10NEWS

AAA activates 'Tow to Go' for NYE holiday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — AAA wants to keep impaired drivers off the road this New Year's holiday with its "Tow to Go" program. The program is currently active and will continue until 6 a.m. on Jan. 2. The service, which is free for AAA members and non-members, dispatches a tow truck for your location and should be used as a last resort, according to the program's website.
WFLA

Van fatally strikes bicyclist from behind in Zephyrhills

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a van fatally struck a bicyclist from behind as he rode along County Road 54 in Zephyrhills without lights early Wednesday morning. According to the Highway Patrol, the both the bicyclist and the 2020 Toyota Sienna were heading east on County Road 54, approaching 16th Street, when […]
10NEWS

It's official! Some parts of Florida saw rare white Christmas

TAMPA, Fla. — Some Floridians can now say for certain they have experienced a rare white Christmas in the Sunshine State. The National Weather Service confirmed through a tweet on Sunday that parts of Brevard County received a bit of sleet, also known as ice pellets. Orlando's WESH-TV reported...
WFLA

Deputies locate missing 11-year-old Tampa girl

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have located an 11-year-old girl who went missing in Tampa on Tuesday. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for Josselyn Arechaederra, who disappeared Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies said Arechaederra was located and is safe. Further information was not available.
WFLA

Deputies respond to serious crash in Polk County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a serious crash on U.S. Highway 17 in Polk County. The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened Tuesday morning in the area of U.S. 17 and Windsor Reserve Drive. There is no word on what led to the crash or exactly how many people were injured, but at […]
WSVN-TV

Florida teen shows off his Christmas inflatable collection

(WSVN) - A 16-year-old from Tampa showcased his wide collection of Christmas inflatables. Logan Kapiton received his first inflatable at the age of 6. A decade later, his collection has grown to over 60 inflatables of various themes. The teen says he will keep growing his collection. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam...
10NEWS

Hundreds of luggage stranded at TPA due to canceled flights

TAMPA, Fla. — Thousands of travelers, mostly on Southwest Airlines, were stranded Monday night at Tampa International Airport after flights were canceled. Hundreds of bags were left behind as people couldn't make it to their destinations. According to FlightAware, Southwest canceled 67 percent of its flights Monday. Southwest officials...
