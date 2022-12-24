ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Green Country Man Thankful To Be Home After Travel Nightmares

Travel nightmares are still happening for people all over the country and in Tulsa. Jeremey Penny said his family's journey back to Tulsa was exhausting and long, but doesn't compare to other travel stories he's heard. Jeremey has never been so thankful to be back in Tulsa, tending to his...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Hospitalized, Dog Dies After Fire At Tulsa Home

The Tulsa Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire that broke out on Tuesday night. Officials say it started around 11 p.m. in the back of a home near East Pine Street and North Peoria Avenue. Officials say the person who lived in the house was taken...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Wanted Man In Custody After Standoff With Tulsa Police

A wanted man is in custody after a short standoff with Tulsa Police. The standoff happened near 56th Street North and Peoria and lasted a few hours Wednesday evening. Tulsa Police were trying to arrest Cody Trisler for a felony warrant when they said he refused to come outside. The...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Hospitalized After Overnight Shooting In Tulsa

Police are investigating a shooting in Tulsa that left one person injured on Tuesday night. According to police, the shooting happened near 41st Street North and Lewis Avenue. Police say one person was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the groin and foot. Police say they are expected to survive.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police Offer Update On New Flock Safety Cameras

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin says the addition of the Flock Safety cameras in the city this year has been a game changer for solving crimes. According to Chief Franklin, the cameras haven't just helped them catch car thieves and recover stolen cars, they have also helped officers solve homicides and other violent crime cases in the city.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Firefighters Battle Fire At Tulsa Church

Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire that broke out at a church in Tulsa on Tuesday morning. Crews battled the blaze at a church near East Pine Street and North Harvard Avenue. Currently, it is unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was injured. This is...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Officials Investigate Overnight House Fire In Washington County

Firefighters are investigating an overnight house fire that broke out in Washington County. Firefighters say the blaze broke out at a home in Vera, Oklahoma. Crews say the home was completely engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene, but everyone was able to get out of the house and nobody was hurt.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Organizations Help People Experiencing Homelessness During Extreme Cold

While some people might be able to bundle up in a warm home during freezing temperatures, the homeless community can sometimes be forgotten. Housing Solutions is a non-profit organization dedicated to building systems that work to eliminate homelessness in Tulsa. The team wanted to help those who needed shelter from the cold.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Nationwide Flight Issues Cause Disruptions At Tulsa International Airport

Dozens of travelers were delayed at the Tulsa International Airport as the effects of the winter storm continued to play out. The issues in Tulsa mainly involved Southwest Airlines, with some flights cancelled, others delayed, and many bags ending up misdirected. The Collinsville Lady Cardinals basketball team, enroute to a...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

WATCH: Osage SkyNews 6 Finds The Fun In 2022

Osage SkyNews 6 flies over important news all year, but not everything they shoot makes it on TV. SkyNews 6 Photographer Matt Rahn is giving a look back at all the fun and unique things they saw from the air in 2022.
news9.com

Simon Targets 2024 Opening Date For Tulsa Premium Outlets

Simon has announced a projected opening date for the long-awaited Tulsa Premium Outlets coming to Jenks. According to Simon, development will resume on the outlets, which will be located just south of the Creek Turnpike across the river from the Oklahoma Aquarium, with a grand opening targeted for 2024. David...
JENKS, OK
news9.com

New Grocery And Farmers Market Opening In Coweta

Downtown Coweta will soon have a new business that is a half grocery store and half farmers market. The owners of Pure and Simple Market said they want to connect shoppers directly to their food source. News On 6 got a sneak peek of the market before it opens January...
COWETA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy