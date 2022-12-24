Read full article on original website
Sami Zayn Drops Bizarre Tweet Ahead Of Huge Match On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn undoubtedly has the Midas touch when it comes to any gimmick given to him in WWE. Zayn has managed to elevate himself with every gimmick given to him, especially his current one. Zayn is set to have a huge match soon, so it seems he decided to drop a bizarre tweet just before that, so fans could get excited about the match.
Seth Rollins explains why him and Becky Lynch missed WWE live event
As previously noted, WWE was dealing with travel issues heading into the post-Christmas 2022 holiday tour. Several WWE stars ended up missing Monday night’s event in Columbus, Ohio including Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, and Alexa Bliss. Via Twitter, Rollins explained to a fan that the tour bus...
Brock Lesnar Says He’ll Always Appreciate The Rock
Brock Lesnar is one of WWE’s most prominent performers, whenever he’s around. The Beast Incarnate demolished everyone who stood in his way when he debuted on WWE’s main roster in March 2002. Within three months of his debut, the star collegiate wrestler was racking up victories and being crowned King of the Ring.
Ex WWE Star Refuses To Comment On If He Was Attracted To Stephanie McMahon
WWE superstars are known to travel 300+ days on the road for performing in front of the WWE Universe in different states and cities. This tends to them spending much time and somewhat developing attractions for each other. However, former WWE superstar Rene Dupree has refused to disclose if he was attracted to any females back in the day.
Ric Flair Reveals His Real Birth Name That He Recently Discovered
Ric Flair didn’t get the best look during the airing of the “Plane Ride From Hell” episode by VICE TV and Dark Side of the Ring. The new Ric Flair documentary on Peacock dropped today, and it shows him in a brand-new light. Among other things, The Nature Boy revealed that he recently discovered his real birth name.
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats. The second image shows Olympia...
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Holds Daughters in ‘Milestone’ Moment of Support for Wife Lauren Hashian
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the ultimate girl dad to three daughters, and he’s showing them firsthand how a man should show up, support women, and love other people. In the latest example of this, he literally lifts his daughters up in a “milestone” moment watching his wife Lauren Hashian sing the national anthem before the LA Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks football game yesterday. The video — and caption from the loving dad — will move you to tears.
WWE star Nikkita Lyons’ “Merry Christmas” photo shoot for 2022
Patrick Moore Actually Andrade is injured he tore his pec during the trios match with the elite. Tony Khan addresses the lack of television time for some AEW wrestlers · December 26, 2022. Beum1234 You know, if he’s being paid, then he’s winning imo. Defending a company you do...
Charlotte Flair Responds To Jade Cargill Wanting A Match With Her
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE was one of the most controversial topics in the company, as fans were absolutely tired of seeing her in the main event title picture all the time. Due to her in-ring skills, Flair remains one of the most sought-after stars in pro wrestling. In fact, even Jade Cargill recently wanted a match with her. Now it seems Flair has decided to respond to Jade Cargill.
Drew McIntyre Believes The Samoan Dynasty Conspired To Save Roman Reigns’ Title Reign
The Scottish Warrior was pitted against the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship in front of a sell-out crowd at WWE’s first major premium live event for the United Kingdom in Cardiff, Wales. With Drew McIntyre being the home crowd favorite, there was a heavy belief that he would be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.
Here’s Looking At You: Wrestling Fans React To Roman Reigns Breaking The Fourth Wall
He has our attention. Roman Reigns has dominated WWE for the last two plus years with one of the longest World Title reigns the company has ever seen. As he smashes back one challenger after another, the question has become just who can actually stop him. This time around, it seems that Reigns might have an idea in place for a special move before someone can come against him.
Sean Strickland Lashes Out At MMA Community For Paying Tributes To Stephan Bonnar
Sean Strickland slammed the MMA community over too-late tributes to the deceased Stephan Bonnar. “Tarzan” argued people should’ve helped the UFC Hall of Famer when he was still alive and not now that he’s already dead. Tributes poured in after The Original Ultimate Fighter Stephan Bonnar passed...
Recently re-hired WWE Superstar talks about surprising return to The Fed
When news broke that Emma, known as Tenille Dashwood in Impact Wrestling, was returning to WWE after half a decade away, was a pleasant surprise. Sure, after watching the likes of Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and the hints of Bray Wyatt make their way back into the WWE Universe, bringing back a performer like Emma, […] The post Recently re-hired WWE Superstar talks about surprising return to The Fed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Khamzat Chimaev accuses UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira of avoiding title clash
Rising UFC contender Khamzat Chimaev has accused middleweight champion Alex Pereira of avoiding a fight with him.Chimaev has predominantly competed at welterweight in his UFC career, though he has also fought at middleweight en route to compiling a 12-0 record in professional mixed martial arts.Last time out, the Russian-born Swede missed weight for his welterweight clash with fan favourite Nate Diaz, causing the UFC 279 card in September to be drastically altered. Chimaev instead faced Kevin Holland in a 180lbs catchweight bout, submitting the American in the first round.The failed weight-cut has led some fans and pundits to call...
Samoa Joe adds insult to injury in AEW TNT Title win over Wardlow
Samoa Joe is a big, bad dude; whether he’s running the show as the Television Champion in Ring of Honor, or giving opponents fits as the TNT Champion in AEW, the self-appointed “King of TV” has been on a roll since returning to the ring as a regular performer – winning 17 of his last […] The post Samoa Joe adds insult to injury in AEW TNT Title win over Wardlow appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shinsuke Nakamura takes advantage of a new era of WWE
There was a time when WWE was an island – performers would magically appear out of nowhere when they were signed, would disappear just as magically when they were no longer needed, and had no lives outside of the business, save appearances on shows like Total Divas, or Total Bellas. Effectively serving as action figures in Vince McMahon’s toy chest, experiences outside of the company were kept vague, if they were mentioned at all, and fans who weren’t smart on the business were none the wiser.
WWE Reportedly Planning On Taking One World Title Off Roman Reigns Before WrestleMania
WWE’s current plans for WrestleMania 39 seem to suggest Roman Reigns will lose one of his world championships before the event. According to a report by Wrestling News, if The Rock cannot make the show, then Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. It was added that WWE wants to get The Rock committed before the Royal Rumble, which will get things started for the Road For WrestleMania. The WWE Championship match for WrestleMania 39’s first night will likely see Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre fight for the title.
New Gimmick Match Confirmed For WWE Royal Rumble
It’s not often nowadays that WWE introduces a new type of match, but it does happen from time to time as fans saw recently with the Iron Survivor Challenge in NXT. It’s been rumored that a new match type called the Pitch Black match would be debuting at the Royal Rumble, and WWE seemingly confirmed the match today. The match is a tie in with Mountain Dew’s Pitch Black flavor that is set to return in January. There’s currently no word on what the rules will be, but the tagline for the match is “Anything can happen.” WWE released the following video advertising the Pitch Black match for the Royal Rumble:
Kenny Omega wants to bring ‘his’ IWGP United States Championship to AEW
While defeating Will Ospreay in only their second singles match is a huge goal for Kenny Omega, as “The Best Bout Machine” does not like the “Commonwealth Kingpen,” like at all, securing bragging rights isn’t his only reason to fly out to the Capitol of Japan for a marquee match at Wrestle Kingdom 17. No, for as sweet as it would be to go 2-0 against Ospreay in singles action, Omega is just as eager to leave the Tokyo Dome with the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship, a championship he would love to bring back to AEW in time for the final match of The Elite’s Best of Seven series against Death Triangle at the “Fabulous” KIA Forum in Inglewood, California.
