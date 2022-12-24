ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Jets need to start Zach Wilson rest of season to make definitive decision

By Mark Cannizzaro
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mhz9n_0jtFXE4D00

WARNING: This is not going to be a popular take, not what you want for Christmas under your tree or in your stocking.

The Jets should start Zach Wilson at quarterback for the final two games of the season —  even if Mike White is medically cleared to play with his cracked ribs.

The moribund 19-3 home loss to the Jaguars on Thursday night essentially eliminated the Jets from the playoffs. Even if they aren’t mathematically eliminated this weekend, their playoff chances are “farfetched,” head coach Robert Saleh conceded Friday.

That being the case, what else do the Jets have to play for other than using the final two games to help formulate a future decision on Wilson?

Finding out more about Wilson and whether the 2021 No. 2 overall draft pick truly is a franchise quarterback was, after all, one of the missions of this season for the Jets. His rookie season was uneven, to be polite, and the Jets needed to find out how much he’d progress in his second season.

Though no one on the Jets wants to admit it, the reality is that Wilson hasn’t shown tangible signs of progression from Year 1 to Year 2, and never has that been more evident than watching Thursday how far Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence has come in that same time period.

Jets’ Zach Wilson should get more reps before the Jets’ season comes to a close.
Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Saleh is in an impossible situation, because he wants — needs —  to win games. He has watched a 7-4 start evaporate to 7-8 thanks to the 0-4 free fall. And to make the argument that Wilson gives the Jets a better chance to win than White does is folly.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w4HYf_0jtFXE4D00 Robert Saleh: Jets ‘not going to quit’ on Zach Wilson

That leaves Saleh in the difficult and delicate spot of deciding whether it’s more important to win games the next two weeks or try to find out more about Wilson … unless Saleh and the Jets believe they know enough and have seen enough.

And that’s highly possible.

Saleh, whether it was unwitting or calculated, dropped bread crumbs Friday hinting that Wilson — whose confidence, even by his own admission, is damaged — may be shut down for the season.

The head coach went from vowing after the game on Thursday night, “We haven’t seen the last of him,’’ to saying Friday that “there are also cons” to playing someone like Wilson when his confidence is shot.

“You got to think about the player and where he’s at and whether or not you’re doing more damage or you’re helping him,” Saleh said. “You just want to make sure that you’re making the best decisions for the team and not just say, ‘Hey, let’s just get this guy reps, just to get this guy reps.’ ”

That sounded like a strong hint that Wilson is done — at least for 2022.

But I believe Saleh should start Wilson against the Seahawks a week from Sunday in Seattle —  unless the organization is already convinced that they’ve seen enough of him.

I don’t know that I’d have the same take if the next game was at home, because Jets fans are done with Wilson, and it has gotten to the point at which he’s booed during pregame warm-ups. But the Jets are on the road for the final two games, which would make life much more manageable for him psychologically.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Q9CA_0jtFXE4D00
NY Post illustration

Asked on Friday if he still believes Wilson is his “quarterback of the future,” Saleh danced around the question.

“I’ve got confidence in all our guys,’’ he said. “I just feel like every single year there’s a kid who’s just struggling, and everybody wants to quit on him, and this might not be their year, but it doesn’t mean that next year can’t be their year.’’

Another serious hint that Wilson is done for the season.

Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, asked on Friday what more he knows about Wilson through 16 weeks of this season than he did before the season , said, “That he’s resilient.”

“He has grown a lot in the last two years,” LaFleur insisted. “He’s faced more adversity than he probably ever has in his entire life, and he keeps showing up to work looking for ways to get better. I do believe he’s a better quarterback. I know it’s not showing.”

Saleh, asked if Wilson’s biggest problem is physical or mental, said: “I think confidence. For Zach, and it doesn’t take long to flip. He just needs a good string of consecutive games, quarters, plays, of putting together good football. And once you get in a groove, everything just starts clicking and moving faster.”

The only way Saleh and the Jets will find that out is by playing Wilson the final two games. In a weird way, they know more about White, who has started only six games in the past two years, than they do about Wilson, who has started 22.

Wilson is the player they need to make the most definitive decision on. So, play him the final two games. What more do the Jets have to lose?

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Gisele Bündchen excluded from Tom Brady’s Christmas shoutout after Buccaneers’ win

Tom Brady expressed gratitude for his loved ones Sunday after the Buccaneers’ overtime win against the Cardinals, but there was one conspicuous omission. When taking part in a postgame interview with Melissa Stark on “Sunday Night Football,” the Buccaneers quarterback gave his parents, siblings and children a Christmas Day shoutout. He did not mention ex-wife Gisele Bündchen roughly two months after their divorce. “Say hi to my parents, my sisters, my kids, love you all, hope you had a good time. Merry Christmas to everyone, see you soon,” Brady said. Brady, 45, announced in October that he and Bündchen, 42, had called it...
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

Tom Brady has made one retirement decision: ‘That’s it for me’

It seems Tom Brady is going to take his time in deciding when he wants to hang up his cleats — again. The Buccaneers quarterback, who was at the center of a dizzying retirement chapter earlier this year, was asked Monday on his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go!” if he’s thought about calling it a career as speculation surrounding his future in the league continues to mount. “Well, I think next time I decide to retire, that’s it for me, so whenever that day comes, we’ll figure it out,” Brady said. Although the 45-year-old signal-caller said he doesn’t contemplate retirement, when Brady chooses to...
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

Terrell Owens ‘in constant communication’ with Cowboys about reunion

Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens is eyeing an NFL return after celebrating his 49th birthday earlier this month. Owens is in contact with a number of NFL teams, but he has his sights set on a return to the Cowboys, according to Sports Illustrated. “We’ve been in constant communication with [Cowboys owner] Jerry Jones’ office over the last few days about the possibility of him returning to the Cowboys,” Owens’ Houston-based agent, Gregory D.L Daniel, said. “Terrell is ready to contribute and play any role, big or small. “He’s in outstanding shape. He looks no different than he...
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

Shannon Sharpe: Russell Wilson’s ‘attitude’ has Broncos teammates ‘seething’

Russell Wilson’s Broncos teammates have been “seething” over the quarterback’s me-first attitude. That’s according to Shannon Sharpe, who eviscerated Wilson on FS1’s “Undisputed” Tuesday, one day after the Broncos fired first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett after a brutal 4-11 start. “Let me tell you what the problem is,” Sharpe said. “Russell Wilson has never been a 1-2-3 get rid of the ball [guy]… He was very good at improvisation. He was very good, Skip [Bayless], at getting off-script. Russell has lost athleticism. Russ cannot outrun anybody! So he can’t make those improvisational plays like he could for those first 10 years in Seattle....
DENVER, CO
New York Post

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, gets playful with Ciara post ahead of Rams’ blowout win over Broncos

Kelly Stafford had some fun on social media ahead of the Rams’ Christmas Day blowout over the Broncos. In a post shared Sunday on her Instagram Stories, Kelly — who is the wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford — posted a playful shot of herself in Christmas pajamas alongside a glammed-up Santa photo of Ciara, who has been married to Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson since 2016. “Win, lose, or draw .. it’s safe to say both qbs are winning today,” Kelly captioned the post, even tagging Stafford, 34, for her photo credit. Although the 2022 season has been a year to forget...
DENVER, CO
New York Post

Davante Adams addresses Derek Carr benching while facing uncertain Raiders future

Davante Adams addressed the benching of Derek Carr. Adams engineered a trade away from Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to play with Carr and the Raiders last offseason. Adams had played with Carr in college at Fresno State, and mused at the time that he was leaving one future Hall of Fame quarterback for another. On Wednesday, Carr was benched by Raiders coach Josh McDaniels for the remainder of the season and his future with the franchise is uncertain. “I’m not gonna sit here and go on and on but obviously I support my guy,” Adams told reporters on Wednesday. “We gotta...
New York Post

Fantasy football Week 17 start ‘em sit ‘em: Tyler Allgeier, Josh Jacobs

The Post’s Drew Loftis breaks down his favorite start-sit options for Week 17 of the NFL season. Calling for sunshine  Nick Foles QB, Colts  Assuming any teams streaming QBs have been eliminated, but maybe there are some Jalen Hurt squads out there still alive. Foles has thrived in the backup role in the past.  Khalil Herbert RB, Bears  Got limited work Sunday after missing four games with a hip injury. Expect workload to increase, facing a Lions team that gave up 100-plus to two different Panthers RBs in the first half.  Zonovan Knight RB, Jets  Only the Texans were worse against opposing RBs than the Seahawks through the...
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

Jets’ Garrett Wilson: It would be ‘cool’ to reach 1,000-yard milestone

Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson had a fumble in the fourth quarter of last week’s loss to the Jaguars, but, at first, could not figure out what happened. Wilson caught the fourth-and-2 pass from Chris Streveler with 4:20 left in the game and the Jets trailing 16-3. As he cut upfield, Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokon kicked the ball out of Wilson’s hands as he was falling to the ground. “When I watched it and realized he karate kicked it out, I was like, ‘Damn,’ because I didn’t know what happened initially,” Wilson said Wednesday. “I was wondering who hit it out...
ALABAMA STATE
New York Post

Giants’ Mark Glowinski knows pain of blowing playoff opportunity

This warning comes directly from Mark Glowinski, the veteran offensive lineman who has started every game for the Giants this season at right guard. Take care of business this Sunday because if not, bad things can happen. “Sometimes things slip between your fingers and you want them back,” Glowinski said Wednesday after practice. The Giants have in their grasp a berth in the NFC tournament, needing one win in their last two games to produce the first playoff appearance for the franchise in six years. The first crack at this comes Sunday against the Colts at MetLife Stadium. “You don’t want to relive a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Adoree Jackson’s next life wish is green light to help Giants in critical game

Adoree’ Jackson thinks he was in the fourth grade when he wrote his 10 Wishes in a notebook: 1. Job/career: Professional ballplayer. 2. Salary: $1.8 million. 3. Family: Wife & two kids. 4. Dreams: To be known as the GREATEST. 5. Home: Something decked out. 6. Car: 64 impala & a Viper. 7. Love: Somebody who wants me for me & not my skills. 8. Fit: Stay in shape not to buff. 9. Successful: Make all my dreams come true. 10. Graduate: Have a good education & full ride scholarship. “I got some of ’em checked off,” Jackson told The Post on Wednesday. Jackson’s 11th wish now is to return for Sunday’s...
ALABAMA STATE
New York Post

Mike White not looking at himself as Jets’ savior: ‘Ultimate team sport’

Mike White has delivered in the clutch before. The Jets quarterback recounted a story on Wednesday about how as a 10-year-old slugger in Florida, he cranked a walk-off, three-run home run — his first career homer — in St. Augustine, Fla. It was his father’s birthday and his father was coaching third base. “As I was rounding third base, I said, ‘Hey, happy birthday,’ ” White said. “My dad still has the ball.” White can add to his father’s ball collection with a strong performance Sunday against the Seahawks. The stakes are a bit higher than a Little League game with the Jets...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Booger McFarland piles on Russell Wilson criticism after turbulent Broncos week

The backlash against Russell Wilson continues amongst former NFL players in the national sports media. On Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe eviscerated the Broncos quarterback on FS1’s “Undisputed,” saying in part how Wilson’s attitude has his teammates “seething.” Sharpe, who played 12 seasons for the Broncos and won two Super Bowls with the franchise, urged the next head coach of the team to take away Wilson’s private office and parking spaces. Sharpe’s remarks caught the attention of ESPN NFL analyst Booger McFarland, a two-time Super Bowl champ, who then unloaded on Wilson. “Private offices and parking spaces wow,” McFarland wrote in one message before emphasizing...
DENVER, CO
New York Post

‘Gang’s All Here’ Podcast Episode 133: Jets’ Sudden Playoff Hope with Mike White feat. Joe Benigno

So, you’re saying there’s a chance. The emotions of Jets fans were on a roller coaster from Thursday night to Monday morning: From an embarrassing 19-3 loss to the Jaguars on Thursday to the Patriots losing Saturday to the Dolphins losing Sunday to Mike White being cleared to return Monday. What seemed like a pipe dream Friday morning is now far from that. The New York Jets have a chance to make the playoffs. Beat the Seahawks. Beat the Dolphins. And have the Patriots lose to either the Dolphins Sunday or lose to the Bills in Buffalo next week. To...
New York Post

Jets’ D.J. Reed eager to perform versus old Seahawks team: ‘Little more spice’

D.J. Reed wants to show the Seahawks what they are missing out on this week. The cornerback spent the past two seasons in Seattle but joined the Jets as a free agent in March after receiving what he felt was a low-ball offer from the Seahawks. “I’d be lying to you if I said it didn’t add a little more spice to it. It does,” Reed said. “I have a lot of respect for the guys over there. They gave me the opportunity to play corner and they gave me this opportunity to be here. I’m grateful for Pete [Carroll, coach] and...
SEATTLE, WA
New York Post

Robert Saleh’s mentor Pete Carroll is now standing in Jets’ way

Robert Saleh has been growing on the job since he was hired before last season to turn a desperate Jets franchise around, change its culture, deliver it playoff berths and compete for championships. On Sunday in Seattle, Saleh will — for the first time as a head coach — coach against one of the men who’s been most influential on his NFL coaching career, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. In one of the many cool twists of fate the NFL seems to deliver on a regular basis, Saleh’s Jets absolutely, positively have to defeat the Seahawks at Lumen Field or else. Or else...
SEATTLE, WA
New York Post

How the fire and ice of ‘passionate’ Brian Daboll has Giants on cusp of playoffs

Daniel Jones had no problem with the analogy. In fact, he seemed to like it. Seated at his locker Wednesday after practice, Jones was asked if he agreed with the premise that his head coach, Brian Daboll, has a fire-and-ice quality that can at times be jarring and can certainly be seen and felt. “I think he’s a good combination of both,” Jones told The Post. “He certainly has the fire piece of him and when that’s needed and when we deserve it he certainly is willing to bring that out. He’s good at balancing both of ’em.” Sometimes the balance gets shifted...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Nets slip past Hawks for 10th consecutive victory

ATLANTA — The Nets ran their winning streak to 10, the best in the league this season. And it wasn’t pretty but gritty, grinding out a 108-107 come-from-behind victory over the Hawks at StateFarm Arena. Kyrie Irving had a game-high 28 points, eight assists and took over late, while Kevin Durant added 26 points, a season-high 16 rebounds and eight more assists. And the two stars combined to harass Atlanta star Dejounte Murray — who had 24 — into missing a potential winner at the buzzer, preserving the rally. “When you follow the game plan and it works, you start believing more...
ATLANTA, GA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
133K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy