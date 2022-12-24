Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.Rooted ExpeditionsSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 Best Bars and Nightclubs in Tampa, FloridaBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Tampa Parks & Rec Set to Open The New Tampa All Abilities PlaygroundModern GlobeTampa, FL
Tony Roma’s Bones And Burgers Opens In TampaMadocTampa, FL
Related
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
Tampa woman travels home in RV after Southwest flight canceled
TAMPA, Kan. — After thousands of delays and cancellations by Southwest Airlines, travelers are having to turn to alternative means of transportation to get where they need to go. Dev McDowell was set to return home to Tampa after visiting family in Pittsburgh on Dec. 26, when she found...
Experts explain Southwest meltdown, share advice for stranded passengers
Southwest Airlines continued to cancel and delay thousands of flights across the country Wednesday after a massive travel nightmare over the past few days.
fox13news.com
Thousands of bags pile up in Tampa International Airport's baggage claim after Christmas weekend
TAMPA, Fla. - It's not just travelers who were stranded because of the winter storm that hit a good portion of the US. Thousands of bags have piled up at Tampa International Airport, waiting for their owners to claim them. The bags in the red section of TPA's baggage claim...
Police see up-tick in "car hopping" incidents in Tampa Bay
Police have seen an increase in vehicle burglaries in recent months. In Tampa, where 1,779 incidents were reported, nearly 80 percent involved vehicles left unlocked by owners.
Tampa family loses nearly everything, including 3 dogs, in fire
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa family lost nearly everything after a fire broke out inside their mobile home early Friday morning. Darlene Martelli said five people were inside the home at the time, including her 15-year-old daughter named Lenni. The teen said her older sister helped save her life.
Bay News 9
Holiday travel woes hit Tampa International, St. Pete apartment residents endure a cold night and Kwanzaa celebrations begin
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. The cold airmass of the last few days is continuing to modify. Things will start to warm up in a big way. Highs Tuesday reach the low to mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky with a light NE breeze.
10NEWS
American crocodiles making comeback in Florida — even seen in Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — Reports of American crocodiles seen around parts of Florida have been in the headlines lately, including one that was spotted lounging along the east coast on Melbourne Beach. But what about spottings in the Tampa Bay area?. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told us in...
10NEWS
AAA activates 'Tow to Go' for NYE holiday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — AAA wants to keep impaired drivers off the road this New Year's holiday with its "Tow to Go" program. The program is currently active and will continue until 6 a.m. on Jan. 2. The service, which is free for AAA members and non-members, dispatches a tow truck for your location and should be used as a last resort, according to the program's website.
It's been 5 years since Disney employee went missing: Here's what we know
LAKELAND, Fla. — Even as five years have passed, the search still continues for a missing Disney employee and Air Force veteran out of Lakeland. The last time anyone saw Brian Klecha was on this day exactly five years ago – Dec. 27, 2017. Investigators say they are not giving up.
Florida couple finds lost engagement ring in toilet after 21 years
Diamonds are forever, even if this one needed a good cleaning.
Van fatally strikes bicyclist from behind in Zephyrhills
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a van fatally struck a bicyclist from behind as he rode along County Road 54 in Zephyrhills without lights early Wednesday morning. According to the Highway Patrol, the both the bicyclist and the 2020 Toyota Sienna were heading east on County Road 54, approaching 16th Street, when […]
10NEWS
It's official! Some parts of Florida saw rare white Christmas
TAMPA, Fla. — Some Floridians can now say for certain they have experienced a rare white Christmas in the Sunshine State. The National Weather Service confirmed through a tweet on Sunday that parts of Brevard County received a bit of sleet, also known as ice pellets. Orlando's WESH-TV reported...
Florida pilot reports five silent 'blacked-out' objects moving in formation
Jacksonville, FL.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Florida air traffic controller and pilot at Jacksonville reported watching five blacked-out, chevron-shaped objects flying in formation at about 500 feet at 8 p.m. on October 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Deputies locate missing 11-year-old Tampa girl
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have located an 11-year-old girl who went missing in Tampa on Tuesday. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for Josselyn Arechaederra, who disappeared Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies said Arechaederra was located and is safe. Further information was not available.
Deputies respond to serious crash in Polk County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a serious crash on U.S. Highway 17 in Polk County. The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened Tuesday morning in the area of U.S. 17 and Windsor Reserve Drive. There is no word on what led to the crash or exactly how many people were injured, but at […]
10NEWS
Police arrest homeless man after South Tampa woman finds him in her home
TAMPA, Fla. — A scary situation in South Tampa after police say a homeless man broke into a woman's house in Hyde Park and made himself right at home. "It does something to you when somebody comes in and takes over your space," the homeowner said in an exclusive interview.
WSVN-TV
Florida teen shows off his Christmas inflatable collection
(WSVN) - A 16-year-old from Tampa showcased his wide collection of Christmas inflatables. Logan Kapiton received his first inflatable at the age of 6. A decade later, his collection has grown to over 60 inflatables of various themes. The teen says he will keep growing his collection. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam...
10NEWS
Hundreds of luggage stranded at TPA due to canceled flights
TAMPA, Fla. — Thousands of travelers, mostly on Southwest Airlines, were stranded Monday night at Tampa International Airport after flights were canceled. Hundreds of bags were left behind as people couldn't make it to their destinations. According to FlightAware, Southwest canceled 67 percent of its flights Monday. Southwest officials...
Deputies: 1 vehicle involved in crash with train near Winter Haven
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — One vehicle was involved in a crash with a train Monday night near the Winter Haven area, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said there were no serious injuries reported. No further information has been released at this time. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay...
Comments / 6