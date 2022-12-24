ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Man charged in homicide near Valencia, Nogales Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is in custody after another man was found dead in a home near Valencia and Nogales Highway in Tucson on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The Tucson Police Department said 49-year-old Joseph Armando Montano was found in the 6800 block of South 4th Avenue. he had been shot.
KOLD-TV

PCSD investigating after couple found dead in mobile home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a married couple were found dead in their home on Wednesday Dec. 28. Pima County sheriff’s deputies said they were called around 10:30 a.m. to a mobile home near the 10000 block of South Houghton Road to check on the welfare of the couple.
KOLD-TV

KOLD-TV

Man charged in two bank robberies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have arrested a man in connection with two bank robberies in the Tucson area in December. Jorge Villagrana, 29, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and booked into the Pima County jail. He faces multiple robbery charges. On Dec. 16, around 10:30 a.m.,...
AZFamily

Tucson man arrested in Nebraska with kidnapped Utah teen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing several charges after allegedly kidnapping a teen boy from Utah that he met online. Authorities said the suspect, known as Aaron Zeman, Tadashi Kojima and Hunter Fox, was arrested Wednesday in Nebraska. According to Nebraska TV, the 26-year-old Zeman...
KOLD-TV

Police search for suspect near Grant Road, Fairview Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are searching for a suspect who shot at officers during an attempted traffic stop early Tuesday, Dec. 27. According to the Tucson Police Department, nobody was injured in the incident near West Grant Road and North Fairview Avenue. People are advised to avoid...
KOLD-TV

Man dead after wreck near Veteran’s hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead after the car he was driving crashed on Tucson’s south side on Wednesday morning, Dec. 28. According to Tucson police, officers were called around 8 a.m. to the intersection of South Sixth Avenue and West 44th Street. When they arrived, they found the driver of a gray Hyundai Sonata suffering from serious injuries.
KGUN 9

CCSO: Douglas couple dies of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A couple died near Douglas Tuesday due to possible carbon monoxide poisoning. Both people were age 47. According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, deputies and Douglas Fire crews responded to a home in the 3000 block of Hawthorne Avenue in Bay Acres. Neighbors told...
KOLD-TV

Tucson woman killed in a road-rage shooting Speedway, Swan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A case of road rage ended the life of a young woman on Tucson’s east side on Christmas Eve. The Tucson Police Department said Jada Thompson, 21, was killed when someone shot at the vehicle she was riding in it near Speedway and Swan.
