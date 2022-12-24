Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Police Department Conducting DUI Patrols
The Pasadena Police Department will be out Friday, December 30, looking for motorists driving under the influence (DUI). “Impaired driving is preventable,” Lieutenant Anthony Russo said. “It’s a choice. If you’ve been drinking or taken drugs that impair, make the right choice by finding a sober driver or alternate transportation to take you places.”
5 Injured in Rollover Crash Off Freeway into Wash
Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: Five victims were injured when their vehicle crashed off the 5 Freeway plummeting into a wash and landing on its roof early Wednesday morning. Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to reports around 12:50 a.m. Dec. 28, of a car that flew off the 5 South at the 170 split into the wash below the freeway in the Sun Valley area of the San Fernando Valley.
fox10phoenix.com
Police chase suspect tries to back into cop car after pursuit across LA County
LOS ANGELES - SkyFOX captures the bizarre moments where a man who led police on a chase across Los Angeles County tries to back into one of the cop cars. FOX 11's chopper was initially over the scene near downtown Los Angeles as the suspect led the California Highway Patrol on a chase on the 110 Freeway.
1 Killed in Solo Vehicle Fiery Crash into Tree
Ventura, Ventura County, CA: One person was found deceased inside a vehicle after a fiery crash into a tree in the city of Ventura early Sunday morning, Dec. 25. California Highway Patrol Ventura officers responded to a 3:50 a.m. call of a single-vehicle crash with fire on northbound Wells Road to eastbound SR-126 on-ramp.
1 Killed in Crash Down Embankment; Trapped Driver Extricated, Airlifted from Scene
Simi Valley, Ventura County, CA: A crash down an embankment left one dead and the driver trapped in need of rescue Sunday evening. California Highway Patrol Moorpark officers and Ventura County Fire Crews responded to reports of a solo vehicle crash on Santa Susana Pass Road just east of Box Canyon Road around 6:30 p.m., Dec. 25, in the city of Simi Valley.
NBC Los Angeles
Driver Arrest After Police Pursuit Ended in Rancho Palos Verdes
A driver is in custody after leading the CHP on a pursuit that ended in the Rancho Palos Verdes area. According to the CHP, the pursuit started when they tried to stop a vehicle with no plates in East Los Angeles. The pursuit was on local streets as well as...
foxla.com
New California law hopes to limit deaths from street takeovers, reckless drivers
LOS ANGELES - Despite the rain, the candles flickered Tuesday at the corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Florence Avenue in Hyde Park where 24-year-old Elyzza Guajaca lost her life. Police sayid Guajaca was killed and others were struck by a driver doing donuts at an illegal street takeover Christmas Night.
Pedestrian killed in Riverside crash
A 34-year-old man was struck and killed in a crash in Riverside on Christmas Day, police said. The crash occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Tyler and Hole avenues. Responding officers from the Riverside Police Department found the victim with “multiple serious injuries.” He was taken to a hospital where he died. A […]
1 Trapped in Vehicle Collision with Big Rig
Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: A woman was transported to a local area hospital after colliding with the side of a big rig trailer Tuesday morning at the intersection of East Washington Boulevard and South Soto Street in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Fire Department...
NBC Los Angeles
Police Seek More Victims of Deadly South LA Street Takeover Crash
The Los Angeles Police Department released new surveillance video of a street takeover that claimed the life of a young woman as they seek others who were also hit by an out-of-control vehicle. Six to seven people may have been injured – some severely – during the deadly Christmas Day...
Suspect Opens Fire on Vehicle Striking Male Occupant
Del Rey, Los Angeles, CA: A suspect opened fire on a vehicle wounding the male occupant early Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, in the Del Rey neighborhood of… Read more "Suspect Opens Fire on Vehicle Striking Male Occupant"
signalscv.com
Deputies preventively detain man poised to jump off bridge
A man was reportedly attempting to jump off a bridge in Santa Clarita on Tuesday morning, but Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were able to take him into their care, sheriff’s officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station,...
Body camera video of deadly Cabazon deputy-involved shooting released
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department released body camera video of a deadly deputy-involved shooting that occurred last month in Cabazon. FULL VIDEO RELEASE (VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED) The shooting happened after a traffic stop on Carmen Avenue west of Rafael Street on Nov. 12, 2022. Authorities said the suspect, identified as Kenneth Scott Wallis, 38, of The post Body camera video of deadly Cabazon deputy-involved shooting released appeared first on KESQ.
theavtimes.com
Palmdale’s Chimbole Cultural Center closed until further notice due to fire, arson suspected
PALMDALE – A homeless person with a history of petty theft admitted to starting a fire at the Chimbole Cultural Center, which is now closed until further notice, Palmdale city officials announced. Los Angeles County Fire Engine 137 responded to the building at approximately 4 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26,...
NBC Los Angeles
Car Crash Leaves 4 People Injured in Hermosa Beach
Four people were injured this morning when a red Jeep and white Dodge pickup collided in Hermosa Beach. The crash was reported about 12:40 a.m. at Valley Drive and Second Street, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford. All four of the victims were in the...
Companies lose again in bid to avoid liability in freeway death
A consolidated negligence lawsuit brought against Caltrans on behalf of the son and daughter of an Azusa man who was struck and killed on a freeway in Pomona in 2016 — where unsafe conditions on the poorly lit roadway allegedly contributed to his death — is headed to trial against two companies that Tuesday lost another bid to avoid liability in the case.
thedowneypatriot.com
Downey man arrested after vehicle pursuit in Westminster
WESTMINSTER - In what police described as a "snowstorm," a suspect allegedly threw drugs out of a vehicle window during a short pursuit in Westminster, authorities said Saturday. Officers were attempting a routine traffic stop at about 11 p.m. Friday in the area of Westminster and Beach boulevards, but the...
kclu.org
Man fatally stabbed in Ventura County
It started as a 911 call about a fight. But, Oxnard police say when they arrived at the scene Monday afternoon, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. It happened just before 3 p.m. Monday on the 300 block of West Third Street. Emergency medical personnel started life saving measures, and took the stabbing victim to the Ventura County Medical Center. But, the 50-year-old man died a short time later.
1 Mortally Wounded in a Metro Platform Shooting in Historic South Central
Historic South Central, Los Angeles, CA: An unknown victim was found mortally wounded in a shooting at the Metro platform located on the 2400 block of South Flower Street in the Historic South Central neighborhood of Los Angeles at approximately 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. Los Angeles Police Department Metro...
NBC Los Angeles
Riverside First Responders Help Save Christmas for One Family
First responders are known for their heroic actions and for saving lives whenever they are needed but for Riverside police officers and firefighters the job was also about saving Christmas for a family who had all their presents stolen. On Saturday while 14-year-old Kingston Clark and his 9-year-old brother and...
