Portland, OR

kptv.com

Crash closes part of I-84 in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The left and middle lane of I-84 West at Grand Avenue in Portland were closed on Wednesday after a crash, according to ODOT. The crash happened around 11 a.m. near the Grand Avenue exit. Check the FOX 12 traffic map for updates. Spokesperson for the City...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Power outages still impact Portland metro area Wednesday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - While the weather may have calmed down, efforts to get the lights back on for thousands were nonstop the day after the heavy wind and rain. At 3 p.m. Wednesday, there were just over 20,000 Portland General Electric customers still without power in the metro area.
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Highway 26 back open after Tuesday night closure

The Oregon Department of Transportation’s Trip Check website indicated that Highway 26 was back open Wednesday morning after a 60-mile stretch was closed Tuesday night due to a crash, wind and multiple downed trees. (Conditions can change quickly. Be sure to check the ODOT Trip Check website for the...
MADRAS, OR
kptv.com

Heavy rainfall causes street flooding in Portland metro

LINNTON, Ore. (KPTV) – Monday was a rainy day around the Portland metro area, and some of that moisture caused a real problem for commuters in Linnton, who were abruptly met with knee-deep still water near Mile Post 9 of Highway 30. “This is some pretty dangerous stuff,” Braden...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland tow trucks, auto shops slammed after ice storm

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some in the metro area have been busy around the clock the last several days helping drivers who got stuck or damaged their cars because of the ice. Fox 12 met Nathan Anaya from Anaya Towing before the worst of the storm this past Thursday. On Monday, Anaya shared some video to show just how bad last week’s ice storm was for drivers in the metro area. Anaya and his colleagues us say the work was constant from Friday through Saturday.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

I-84 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on I-84 near milepost 40 left a woman dead and a man injured Tuesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. OSP Troopers responded to the crash just after 2 p.m. An investigation revealed that a black Dodge Ram towing a U-Haul Trailer was driving eastbound on I-84 when a tree fell and hit the passenger side.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

First Alert: Massive waves to slam the Oregon coast Tuesday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The National Weather Service office in Portland had a warning for beachgoers: Extremely large and dangerous waves are forecasted to slam the coast on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The NWS said waves would likely reach a towering 35-feet. They also warned that “rogue waves” could potentially be...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Drivers stuck in the Gorge as I-84 shuts down in both directions

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - Our First Alert Weather Day coverage also included a look at major road closures still in place in the Gorge. ODOT decided to keep I-84 closed in both directions between Troutdale and Hood River on Friday because of dangerous driving conditions. Truck drivers from all across...
TROUTDALE, OR
kptv.com

Portland’s Kwanzaa celebration brings together community and great food

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Kwanzaa celebrates African-American and Pan African culture for the seven days following Christmas. The City of Portland is hosting its own celebration on Thursday complete with performances, music and of course – food!. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks with the head chef of Heavy...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Removing fallen tree causes more damage to Tigard family home

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Last week, the Layman Family from Tigard had a 90 ft. tree fall on their home. Now that the ice storm is over, it’s time to remove it, but the family learned they had more damage than they bargained for. After four days, Chad Layman...
TIGARD, OR

