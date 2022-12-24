ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho State Journal

Plane crashes upon landing at airport along Idaho-Wyoming border

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Idaho/Wyoming border this morning just before 10am to a report of an airplane crash at the end of the Alpine Airport Runway. Fire and Emergency Personnel from Alpine, Wyoming responded to the scene, finding no injuries to both occupants of the plane and minor damage. Deputies interviewed the pilot, who advised icy conditions on the runway as he was landing prevented him from...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

'EXTREME BLACK ICE CONDITIONS': Arrival of winter storm in East Idaho results in numerous wrecks

Authorities are urging motorists to use extreme caution after the arrival of a winter storm on Tuesday morning caused numerous slide-offs and crashes on local roads. The Idaho Transportation Department issued a warning that conditions on Interstate 15 between Blackfoot and Idaho Falls are "extremely slick." ITD stated, "Drivers are encouraged to slow down, watch for ice and slick spots on the roadway and leave extra distance between themselves and...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Shelley police looking for information after window damaged at middle school

SHELLEY — Local police are asking for tips after a window was damaged at a middle school by what appears to be either a BB or pellet gun. The Shelley Police Department posted on Facebook on Tuesday that sometime this last week, during winter break for students, Hobbs Middle School in Shelley was damaged.
SHELLEY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Two semi-trucks destroyed by fire on Christmas

ROCKFORD — Firefighters responded to a fire on Christmas that destroyed two semi-trucks. The fire happened at a trucking business in the Rockford area. Firefighters from the Blackfoot Fire Department, along with assistance from Fort Hall, were called out to the fire around 8:30 p.m. “One of the semis...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Company could bring hundreds of e-scooters to Gate City this spring

POCATELLO — Hundreds of e-scooters could be coming to Pocatello this spring. The Pocatello City Council is currently engaged in discussions with Bird Global Inc. — a micromobility company based in Miami, Florida, that has already launched dockless electric scooters in Idaho Falls and Boise — about bringing the latest craze in alternative transportation to the Gate City. Michael Covato, a representative of Bird, presented information about the company and...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Blackfoot begins treating city water system

The city of Blackfoot has begun treating its water through injecting chlorination into the culinary, or potable water system. City officials say the chlorine injections have been kept well at a safe level, and the goal is to prevent E. Coli from infecting the water system. The city had the...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are highly praised for their food and service.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

'SO MANY GREAT STORIES': Two local women working to bring independent bookstore to Pocatello

POCATELLO — For some people, there is nothing better than wandering around a bookstore, picking out a book that seems interesting, and then settling into a cozy nook to read for a while. Two local women are working to make that a reality for Pocatello area residents. Both women are passionate about reading and want to give local residents that fate-like happenstance that occurs when people enter a bookstore instead of buying online. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

WATCH: Slick driveway a dream come true for local ice skater

IDAHO FALLS – While others were unintentionally slipping and sliding on the ice on Tuesday morning, one local woman broke out her skates. Freezing rain made for extremely slick roads Tuesday morning, prompting law enforcement to warn drivers to slow down, be careful and avoid travel if possible. In...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

ISP Responds to Hundreds of Slide-offs and Crashes in the Last Two Weeks

245, that’s the number of crashes and slide offs reported to or responded by Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho from December 14 to the 26. ISP says that when fresh snow or slick roads occur, there’s always a learning curve for drivers to remember how to navigate the roads. They say if you do slide off the road, keep a lookout for others.
POCATELLO, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Idaho Fish & Game Seeks Comment on Next Year's Hunting Seasons

Tuesday is the day the Idaho Department of Fish and Game in Pocatello would like to talk to the public about hunting season proposals. The proposals are for moose, big horn sheep, and mountain goats for the 2023-2024 season. They can be found on the department’s website. Online comments can be submitted until Wednesday, December 28.
POCATELLO, ID
KXLY

Idaho Transportation Department captures ‘snownado’ on film

POCATELLO, Idaho — You may have seen a dust devil before, but have you ever heard of a snow devil?. An employee with the Idaho Transportation Department captured a snow devil, or snownado on film near Pocatello on Wednesday. The video was taken on US-30 over Fish Creek Summit.
POCATELLO, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Charges: Man had meth, cocaine in his system during fatal Alton crash

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County prosecutors on Tuesday accused a man of being high on cocaine and methamphetamine when he fatally crashed with a motorcyclist from Wood River. Steven T. Dublo, 44, of Grafton, was charged with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI in the death of Nicholas O. West, 32.
ALTON, IL
eastidahonews.com

Local family saves car full of people sliding into frozen river

MENAN — A local family potentially saved Christmas this week for another family who lost control of their vehicle and slid into the frozen Snake River. Tyler Jenkins, his wife Jessica Marboe Jenkins, and their child were driving home from a cold but festive night at The Christmas River in Menan on Wednesday when Jessica noticed the car in front of them suddenly disappeared.
MENAN, ID

