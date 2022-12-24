While defeating Will Ospreay in only their second singles match is a huge goal for Kenny Omega, as “The Best Bout Machine” does not like the “Commonwealth Kingpen,” like at all, securing bragging rights isn’t his only reason to fly out to the Capitol of Japan for a marquee match at Wrestle Kingdom 17. No, for as sweet as it would be to go 2-0 against Ospreay in singles action, Omega is just as eager to leave the Tokyo Dome with the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship, a championship he would love to bring back to AEW in time for the final match of The Elite’s Best of Seven series against Death Triangle at the “Fabulous” KIA Forum in Inglewood, California.

