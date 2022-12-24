Read full article on original website
Plane crashes upon landing at airport along Idaho-Wyoming border
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Idaho/Wyoming border this morning just before 10am to a report of an airplane crash at the end of the Alpine Airport Runway. Fire and Emergency Personnel from Alpine, Wyoming responded to the scene, finding no injuries to both occupants of the plane and minor damage. Deputies interviewed the pilot, who advised icy conditions on the runway as he was landing prevented him from...
Black ice, extremely slick conditions cause slide-offs, crashes on eastern Idaho roads
IDAHO FALLS – Multiple crashes and slide-offs have been reported on eastern Idaho roads as authorities ask drivers to slow down, be careful and avoid travel if possible. Black ice has created extremely slick conditions across the area. Multiple cars have slid off I-15 between Idaho Falls and Blackfoot....
'EXTREME BLACK ICE CONDITIONS': Arrival of winter storm in East Idaho results in numerous wrecks
Authorities are urging motorists to use extreme caution after the arrival of a winter storm on Tuesday morning caused numerous slide-offs and crashes on local roads. The Idaho Transportation Department issued a warning that conditions on Interstate 15 between Blackfoot and Idaho Falls are "extremely slick." ITD stated, "Drivers are encouraged to slow down, watch for ice and slick spots on the roadway and leave extra distance between themselves and...
Shelley police looking for information after window damaged at middle school
SHELLEY — Local police are asking for tips after a window was damaged at a middle school by what appears to be either a BB or pellet gun. The Shelley Police Department posted on Facebook on Tuesday that sometime this last week, during winter break for students, Hobbs Middle School in Shelley was damaged.
Idaho Falls Grocery Outlet cleaning up after water pipe break
On the night before Christmas a water pipe broke in the ceiling at the new Idaho Falls Grocery Outlet. The post Idaho Falls Grocery Outlet cleaning up after water pipe break appeared first on Local News 8.
Here’s another way to be warned about slick roads in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A local fire department is encouraging people to download a new app to know what’s happening in the community, especially when it can be slick out on roads like it has been on Tuesday. “We use the app for many different purposes, but one of...
Two semi-trucks destroyed by fire on Christmas
ROCKFORD — Firefighters responded to a fire on Christmas that destroyed two semi-trucks. The fire happened at a trucking business in the Rockford area. Firefighters from the Blackfoot Fire Department, along with assistance from Fort Hall, were called out to the fire around 8:30 p.m. “One of the semis...
Company could bring hundreds of e-scooters to Gate City this spring
POCATELLO — Hundreds of e-scooters could be coming to Pocatello this spring. The Pocatello City Council is currently engaged in discussions with Bird Global Inc. — a micromobility company based in Miami, Florida, that has already launched dockless electric scooters in Idaho Falls and Boise — about bringing the latest craze in alternative transportation to the Gate City. Michael Covato, a representative of Bird, presented information about the company and...
Blackfoot begins treating city water system
The city of Blackfoot has begun treating its water through injecting chlorination into the culinary, or potable water system. City officials say the chlorine injections have been kept well at a safe level, and the goal is to prevent E. Coli from infecting the water system. The city had the...
Area roads icy, slick, and dangerous
The Idaho Transportation Department reports conditions this morning are extremely slick on I-15 between Blackfoot and Idaho Falls. The post Area roads icy, slick, and dangerous appeared first on Local News 8.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are highly praised for their food and service.
Idaho grandmother in ICU after crawling to neighbor's for help following house fire
AMMON, Idaho — An Ammon woman is lucky to be alive after a fire started at her home early Thursday morning. Jill Cooley, 59, is recovering in the ICU at Idaho Falls Community Hospital after crawling from her house on East Rawson Street to a neighbor's to get help around 4 a.m.
'SO MANY GREAT STORIES': Two local women working to bring independent bookstore to Pocatello
POCATELLO — For some people, there is nothing better than wandering around a bookstore, picking out a book that seems interesting, and then settling into a cozy nook to read for a while. Two local women are working to make that a reality for Pocatello area residents. Both women are passionate about reading and want to give local residents that fate-like happenstance that occurs when people enter a bookstore instead of buying online. ...
WATCH: Slick driveway a dream come true for local ice skater
IDAHO FALLS – While others were unintentionally slipping and sliding on the ice on Tuesday morning, one local woman broke out her skates. Freezing rain made for extremely slick roads Tuesday morning, prompting law enforcement to warn drivers to slow down, be careful and avoid travel if possible. In...
ISP Responds to Hundreds of Slide-offs and Crashes in the Last Two Weeks
245, that’s the number of crashes and slide offs reported to or responded by Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho from December 14 to the 26. ISP says that when fresh snow or slick roads occur, there’s always a learning curve for drivers to remember how to navigate the roads. They say if you do slide off the road, keep a lookout for others.
Bomb squad called to local park after ‘explosive device’ components found in bathroom
MORELAND — Deputies responded to a local park this week after a report of what appeared to be an explosive device in a bathroom. Deputies were called Monday at 1:45 p.m. to Moreland Park, according to a news release from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office. “It contained the...
Idaho Fish & Game Seeks Comment on Next Year's Hunting Seasons
Tuesday is the day the Idaho Department of Fish and Game in Pocatello would like to talk to the public about hunting season proposals. The proposals are for moose, big horn sheep, and mountain goats for the 2023-2024 season. They can be found on the department’s website. Online comments can be submitted until Wednesday, December 28.
Idaho Transportation Department captures ‘snownado’ on film
POCATELLO, Idaho — You may have seen a dust devil before, but have you ever heard of a snow devil?. An employee with the Idaho Transportation Department captured a snow devil, or snownado on film near Pocatello on Wednesday. The video was taken on US-30 over Fish Creek Summit.
Charges: Man had meth, cocaine in his system during fatal Alton crash
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County prosecutors on Tuesday accused a man of being high on cocaine and methamphetamine when he fatally crashed with a motorcyclist from Wood River. Steven T. Dublo, 44, of Grafton, was charged with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI in the death of Nicholas O. West, 32.
Local family saves car full of people sliding into frozen river
MENAN — A local family potentially saved Christmas this week for another family who lost control of their vehicle and slid into the frozen Snake River. Tyler Jenkins, his wife Jessica Marboe Jenkins, and their child were driving home from a cold but festive night at The Christmas River in Menan on Wednesday when Jessica noticed the car in front of them suddenly disappeared.
