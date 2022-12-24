ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Police Department Conducting DUI Patrols

The Pasadena Police Department will be out Friday, December 30, looking for motorists driving under the influence (DUI). “Impaired driving is preventable,” Lieutenant Anthony Russo said. “It’s a choice. If you’ve been drinking or taken drugs that impair, make the right choice by finding a sober driver or alternate transportation to take you places.”
PASADENA, CA
Key News Network

5 Injured in Rollover Crash Off Freeway into Wash

Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: Five victims were injured when their vehicle crashed off the 5 Freeway plummeting into a wash and landing on its roof early Wednesday morning. Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to reports around 12:50 a.m. Dec. 28, of a car that flew off the 5 South at the 170 split into the wash below the freeway in the Sun Valley area of the San Fernando Valley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed in Solo Vehicle Fiery Crash into Tree

Ventura, Ventura County, CA: One person was found deceased inside a vehicle after a fiery crash into a tree in the city of Ventura early Sunday morning, Dec. 25. California Highway Patrol Ventura officers responded to a 3:50 a.m. call of a single-vehicle crash with fire on northbound Wells Road to eastbound SR-126 on-ramp.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Pedestrian killed in Riverside crash

A 34-year-old man was struck and killed in a crash in Riverside on Christmas Day, police said. The crash occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Tyler and Hole avenues. Responding officers from the Riverside Police Department found the victim with “multiple serious injuries.” He was taken to a hospital where he died. A […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
Key News Network

1 Trapped in Vehicle Collision with Big Rig

Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: A woman was transported to a local area hospital after colliding with the side of a big rig trailer Tuesday morning at the intersection of East Washington Boulevard and South Soto Street in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Fire Department...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Police Seek More Victims of Deadly South LA Street Takeover Crash

The Los Angeles Police Department released new surveillance video of a street takeover that claimed the life of a young woman as they seek others who were also hit by an out-of-control vehicle. Six to seven people may have been injured – some severely – during the deadly Christmas Day...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies preventively detain man poised to jump off bridge

A man was reportedly attempting to jump off a bridge in Santa Clarita on Tuesday morning, but Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were able to take him into their care, sheriff’s officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Body camera video of deadly Cabazon deputy-involved shooting released

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department released body camera video of a deadly deputy-involved shooting that occurred last month in Cabazon. FULL VIDEO RELEASE (VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED) The shooting happened after a traffic stop on Carmen Avenue west of Rafael Street on Nov. 12, 2022. Authorities said the suspect, identified as Kenneth Scott Wallis, 38, of The post Body camera video of deadly Cabazon deputy-involved shooting released appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Car Crash Leaves 4 People Injured in Hermosa Beach

Four people were injured this morning when a red Jeep and white Dodge pickup collided in Hermosa Beach. The crash was reported about 12:40 a.m. at Valley Drive and Second Street, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford. All four of the victims were in the...
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Companies lose again in bid to avoid liability in freeway death

A consolidated negligence lawsuit brought against Caltrans on behalf of the son and daughter of an Azusa man who was struck and killed on a freeway in Pomona in 2016 — where unsafe conditions on the poorly lit roadway allegedly contributed to his death — is headed to trial against two companies that Tuesday lost another bid to avoid liability in the case.
POMONA, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey man arrested after vehicle pursuit in Westminster

WESTMINSTER - In what police described as a "snowstorm," a suspect allegedly threw drugs out of a vehicle window during a short pursuit in Westminster, authorities said Saturday. Officers were attempting a routine traffic stop at about 11 p.m. Friday in the area of Westminster and Beach boulevards, but the...
WESTMINSTER, CA
kclu.org

Man fatally stabbed in Ventura County

It started as a 911 call about a fight. But, Oxnard police say when they arrived at the scene Monday afternoon, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. It happened just before 3 p.m. Monday on the 300 block of West Third Street. Emergency medical personnel started life saving measures, and took the stabbing victim to the Ventura County Medical Center. But, the 50-year-old man died a short time later.
OXNARD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Riverside First Responders Help Save Christmas for One Family

First responders are known for their heroic actions and for saving lives whenever they are needed but for Riverside police officers and firefighters the job was also about saving Christmas for a family who had all their presents stolen. On Saturday while 14-year-old Kingston Clark and his 9-year-old brother and...
RIVERSIDE, CA

