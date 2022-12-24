Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
Lubbock man who gave free haircuts to homeless dies at 42
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - John Romo founded Haircuts & Hope in 2016. His mission was to give back to those in need the best way he knew how, by cutting hair. After six years of giving back, he died on Christmas Eve. “I plan on making this a life-long goal,”...
KCBD
Lubbock woman recreates Christmas tree memorial honoring ‘difference makers’
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman is once again honoring lost loved ones, or who she calls ‘difference makers,’ with a Christmas tree memorial. Last year, Missy Hall ended up with 70 Christmas trees in her front yard, each with a plaque honoring a loved one or friend who has died. Her friend Susan Gillispie says while the memorial looks different this year, the meaning has remained the same.
KCBD
Lubbock Solid Waste wants your Christmas trees
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you had a live Christmas tree this year, you can recycle it and help create mulch for growers across the city. You can find roll-off trash bins at each of the Solid Waste Department’s drop-off centers. There are four locations across Lubbock including south, north, southwest, and North Quaker.
KCBD
Vitalant offering a big incentive for blood donors
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 100 units of blood are used across the South Plains every single day, Vitalant is in need of all blood types. Brandon Baker with Vitalant says around the holidays it sees fewer donors, causing the blood supply in our area to dwindle. Baker says,...
KCBD
Lubbock homeless man making an impact
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Devorah King and her family shop almost every day at a Dollar General in Lubbock, she says this is where they noticed Jesse Tennison, a homeless man who spends his days greeting customers and giving back. Devorah King says, “Whatever money he receives he takes it...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Freya
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Freya KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a two-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months. She loves people and gives the best hugs. She also does well with other calm dogs and would love a big comfy couch to lay on. Freya is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
KCBD
Lubbock teacher reflects on $500 One Class at a Time grant, donation
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Angela Veenendaal, a fourth grade reading teacher at Anita Carmona-Harrison Elementary School, is the fourth 2022-2023 recipient of KCBD’s ‘One Class at a Time’ $500 donation and recognition sponsored by Frontier Dodge and Spirit Chrysler. Veenendaal shared what led her to the teaching...
KCBD
‘Miracle Mal,’ Malori Rogers releases book 7 years after suffering brain bleed
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Seven years after suffering a brain bleed in the middle of a volleyball game, Malori Rogers is sharing her journey to recovery in a new book - a side of the story she says no one has heard. KCBD Newschannel 11 has followed Rogers (formerly Maddox) for the past several years after she suffered a brain bleed during a Lubbock Christian University volleyball game in Wichita Falls.
KCBD
Lubbock County Volunteer Fire Departments receive funding
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Commissioner’s Court approved Critical Needs Funding for eight volunteer fire departments on Tuesday. One of the benefitting departments is West Carlisle. Assistant Fire Chief, Kevin Henricks, says fighting fires isn’t cheap. Henricks explains it’s expensive to keep the firefighters safe.
KCBD
Metro Unit seeking individual wanted for murder
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is seeking the location of 16-year-old Jamaree Shepherd, who is wanted for the murder of 20-year-old Ivan Reed. Lubbock Police Officers initially responded to reports of Shots Fired in the 2100 block of East 4th Street, at 11:39 p.m. on...
KCBD
UMC Physicians hosting job fair
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC Physicians is looking to fill a few positions, medical and beyond. A job fair will be hosted on Jan. 12 from 8 a.m. to noon, according to a release. It will be located in the Griffith Center at City Bank at 5219 City Bank Pkwy.
KCBD
Chad Seay recognized for his service to the county
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - County Judge Curtis Parrish thanked Precinct 4 Commissioner Chad Seay for his four years of service in a ceremony earlier today. This morning was Seay’s last meeting representing the northwest portion of Lubbock County. Judge Parrish presented him with a plaque honoring his work over the past four years.
KCBD
Travel issues delay teams participating in Caprock Classic
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Due to the abnormally high number of flight delays and cancellations, high school basketball teams are being held up on their way in for the Caprock Classic Basketball Tournament. KCBD spoke to coach David Quinn who leads the Diamond Valley Eagles out of Melbourne, Australia. His...
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in overnight shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,. One person was seriously injured Christmas night in a shooting. The City of Morton is under a boil water notice. Crews are working to fix a water line break in the city. The break occurred about a block from Main Street. Details...
KCBD
2 injured in crash on 19th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have been injured in a single-vehicle crash on 19th Street and Salem Avenue. LPD received the call at 1:49 p.m. Responders have closed all but one of the westbound lanes. LPD reports that the occupants sustained moderate and minor injuries.
KCBD
Mild temperatures to wrap up 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures remain above average for us for the final days of the year with cooler weather next week. Winds have been strong from the southwest through the day today and will remain so overnight. Winds from the southwest around 20-25 mph. Some stronger gusts possible. Skies remaining partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
KCBD
Texas Tech faithful fans battling travel fiasco to make the Texas Bowl
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The collapse of the Southwest Airlines flight schedule has affected thousands of travelers, including Red Raider fans who were trying to make it to the bowl game. Texas Tech freshman Carter Dixon says, “My family decided to take a trip to New York, so when we...
KCBD
Strong winds to fuel in warmer air for us Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’ll feel like early spring tomorrow with high temperatures about 15 degrees above average for this time of year. Winds remain breezy overnight tonight from the southwest around 15-20 mph. Temperatures will be slightly warmer with a low of 40 degrees. Some upper-level clouds will begin to build into the area, but dry conditions continue for us.
KCBD
Caprock Classic: Team competes after 22 hour bus ride, cancelled flights
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 100 high school basketball teams from around the world traveled to Lubbock for the 63rd annual Caprock Classic Tournament. Over the past six decades the Caprock Classic basketball tournament has grown to be the largest in the world. Tournament director Gary Johnson says it...
KCBD
Warmer but windy South Plains forecast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few more clouds and a little more warmth today, but also more wind. Winds will increase to about 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 40 mph. Temperatures will peak around seven to eight degrees above the December 27 average. Wind speeds will diminish this...
Comments / 0