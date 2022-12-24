Read full article on original website
CCFD, CCPD warn residents of dry conditions ahead of celebratory fireworks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi area is under a grass fire threat due to recent dry conditions, according to CCFD Fire Marshal Randy Paige. He said that the conditions are not ideal when it comes to celebratory fireworks. "Anytime you have a freeze like we've had and...
City of Corpus Christi gives updates on Yorktown 'mud bridge' repair timeline
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi gave a new update regarding the Yorktown mud bride which has been closed for two weeks because of a sink hole. Wednesday, the city held its third press conference since the bridge's emergency closure on Dec. 12. The city said construction was put on pause due to the hard freeze and weekend holiday, but work did resume on Tuesday.
Corpus Christi dog training facility under investigation after 10 dogs found outside alone in freezing temps
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 10 dogs were removed from a Corpus Christi dog training facility after they were found outside alone in freezing temperatures without food, water or shelter, Corpus Christi Animal Care Services (CCACS) said. CCACS arrived to the 7000 block of Terrier Street on Dec. 23 to...
'Bollard Brigade' to help watch over yarn bomb project in Port Aransas after founder receives cancer diagnosis
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are some colorful characters back in Port Aransas that are putting smiles on the faces of plenty of beach goers and winter Texans. They're called bollard buddies. Made of yarn, the critters cover those wooden posts from Horace Caldwell Pier toward the south jetty...
Corpus Christi family makes 19 hours drive to get home after Southwest cancelation
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Southwest Airlines cancelling all flights from Corpus Christi Tuesday, one family drove 19 hours because of their canceled flight. The Sandoval family drove 19 hours to get home after their flight from Phoenix, Arizona was canceled by Southwest. James Sandoval told 3NEWS that despite the long drive, he is still trying to remain positive.
2023 beach parking permits available
Beach parking permits for 2023 are available for purchase at various locations, city officials said.
City of Corpus Christi program gives recycled Christmas trees a new purpose
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is offering a way to not only get rid of your Christmas tree, but to give it a new purpose. Solid Waste Services is collecting Christmas trees 24 hours a day outside the J.C. Elliot Collection Center. The trees must be real, not artificial, since they will be ground into mulch.
Devastating fire destroys Corpus Christi home, leaves family homeless
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tex. - On Monday, December 19th, a devastating fire destroyed the home of Daniel Pena and his family in Corpus Christi. When granddaughter Jasmine Lopez opened her door to investigate a loud boom, she saw the house engulfed in flames. Taking off running and screaming for her grandparents to leave, she was relieved to find them safely outside.
All Southwest flights at Corpus Christi airport canceled Tuesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After canceling 70% of their flights on Monday, Southwest has canceled all flights leaving and coming into Corpus Christi International Airport on Tuesday, according to the airport's website. Three flights were scheduled to leave for Houston-Hobby and two were scheduled to arrive. Southwest in a...
Year-in-Review: Ten stories that made headlines in Corpus Christi in 2022
An attorney arrested for human smuggling, the largest liquid fentanyl bust in the nation and Harbor Bridge woes-- here are the 10 most clicked stories of 2022. From an attorney being arrested for human smuggling to the largest liquid fentanyl bust in the nation and Harbor Bridge woes-- here are our top 10 stories of 2022.
Ingleside on the Bay residents raise concerns over coastal oil spill
The oil spill that took place in the La Quinta Channel on Christmas Eve has raised concerns with those who live in the surrounding area. Jeff Wright and his wife own Anne's Baithouse on the Bay. The business is located next to the Ingleside by The Bay public boat launch. Wright is hoping Flint Hills gets the 3,800 gallons of light crude oil cleaned up.
CCPD investigate robbery at Prosperity Bank on South Staples Street
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers were called to the Prosperity Bank located on South Staples Street in Parkdale Plaza at 12:30 p.m. in regards to a robbery. Corpus Christi patrol officer Kirk Stowers said that the suspect left the scene before law officials arrived. The suspect is described as...
Texas Business Icon Allen Samuels Left Ongoing Gift of Charity in Aransas Pass
, , , , SMALL BUSINESS CORNER: ALLEN SAMUELS CHRYSLER-DODGE-JEEP-RAM – ARANSAS PASS Gone almost two years, the late Allen Samuels’ face, voice, and motto became well known throughout Texas where the entrepreneur built a successful motor vehicle dealership empire, including the Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram showroom and lot at 877 S. Hwy. 35 Bypass in Aransas Pass. They occupy 13 acres. “Come by, let’s be friends,” is a phrase he uttered countless times. Staff that run the business now, including current CEO and President – his wife, Donna, underscore the value and importance of giving back to each of the communities they serve. The...
Southwest sends two flights to CCIA passengers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Southwest Airlines have sent two planes to the Corpus Christi International Airport in an effort to help begin the process of moving passengers once again. These are the first planes that have been sent by the airline to help flyers who've been stranded. CCIA plans...
CCPD: NYE weekend in Corpus Christi will be a 'no refusal' weekend for those suspected of drunk driving
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department asks that residents plan ahead for a safe and sober ride home if they intend to drink this holiday weekend. "In this day in age there is no reason why someone should be drinking and driving," said CCPD Lt. Michael Pena.
Silver Alert discontinued after car found near Bishop with body inside
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Silver Alert out of Kingsville has been discontinued after the car at the center of the alert for a missing Kingsville man was found Monday with a dead body inside, according to Nueces County Prescient 3 Constable Jimmy Rivera. Police were called to the...
Corpus Christi tamale shop goes mobile, sees increase in business
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You can spot food trucks just about anywhere in town and there are even festivals dedicated to them. For the Huerta family, the decision to go mobile with their tamale business ended up being their saving grace. The family told 3NEWS they are generating more sales now than when they had their brick and mortar store front.
Coast Guard rescues six stranded near Port Mansfield in 21-degree weather
PORT MANSFIELD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued six migrants near Port Mansfield Friday. The Coast Guard Corpus Christi Sector received a call relayed from Willacy County from six migrants who stated they were stranded north of the jetties on Padre Island, a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard stated. “The individuals […]
