeast Columbia was capped Monday evening after overflowing for several hours, according to officials with the City of Columbia. The overflow happened near the intersection of Garners Ferry Road and Colonial Villa Drive around 3 p.m. City officials said the a break...
List: Some trash pickup days changed due to holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Several local governments are closed for the Christmas and New Year's holidays. That means some trash pickup days will be changed. Here are the changes we know about. City of Columbia. The City of Columbia’s Solid Waste Department will be operating on a regular schedule on...
WIS-TV
Orangeburg DPU experience water leaks due to cold weather
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Public Utilities City of Orangeburg is telling customers what to do in the event of a water line break. Officials said the DPU water treatment plant is producing a record volume of water for the system due to the number of breaks. Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing in the upcoming days, and the number of breaks will more than likely increase.
WIS-TV
Columbia city officials looking into conditions at Colony Apartments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple local agencies and Columbia city officials are looking into the Colony Apartments amid multiple issues, including poor living conditions and crime. Those issues came to a head on Tuesday night when all tenants were forced to evacuate after living without adequate water pressure or heat...
abccolumbia.com
Tyler Ryan met the most awesome little guy looking for a forever home
LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – As we all know there are many pets in the Midlands that are waiting to be adopted and finally find their forever home. Levi is one of those little guys that is ready to put a smile on your face every day. According to Lexington...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Here comes the bridal season, Bride City Shows Expo headed to the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - So many new engagements since Christmas and plenty more to come,. it’s the time of year when people pop the “big” question. But after that... then what? Now it’s time to start planning. The big Bride City Show Bridal Expo is happening...
Colony Apartments residents evacuated to area hotels
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents displaced by broken water mains and lack of heat at Colony Apartments have found at least some relief from the cold. The management company has paid for rooms at neighboring hotels until the situation at the residential complex off West Beltline Boulevard can be rectified.
WIS-TV
Volunteers and water needed for Kershaw County animal shelter due to pipe bursts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Humane Society said their pipes burst because of the frigid cold weather in the Midlands over the past few days. Due to the pipe bursts, the Humane Society needs volunteers to help clean up, wash linens, and provide emergency water while officials are working on the plumbing issue.
WIS-TV
City officials respond to colony apartments being evacuated
wach.com
wach.com
What's closed on Monday, Dec. 26?
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- — With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday, many state and local offices are taking Monday off to observe the holiday. For example, the City of Columbia offices will be closed. The City of Newberry residential garbage collection will be pushed to Tuesday, December 27.
wach.com
Water pours down hallways after pipe bursts at Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Residents at a Columbia apartment complex had an unwelcome surprise Christmas Day. A pipe burst at the Barringer Building apartments yesterday. People walked in to water flowing down the stairs and pooling on the bottom floor. Residents tell us water was shut off to the...
WIS-TV
Columbia Water asking customers to limit water flow to help reduce high demand
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Water is asking customers to limit their water flow to help aid the high demand that has caused problems over the extended holiday. Officials are asking customers to limit their flow to a slow drip (one drop every 3 seconds) to help reduce demand while protecting customers’ pipes.
