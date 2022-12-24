Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Carter Lake woman arrested in Red Oak for Possession with Intent to Deliver and other charges
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested a Carter Lake woman on Sunday on drug charges. Pamela Christine Hoselton, 60, was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Prescription Pills, Drug Tax Stamp Violation, and Ongoing Criminal Conduct. Officers seized over 50 grams of Methamphetamine, Prescription Pills, Cash, and Drug Paraphernalia.
kmaland.com
Carter Lake woman arrested in Red Oak on drug charges
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak Police Department reports an arrest on several drug charges from Christmas evening. According to the report, at about 7:20 PM on Sunday, officers arrested Pamela Christine Hoselton, 60, of Carter Lake on charges of possession with intent to deliver meth (Class B felony), unlawful possession of prescription pills (serious misdemeanor), drug tax stamp violation (Class D felony) and ongoing criminal conduct (Class B felony).
Omaha Police announce arrest in 2015 cold case homicide
Omaha Police announced Wednesday that 35-year-old Cavin Cooper has been arrested for the alleged 2015 murders of two men.
Creston man arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested 28-year-old Darren Mccay Wilker on Monday at his residence for two counts of Domestic Abuse Assault. Wilker was taken to the Union County Jail where he was later released after seeing the Magistrate.
kmaland.com
Council Bluffs woman arrested in Glenwood Friday
(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs woman was arrested on multiple charges in Glenwood Friday. The Glenwood Police Department says 36-year-old Rikki Lillard was arrested for driving under suspension, possession of a controlled substance, and contraband in a correctional facility. Lillard was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on...
Cass County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report
(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports eight arrests over the last week and a half. 32-year-old Joshua Beedle, of Council Bluffs, was arrested on Christmas Day for OWI 2nd Offense. 29-year-old Tara Holmes, of Atlantic, was arrested on Christmas Eve for OWI 1st Offense. Other arrests include:. 25-year-old...
Glenwood Police Report
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 36-year-old Rikki Lillard, of Council Bluffs, on Saturday for Driving under Suspension, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Contraband in a Correctional Facility. Lillard was held on $5,300 cash or surety bond.
KETV.com
'This was persistence by the detectives': Omaha police crack double murder cold case from 2015
OMAHA, Neb. — A 35-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for the 2015murder of two Omaha cousins, according to authorities. "Cavin Cooper has always been a person of interest in this case,” said Lt. Nicholas Andrews, Omaha police homicide unit. But for seven years, there wasn't enough information for...
News Channel Nebraska
Teen charged for threats on SnapChat
MURRAY - A Cass County teen failed to show up in court Tuesday on a charge of terroristic threats. The teen is accused of sending a Snapchat video to a student at Conestoga High School. The videos shows a car traveling at 90 mph and a handgun with a warning that if the teen swerves his car he will be shot.
Red Oak Police Report
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 30-year-old Jamie Gene Neville of Red Oak on Friday in the 400 block of Sunset Avenue for driving while barred. Officers transported Neville to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $2,000 bond.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah woman arrested late Sunday evening
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah woman was arrested late Sunday evening. According to a report from the Shenandoah Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of West Valley Avenue at around 9:00 PM for an intoxicated female causing a disturbance. Following an investigation, officers arrested 47-year-old Kimberly Ann Smith...
Page County Sheriff’s Report
(Page Co) The Page County Sheriff’s Office arrested 48-year-old Jeremy Leslie Williams, of Clarinda, on December 11th for Assault with Bodily Injury. Bond was set at $1,000. Williams, an inmate at the jail, was charged after assaulting another inmate at the jail. The Sheriff’s Office arrested 52-year-old Bryan Allen...
Adair County Arrest Report
(Adair Co) A Fontanelle man was arrested last week on drug charges. The Adair Police Department says 41-year-old Randy Scott Shuey was arrested following a traffic stop on December 20th for Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd or Subsequent and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. During a search of Shuey’s vehicle, a small box with multiple pipes and a small plastic container that contained methamphetamine was located. Shuey had stated that the drugs and paraphernalia were in his friend’s camper on his property and he was going to throw them away because he did not want it on his property. Shuey was held in the Adair County Jail on $5,000 cash or surety bond.
Treynor man suffers life threatening injuries in a car vs semi accident
(Treynor) A Treynor man was injured in a car versus semi collision near Treynor Tuesday morning. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says at approximately 7:02 a.m., Deputies and Treynor Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the intersection of State Highway 92 and 290th Street. Upon arrival, first responders found a 2006 Saturn Ion, operated by 24-year-old Zachary Dickerson of Treynor, had struck a 2004 Wilson Cattle trailer, operated by 68-year-old Dannie Schnepel of Treynor, that had become disabled in the roadway. Dickerson was extricated by Treynor Fire and transported to Nebraska Medicine Trauma Center with life threatening injuries. Schnepel was not injured.
Omaha Police: Missing 55-year-old woman found dead
According to the Omaha Police Department, missing woman Monica Helm was found dead in her vehicle Tuesday.
WOWT
OPD: Missing Omaha woman’s death not believed to be suspicious
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman missing since Thursday has been found dead. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Monica Helm was last seen at roughly 1 p.m. Thursday near her home around 93rd Street and Redick Avenue. Omaha Police said Wednesday that she was found around...
kmaland.com
Page County Sheriff's Blotter
(KMAland) -- The Page County Sheriff's Office has released a report of recent activity. View the full release below. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
WOWT
Family nervous after house is crashed into twice
A missing Omaha woman has been found dead in her vehicle. 6 News was out with Nebraska Game and Parks Tuesday to test the safety of ice on Omaha's lakes. Three cousins are in the hospital after a house fire at 23rd and S Tuesday morning.
Missing Omaha mom’s remains found in Kansas 1 month after her disappearance
TOPEKA, Kansas (TCD) -- The remains of a missing 43-year-old mother from Nebraska were found last week after a month-long search for her. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 21, detectives in Omaha "identified a location of interest" near Topeka that they believed had connections to Cari Allen’s disappearance. They contacted the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and Topeka Police Department, who went to the area of 2249 SW 57th St. to investigate.
Teenagers rescued from water at Lake Manawa State Park
On Monday evening, two teenagers were rescued from the water at Lake Manawa State Park in Council Bluffs.
Comments / 0