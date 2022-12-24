ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — AAA wants to keep impaired drivers off the road this New Year's holiday with its "Tow to Go" program. The program is currently active and will continue until 6 a.m. on Jan. 2. The service, which is free for AAA members and non-members, dispatches a tow truck for your location and should be used as a last resort, according to the program's website.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO