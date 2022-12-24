Read full article on original website
Braves' Eli White: Dealt to Atlanta
White (wrist/knee) was traded by the Rangers to Atlanta on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. After being designated for assignment by the Rangers on Friday, White will now have to try and carve a role for himself in Atlanta. The 28-year-old outfielder's season was cut short in mid-June due to wrist and knee injuries, though he wasn't very productive while healthy -- he slashed just .200/.274/.305 through 117 plate appearances. Given the underwhelming season Eddie Rosario had in 2022, it's possible he and White compete for time in left field.
Five MLB contenders with glaring roster holes: Yankees in left field, Braves at second base, more
We have entered the dog days of the offseason. The most important offseason dates and deadlines (non-tender deadline, Winter Meetings, etc.) have passed and hot stove activity has slowed during the holidays. Once the calendar flips to January, teams will be in bargain-hunting mode, and we'll begin counting down the days until pitchers and catchers report to spring training.
Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Designated for assignment
O'Hearn was designated for assignment by the Royals on Wednesday. To make room for newly-signed Jordan Lyles, the Royals opted to drop O'Hearn from their 40-man roster Wednesday. The move is not a surprising one considering the Royals' depth at first base with Vinnie Pasquantino and Hunter Dozier in addition to O'Hearn's .239/.290/.321 slash line he produced over 67 games in 2022. The 29-year-old will now either be claimed by another team, optioned to Triple-A Omaha, or released outright, the second of which seems most likely.
Braves' Hoy Park: DFA'd by Atlanta
Atlanta designated Park for assignment Wednesday. After being sent from Boston to Atlanta via trade nearly two weeks ago, Park has been pushed off the 40-man roster following a trade that sends Eli White from Texas to Atlanta. Park has now been DFA'd three times this offseason, and he will likely get claimed by another team in search of a young infielder. He spent most of his time in Triple-A Indianapolis last season, slashing .225/.332/.354 with 10 homers and collecting 37 RBI and 14 stolen bases in the process.
Reds' Austin Romine: Joins Reds on minors deal
Romine signed with the Reds as a non-roster invitee Tuesday. Romine appeared in his 11th big-league season last year, spending time with the Angels, Cardinals and Reds. He didn't make much of an impression with any of his three clubs, hitting a combined .155/.187/.248 in 51 games. He fits best as organizational depth at this point in his career.
Meet Texas Rangers Nathan Eovaldi’s Wife, Rebekah Eovaldi
Veteran MLB player Nathan Eovaldi is in the news for agreeing to a two-year contract with the Texas Rangers. The athlete is also thriving personally, having just celebrated his 11th wedding anniversary. Nathan Eovaldi’s wife, Rebekah Eovaldi, has known the baseball pro for a long time, and they have practically spent half of their life together. The charming baker has brought sweetness to her husband’s life. We reveal more about Nathan Eovaldi’s wife in this Rebekah Eovaldi wiki.
Pirates' Rich Hill: Gets one-year deal from Pirates
Hill signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Pirates on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Hill is coming off a season with the Red Sox which saw him put up a 4.27 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with 109 strikeouts over 124.1 innings covering 26 starts. He'll turn 43 in March but has remained mostly effective in recent years, albeit with a drop in strikeout rate. Hill will be a candidate to be traded to a contender at the deadline if he's healthy and pitching well.
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Pushed off 40-man roster
The Giants designated La Stella (neck) for assignment Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. La Stella will cede his spot on the 40-man roster to reliever Taylor Rogers, whom the Giants signed to a three-year, $33 million deal. After inking a three-year, $19.5 million contract with San Francisco in January 2021 with the expectation that he would be a productive strong-side platoon infielder, La Stella struggled to stay healthy in first two seasons in the Bay Area, appearing in just 136 of a possible 324 games. He performed as a below-average hitter on the rare occasions he was available, slashing a collective .245/.297/.380 (86 wRC+) in 437 plate appearances. Given that La Stella's defensive metrics have been trending down in recent seasons and his poor health makes him difficult to rely upon heading into his age-34 campaign, the Giants didn't see him as a fit on the 2023 roster. Assuming La Stella goes unclaimed off waivers, he could choose to elect free agency and pursue an opportunity elsewhere.
Mets' William Woods: Designated for assignment
Woods was designated for assignment by the Mets on Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Woods made his big-league debut last season for Atlanta, throwing a pair of scoreless innings. He was designated for assignment in mid-November before being claimed by the Mets but will now be available for any team to claim again. It's not often that a 23-year-old with big-league experience is available for free, though Woods' 6.04 ERA in 25.1 innings in the minors last year may dissuade potential suitors.
One player from each team poised to break out in '23
As we near the end of the calendar year, it's a pertinent time to ask a very important question: Which player from each team is the most likely to have a breakout season in 2023?. We asked MLB.com writers just that, and here's what they had to say:. American League...
