Read full article on original website
Related
These are the most popular baby names for boys in Utah
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Utah using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Utah in 2021.
ksl.com
New Mexico man in Utah less than 6 hours is arrested in aggravated assault case
ROOSEVELT — A man who police say was in Utah less than six hours has been arrested in eastern Utah and accused of attacking a man with a bolt from the drilling rig. Ruben Yazzie, 43, was booked into the Duchesne County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury and intoxication.
KSNB Local4
Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska with Arizona man
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An Amber Alert issued Tuesday for a missing 13-year-old boy from Utah was canceled Wednesday morning after the boy was found safe in Nebraska. The Arizona man found with the boy is in the Hall County Jail, facing a felony kidnapping and a resisting arrest charge.
ksl.com
Southern Utah hit by winter thunderstorms as snow blankets Wasatch Mountains
SALT LAKE CITY — Tuesday's winter storm dropped more than a foot of snow in several places in the Wasatch Mountains, and brought uncommon winter thunderstorms to parts of southeastern Utah. Snow made for slick roads in northern Utah, and state troopers said three separate crashes closed southbound U.S....
Utah AMBER Alert victim located in Nebraska, suspect in custody
A Utah AMBER Alert was canceled after a 13-year-old teenager from Layton who police believe was abducted by a 26-year-old non-relative was found in Nebraska.
kjzz.com
Avalanche danger reported across Utah ranging from high to moderate
UTAH (KUTV) — Avalanche danger will be present across Utah throughout the day Tuesday, authorities said. Representatives from the Utah Avalanche Center reported high avalanche danger in Logan; considerable avalanche danger in Ogden, the Uintas, Salt Lake and Provo; and moderate avalanche danger in Skyline and Moab for Dec. 27, 2022. There was no reported avalanche danger in the Abajos and Southwest Utah.
KSLTV
Storms helping Utah build snowpack, recover from drought
SALT LAKE CITY — This snowstorm hitting Utah will deliver exactly what statewide snowpack needs to help recover from the extended drought. Plus, there are a handful of days ahead with storms in the forecast. Utah’s mountains need above-average snowfall and above-average snowpack this winter. Jordan Clayton, supervisor of...
Utah couple takes 13-hour road trip home with 3 strangers after canceled flight
Widespread flight cancellations across the United States led one North Salt Lake couple to team up with some people they had never met to get home for the holidays.
kjzz.com
4 incoming storms to Utah affecting holiday travel plans
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Your New Year's Eve into New Year's Day travel plans will be impacted by four incoming storms that will hit Utah during the next seven days. The first storm approaching will bring snow and rain to the mountains and valleys. Through Thursday afternoon and...
utahstories.com
UTAH FORGE: New Renewable Energy Project in the Middle of Nowhere in Utah to Benefit the Entire World
MILFORD – Set your GPS for the middle of nowhere and you could easily end up in Beaver County ― a sprawling 444 square miles in west central Utah where roughly 7,249 people reside. Not far from the town of Milford (population 1500), Utah’s Renewable Energy Corridor stretches...
Nevada calls on Utah and Upper Colorado Basin states to slash water use by 500,000 acre-feet
Nevada water managers have submitted a plan for cutting diversions by 500,000 acre-feet in a last-ditch effort to shore up flows on the Colorado River before low water levels cause critical problems at Glen Canyon and Hoover dams. But the Silver State’s plan targets cuts in Utah and the river’s...
kslnewsradio.com
Ski Utah announces this season’s best powder day yet
SALT LAKE CITY — This ski season has seen frigid temperatures and plenty of snow. However, something is in the mix to lessen snow densities, making for the perfect powder day. Ski Utah is calling it a Powder Alert. A Powder Alert means there is 80% forecaster confidence in...
ksl.com
More snow expected to replace rain Tuesday night, especially in Utah mountains
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's next snowstorm is quickly approaching, with rain expected to turn to snow along the Wasatch Front on Tuesday evening. It's the first of two winter weather systems to arrive this week, which could bring 1 to 2 feet of mountain snow between Tuesday and Wednesday. The second system will arrive Friday and continue through Sunday.
ksl.com
Texas Instruments' multibillion-dollar microchip plant now open in Utah
LEHI — Once best known for its consumer products, like the iconic TI-81 calculator, Texas Instruments is now a fast-growing force in semiconductor manufacturing and one that got a foothold in Utah in June 2021 with the purchase of Micron Technology's Lehi microchip fabrication plant in a deal valued at $1.5 billion.
kjzz.com
Nearly 2000 customers left without power after several pole fires across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A series of power outages were affecting hundreds of customers Tuesday evening across several parts of Utah after multiple pole fires were reported in the areas. At approximately 5 p.m., officials with Rocky Mountain Power tweeted they were aware of power outages impacting customers...
Utah Drivers Ranked Worst In The Nation
Recently, auto insurance aggregator site QuoteWizard listed Utah as having the worst drivers in the nation. This was based on a set of criteria such as the number of accidents per capita, and not just on personal attacks as many in the beehive state would assume. When I read that...
1037theriver.com
What are the National Monuments in Utah?
Colorado has some incredible National Monuments. The Centennial State is home to eight of them found throughout the state including the Colorado National Monument located just outside of Grand Junction. What about in Utah? Today we will take a look at all the National Monuments in the beehive state and...
What layoffs mean for Utah’s tech industry
Utah tech companies have been struggling and laying off staff after years of meteoric growth. In 2022, at least 15 Utah companies — 11 in the last three months of the year, or “Q4″ in corporate-speak — have laid off staff, according to the tech layoff tracker layoffs.fyi.
kjzz.com
Additional 1-3 feet of snow expected in Utah's northern mountains
UTAH (KUTV) — According to the National Weather Service, things may be expected to ramp up, as a possible onset of moisture in the form of rain, snow and high winds could impact the Intermountain region, putting a damper on New Year's celebrations. The past 24 hours have already...
ABC 4
Scattered showers and cooler today
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday Utah, we are halfway through the workweek! After seeing widespread wet weather yesterday, today will bring more of the scattered variety as the deepest of the moisture moves away to our east. The best chance for wet weather will be in the...
Comments / 2