Crossroads Fellowship holds Christmas at Crossroads events at both campuses
ODESSA, Texas — With Christmas Day right around the corner there's Christmas celebrations all around the Permian Basin. Crossroads Fellowship in Odessa had their Christmas at Crossroads services Saturday at both their 191 campus and downtown campus. There were plenty of Christmas decorations and treats for people to enjoy.
Library at the Plaza mural to be refurbished
MIDLAND, Texas — A mural that was painted years ago on the Library at the Plaza downtown is set to be refurbished and preserved. Midland Commissioner's Court approved an action Tuesday that will help bring a painter to the mural to help the refurbishing process. “It won't be anything...
Here Is Where You Can Ring In 2023-New Year’s Eve Celebrations In Midland/Odessa!
As we look back on the year that was 2022, hopefully, many of us had an enjoyable year for the most part. Lessons were learned, goals were accomplished, and good and bad memories were made. This Saturday is the last day of 2022 and while many prefer to be home with friends and loved ones, others would rather ring in the New Year in a big way surrounded by lots of sights and sounds. Both are awesome! So if you are one of the latter, where to ring in the New Year is the big question.
Free vaccines for new dogs
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- For any families that welcomed a new puppy into their homes this Christmas, Fix West Texas wants to help you! Fix West Texas is offering free first vaccinations for puppies and dogs this Friday, December 30, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at their building, located at 5023 Princeton Avenue. The group is […]
Texas Stock Rally holds Cars and Christmas Rally
MIDLAND, Texas — Texas Stock Rally held a "Cars and Christmas" event Sunday at the Midland Cracker Barrel. The rally had dozens of cars on display for attendees, ranging from old school Chevrolet to modern day Corvette Stingrays. Also at the rally was live music, donuts and Santa Clause,...
Where can I recycle my Christmas tree in West Texas?
MIDLAND, Texas — Now that Christmas is over, many people are wondering what to do with their trees. Both Midland and Odessa have places you can drop off your tree. In Midland, you can bring your tree to the Citizen's Collection Station from Wednesday through Saturday. Weekdays you can go from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday you can go from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry serves hot meals and gifts to the community
MIDLAND, Texas — On Thursday, the Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry did what they did best: serve meals to the community. For executive director Nancy Ivy, this spirit of service to the community has been in her family for a long time. “We’ve been doing this over thirty years. My...
Dr. Stephanie Howard officially chosen as new MISD superintendent
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD School Board voted Wednesday to officially hire Dr. Stephanie Howard as the district's new superintendent. Howard was selected as the lone finalist on Dec. 7. Trustees needed to wait the required 21 days before officially hiring her. On December 28, Dr. Howard signed...
Beyond the Bow: Owners of Burger Barn donate gift bags for kids at Ector County Youth Center
ODESSA, Texas — Burger Barn owner Tiffany Norman and her family wanted to make sure that kids at the Ector County Youth Center are not forgotten about and that someone still cares for them. That's why they decided to donate gift bags filled with some food and a book...
4 Small Town West Texas Restaurants That Are Worth Trying In The New Year!
Do you sometimes get burned out eating the same fast food and eating at the same restaurants day in and day out? If you are someone who loves to eat out with your family, maybe you are looking for something new outside of Midland/Odessa. I get it. If you don't mind a short drive, I will gladly give you a list of some of the best small-town restaurants that are worth the drive!
Residents still left with little to no water at Airline Crossing
MIDLAND, Texas — Residents at Airline Crossing in Midland still have little to no water running through their faucets. The situation remained during Christmas weekend, leaving residents with hardly anything for cleaning, showering or cooking. "It made things a lot more difficult, especially because when we're cooking and having...
Odessa Humane Society thankful for blankets during cold weather
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Humane Society is thankful to the community during this freezing weather. According to the shelter's Facebook page, the building lost power Thursday evening in the middle of below-freezing temperatures. While the shelter has been working on a new building, it's not quite ready yet....
Vitalant holding blood drive ahead of Christmas
ODESSA, Texas — Vitalant Blood Services needs your help to give the gift of life this Christmas. They will be holding a blood drive in both Midland and Odessa on Friday. You can go to the JC Penney parking lots at the Midland Park Mall and the Music City Mall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Midland YMCA gives away 500 turkey dinners to local families in need
MIDLAND, Texas — Cars lined the outside of the Midland YMCA for the first ever turkey giveaway. "It’s the 1st annual and hopefully we’re going to make it an annual event with the Y’s help," said Tony Sam, with Caza Petroleum. A wholesome holiday gesture Sam...
Airline Crossing residents without water right before Christmas
MIDLAND, Texas — For 48 hours, residents at Airline Crossing have been without water. Having no water means even the smallest luxuries are just out of the picture. “All these people, there's no showers. People work and come home and need a hot shower, especially in this cold. It's Christmas time, we're trying to get ready. We're trying to cook and bake and we have no water to clean our dishes or do anything,” Kimberlin Childress, an Airline Crossing resident said.
Michelin star chef opens restaurant in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - What used to be popular restaurant, Butter, is now Cowboy Prime and the premiere steakhouse has a well-known chef running its kitchen. Cowboy Prime was opened by the owner of Red Oak Kitchen and The Cork & Pig, Chef Felipe Armenta, who is no stranger to Permian Basin foodies, and he’s brought in Chef Graham Elliot as a partner and culinary director of Cowboy Prime to cater to the food lovers of West Texas.
Midland Run Crew holds glow run at Tall City Brewing
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Run Crew will be holding a beer run at Tall City Brewing. The event was initially supposed to happen on Dec. 22, but it has been postponed to the following week due to the weather. This 5k event will be a glow run, meaning lights,...
Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Rattles Texas Just Ahead of Christmas
Weeks after Midland, Texas residents were hit with a 5.4-magnitude earthquake, another 5.4-magnitude quake struck the area once again. The New York Post reports that on Friday (December 23rd) Midland, Texas residents experienced another large quake near the center of town. It was noted that the United States Geological Survey revealed the quake took place about three miles under the area. However, the shakes were reported over a wide area that stretched from the heart of Texas to as far as New Mexico.
Midland, Texas Resident Has A Texas Christmas Tree You Have To See
Texas holidays are just different aren't they? Light displays are more grand, Texans are nicer to each other, and even the gifts given to others seem more grandiose don't they?. But one thing many spend time on is something that we all see and place the presents under: the Christmas...
Midland Education Foundation holds Teacher Winter Wishes Spectacular
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Education Foundation held the Teacher Winter Wishes Spectacular for teachers across the Midland Independent School District. The event was brainstormed in November by acting MISD Superintendent Kelly Spencer and is designed to raise the morale of teachers district-wide. "When acting superintendent Kelly Spencer got...
