Odessa, TX

NewsWest 9

Library at the Plaza mural to be refurbished

MIDLAND, Texas — A mural that was painted years ago on the Library at the Plaza downtown is set to be refurbished and preserved. Midland Commissioner's Court approved an action Tuesday that will help bring a painter to the mural to help the refurbishing process. “It won't be anything...
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Here Is Where You Can Ring In 2023-New Year’s Eve Celebrations In Midland/Odessa!

As we look back on the year that was 2022, hopefully, many of us had an enjoyable year for the most part. Lessons were learned, goals were accomplished, and good and bad memories were made. This Saturday is the last day of 2022 and while many prefer to be home with friends and loved ones, others would rather ring in the New Year in a big way surrounded by lots of sights and sounds. Both are awesome! So if you are one of the latter, where to ring in the New Year is the big question.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Free vaccines for new dogs

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- For any families that welcomed a new puppy into their homes this Christmas, Fix West Texas wants to help you! Fix West Texas is offering free first vaccinations for puppies and dogs this Friday, December 30, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at their building, located at 5023 Princeton Avenue. The group is […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Texas Stock Rally holds Cars and Christmas Rally

MIDLAND, Texas — Texas Stock Rally held a "Cars and Christmas" event Sunday at the Midland Cracker Barrel. The rally had dozens of cars on display for attendees, ranging from old school Chevrolet to modern day Corvette Stingrays. Also at the rally was live music, donuts and Santa Clause,...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Where can I recycle my Christmas tree in West Texas?

MIDLAND, Texas — Now that Christmas is over, many people are wondering what to do with their trees. Both Midland and Odessa have places you can drop off your tree. In Midland, you can bring your tree to the Citizen's Collection Station from Wednesday through Saturday. Weekdays you can go from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday you can go from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
MIDLAND, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

4 Small Town West Texas Restaurants That Are Worth Trying In The New Year!

Do you sometimes get burned out eating the same fast food and eating at the same restaurants day in and day out? If you are someone who loves to eat out with your family, maybe you are looking for something new outside of Midland/Odessa. I get it. If you don't mind a short drive, I will gladly give you a list of some of the best small-town restaurants that are worth the drive!
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Residents still left with little to no water at Airline Crossing

MIDLAND, Texas — Residents at Airline Crossing in Midland still have little to no water running through their faucets. The situation remained during Christmas weekend, leaving residents with hardly anything for cleaning, showering or cooking. "It made things a lot more difficult, especially because when we're cooking and having...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa Humane Society thankful for blankets during cold weather

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Humane Society is thankful to the community during this freezing weather. According to the shelter's Facebook page, the building lost power Thursday evening in the middle of below-freezing temperatures. While the shelter has been working on a new building, it's not quite ready yet....
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Vitalant holding blood drive ahead of Christmas

ODESSA, Texas — Vitalant Blood Services needs your help to give the gift of life this Christmas. They will be holding a blood drive in both Midland and Odessa on Friday. You can go to the JC Penney parking lots at the Midland Park Mall and the Music City Mall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Airline Crossing residents without water right before Christmas

MIDLAND, Texas — For 48 hours, residents at Airline Crossing have been without water. Having no water means even the smallest luxuries are just out of the picture. “All these people, there's no showers. People work and come home and need a hot shower, especially in this cold. It's Christmas time, we're trying to get ready. We're trying to cook and bake and we have no water to clean our dishes or do anything,” Kimberlin Childress, an Airline Crossing resident said.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Michelin star chef opens restaurant in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - What used to be popular restaurant, Butter, is now Cowboy Prime and the premiere steakhouse has a well-known chef running its kitchen. Cowboy Prime was opened by the owner of Red Oak Kitchen and The Cork & Pig, Chef Felipe Armenta, who is no stranger to Permian Basin foodies, and he’s brought in Chef Graham Elliot as a partner and culinary director of Cowboy Prime to cater to the food lovers of West Texas.
MIDLAND, TX
Outsider.com

Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Rattles Texas Just Ahead of Christmas

Weeks after Midland, Texas residents were hit with a 5.4-magnitude earthquake, another 5.4-magnitude quake struck the area once again. The New York Post reports that on Friday (December 23rd) Midland, Texas residents experienced another large quake near the center of town. It was noted that the United States Geological Survey revealed the quake took place about three miles under the area. However, the shakes were reported over a wide area that stretched from the heart of Texas to as far as New Mexico.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Education Foundation holds Teacher Winter Wishes Spectacular

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Education Foundation held the Teacher Winter Wishes Spectacular for teachers across the Midland Independent School District. The event was brainstormed in November by acting MISD Superintendent Kelly Spencer and is designed to raise the morale of teachers district-wide. "When acting superintendent Kelly Spencer got...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

