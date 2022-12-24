Read full article on original website
2021 Nintendo Switch Exclusive RPG Potentially Heading to New Platforms
A popular role-playing game that released exclusively on Nintendo Switch in 2021 might finally be heading to new platforms. Much like PlayStation and Xbox, Nintendo often snags exclusive titles for its Switch console that aren't of the first-party variety. As such, these games always stand a chance of coming to different platforms on a long enough timeline. And while it remains to be seen if this game in question will be unshackled from Nintendo Switch, one notable insider has suggested that it could head elsewhere soon enough.
Dragon Ball Introduces a New Fusion Saiyan
Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and at this point, its fusion fighters are known the world over. From Vegito to Gogeta, the anime has shown time and again how powerful fusions can be in battle when the time calls. And now, it seems another fighter is joining the ranks all thanks to Dragon Ball Legends.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Get New Playlist Update
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 have gotten new playlist updates. Call of Duty has evolved in a pretty dramatic way over the years. What used to be a game with pretty defined features and playlists that didn't change a whole lot aside from adding new maps when there was DLC, Call of Duty has ensured there is always new content to experience in the latest games. New weapons, skins, maps, and modes are always being added (or removed) and the teams behind the game have even gone out of their way to add festive playlists and maps to create some particularly unique content.
Former Call of Duty Developer Says Team "Daydreamed" About Xbox Acquisition
Heading into 2023, one of the biggest questions in the video game industry revolves around Microsoft's proposed purchase of Activision Blizzard. It remains to be seen whether the purchase will be approved, but former Call of Duty developer Jack Burrows recently provided some insight into the impact it's already had at Treyarch. Speaking on the Kiwi Talkz podcast, the Black Ops Cold War level designer said that while the team did not let the deal impact day-to-day operations, many employees would "daydream" about Microsoft taking over, imagining how things might change as a result.
Did Rockstar Games Just Tease the GTA 6 Setting?
Did Rockstar Games just tease the setting of GTA 6? Some Grand Theft Auto fans seem to think so. While Rockstar has confirmed that a new Grand Theft Auto game is in development, it hasn't shared any details on this game. There's a chance this will change in 2023, but in the meantime, there are plenty of rumors, leaks, and speculation to fill the information void. The latest bit of unofficial information is speculation. And it piggybacks on previous rumors, leaks, and speculation, all of which point to GTA 6 being set -- at least partially -- on Vice City, the series' fictional take on Miami.
First Free PlayStation Plus Games for 2023 Revealed
PlayStation's free PS Plus games for January 2023 have officially been revealed to show subscribers what their first free games for 2023 will be. As is the case with most of these PS Plus reveals, the games themselves leaked previously, so those who keep up with those sorts of leaks already had an idea of what would be free next month. The first free PlayStation Plus games for January 2023 will be Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2.
Mortal Kombat Director Reveals Dream Guest DLC Character
Mortal Kombat co-director and long-serving director Ed Boon has revealed his dream guest DLC character. DLC characters are a growing tradition for Mortal Kombat games. Sometimes these characters are just Mortal Kombat characters who didn't make the initial roster cut of the base game, but other times they are characters from other franchises. With Mortal Kombat 11, this included the likes of Terminator and Robocop. According to Boon, he and his team all vote on DLC characters, though, as you would expect sometimes licensing issues thwart this democratic process. All of that said, if he could have one DLC character, it would be a character from a rival video game series.
Apex Legends Leak Says a Divisive Change Is Coming
Apex Legends' next season – or one of the next few seasons – may be introducing a change that's already left players divided. According to one pro player who seemingly let something slip ahead of any official announcement from Respawn Entertainment, a future season will supposedly make it so that players spawn with a P2020 as opposed to dropping into a map unarmed. Doing so would give players a fighting chance at the drop if they can't find any suitable weapon right away, but some have also argued that this would subvert the battle royale formula of Apex.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Leak Reveals Scrapped Open-World Details
Prior to the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops III, developer Treyarch was in the process of creating an open-world campaign. After reportedly working on the campaign for a year, the developer scrapped those plans. News of the open-world concept was revealed in 2019 by Jason Schreier, then working for Kotaku. Few details were given at the time, but now we have a much better idea of the scale of those plans! Reddit user Purpletoaster has shared a plethora of leaked images from the mode on Imgur, in which several large environments can be seen. Readers can find those leaked images right here.
New Version of Xbox Game Pass Could Be a Game Changer
A new, and cheaper tier of Xbox Game Pass may be coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users in the future. Right now, there are two tiers of Xbox Game Pass. There is the standard tier, which runs at $10 a month. And then there is the premium tier, dubbed Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which runs at $15 a month. For an extra $5 a month, subscribers get access to the EA Play library, Xbox Live Gold, and a variety of "Perks" and limited-time offers. There's been talk about both of these versions increasing in price, and this may still happen, but a new survey suggests before this happens a cheaper, ad-filled version will release first.
Classic PS3 Games Just Became Way More Accessible
It just became far easier to revisit the library of games that were previously released on Sony's PlayStation 3 console. Over the past couple of years, it has become quite difficult to play games that were available on PS3. Since the PS3 isn't backward compatible with PS4 or PS5, Sony has had to resort to some unusual workarounds, notably with PlayStation Plus and formerly PlayStation Now, in order to make games like Metal Gear Solid 4, Infamous, and numerous others easy to play in 2022. And while this solution has worked fine for what it is, PlayStation fans have now found a much simpler solution to play these PS3 titles from yesteryear.
The Last of Us Director Teases New PS5 Game
As one of the co-creators of The Last of Us and a key figure in the Uncharted series as well, Neil Druckmann is undoubtedly one of the most prominent and talented directors in the industry, and he has teased his next game. Of course, this game will be a PS5 game, but that's all we know about it, well that's about all we know about it. Druckmann has teased that his next game with Naughty Dog will be "structured more like a TV show." And with The Last of Us getting a TV adaption through HBO and Sony going all-in on TV and movie adaptations of PlayStation IP, perhaps this is some wise future-proofing. Whatever the case, Druckmann's most recent game, The Last of Us Part II, with all its cutscenes and narrative, was already much more like a TV show than most games, so it's hard to imagine this aspect turned up even more.
Prime Gaming Subscribers Get 10 More Free Games to End 2022
Amazon's Prime Gaming subscribers just got 10 more free games to help round out the year thanks to a second wave of December 2022 giveaways. These free games were announced previously and include one of the biggest games from 2016 as well as several from the SNK collection. The catch is that these games will only be free for a while, however, with the 10 free games available from now until January 3rd to download.
