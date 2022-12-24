Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: Five victims were injured when their vehicle crashed off the 5 Freeway plummeting into a wash and landing on its roof early Wednesday morning. Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to reports around 12:50 a.m. Dec. 28, of a car that flew off the 5 South at the 170 split into the wash below the freeway in the Sun Valley area of the San Fernando Valley.

