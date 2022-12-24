ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road frost early this morning, nice warmup today and tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for a few slick spots on the roads this morning as warmer temperatures are causing a layer of frost to develop on some surfaces. Today continues to look like a good one with highs ranging from the upper 30s north to mid-40s farther south. Whatever snow gets melted today will likely be part of a fog and drizzle setup for tomorrow. Highs tomorrow look even warmer with mid-40s north to mid-50s for areas south of I-80. The next system beyond that one looks to arrive sometime later Saturday into Saturday night with a mix of light rain or snow possible. Plan on highs this weekend generally around 40. It’s nice to get a break from that Arctic air for a while!
Church and food pantry start clean up after flooding from burst pipe

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With the cold weather eastern Iowa saw over the past week, many have experienced burst pipes causing flooding in their homes. One Cedar Rapids church is now dealing with just that as they discovered a burst pipe impacting more than just their organization. ”There was...
Cedar Rapids food pantry, church dealing with burst pipe cleanup

Former Hawkeye, now country artist, glad to get second shot at Music City Bowl. KCRG-TV9's Scott Saville reports from Nashville tonight on how the 2021 bowl game's cancellation led to an opportunity of a lifetime for one Iowa graduate. Updated: 3 hours ago. Upper Iowa University is adding a women's...
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday, December 28th, 2022

Community members in Benton County came together to help one couple who found themselves snowed in this past holiday weekend. “The best Christmas gift” Keokuk girl gets lifetime memory in signed Caitlin Clark shoes. Updated: 18 hours ago. Last week, an Iowa basketball fan made a Carver-Hawkeye memory that...
A snowy morning, but some sunshine this afternoon.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re waking up to snow showers outside the window, which means there are some partly covered and completely covered roadways across Eastern Iowa this morning. Be cautious and watch for slick spots on any morning commutes or errands. This morning’s temperatures are in the teens. The snow showers will gradually come to an end this morning and clouds will slowly decrease through the afternoon ushering in a partly cloudy sky. Highs will rise into the teens this afternoon. Overnight, lows will cool into the single digits below zero.
Iowa State Patrol: Continue keeping things slow on the roads

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Road conditions started improving Monday night after two snow events in the last few days. They were still slick Monday morning, following snowfall on Christmas night. The Iowa State Patrol said they had troopers handling many cars that went into ditches along I-380 and I-80 early this morning.
More snow expected to arrive this evening

IOWA (KGAN) — A clipper system will move through eastern Iowa this evening bringing with it more accumulating snow to the region. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this evening and will run until noon on Monday. Snow will begin to impact eastern Iowa around 6 p.m. this...
One person, three dogs dead in North Liberty fire

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters said one person and three dogs are dead after a fire at a mobile home park in North Liberty. It happened at 95 Golf View Court at 10:02 pm on Tuesday. A police officer was first to arrive on the scene to find flames...
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant To Close For Good This Week

There are many people who are looking forward to what the new year has to offer. Many would like to forget what has been a tough 2022, including many in the restaurant industry. Another popular Eastern Iowa eatery announced that it will be closing their door for good at the end of this week.
Cascade Community Food Pantry to close, combine with church pantry

CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - As the world begins closing its doors to 2022, Cascade Community Food Pantry will also close its doors before the year ends. The pantry, which had been open for decades, was looking for a new location after the owner of the pantry’s current location asked them to be out by the end of the year in order to redevelop the property.
Firefighters revive cat after Cedar Falls fire

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters were able to revive a cat found after a house fire the overnight after Christmas. A neighbor spotted flames from a home at 2204 Victory Drive in Cedar Falls just after midnight. Firefighters found a large fire and heavy smoke pouring from the home.
As flights canceled across US, Eastern Iowa Airport sees minimal delays

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A handful of flights were delayed at the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids. But, according to the airport’s website, there were no cancellations as of Monday night. After a blizzard canceled multiple travel plans last week, FlightAware said Southwest Airlines canceled more than...
State working through backlog of care facility investigations

Community members in Benton County came together to help one couple who found themselves snowed in this past holiday weekend. Dubuque man sentenced to probation for stealing dad's money. Updated: 15 hours ago. A man has been sentenced to 5 years probation for stealing money from his dad's bank accounts...
Fire damages farm animal rescue in Linn County

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The director of a farm animal rescue in Springville says recovery from a fire won’t be able to begin until Tuesday because of the Christmas holiday. A fire Friday night damaged the farmhouse at Hercules Haven. Director Alison Stone was sleeping in the home and...
