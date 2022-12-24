ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 2

Related
KSNB Local4

Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska with Arizona man

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An Amber Alert issued Tuesday for a missing 13-year-old boy from Utah was canceled Wednesday morning after the boy was found safe in Nebraska. The Arizona man found with the boy is in the Hall County Jail, facing a felony kidnapping and a resisting arrest charge.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
kjzz.com

Avalanche danger reported across Utah ranging from high to moderate

UTAH (KUTV) — Avalanche danger will be present across Utah throughout the day Tuesday, authorities said. Representatives from the Utah Avalanche Center reported high avalanche danger in Logan; considerable avalanche danger in Ogden, the Uintas, Salt Lake and Provo; and moderate avalanche danger in Skyline and Moab for Dec. 27, 2022. There was no reported avalanche danger in the Abajos and Southwest Utah.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Storms helping Utah build snowpack, recover from drought

SALT LAKE CITY — This snowstorm hitting Utah will deliver exactly what statewide snowpack needs to help recover from the extended drought. Plus, there are a handful of days ahead with storms in the forecast. Utah’s mountains need above-average snowfall and above-average snowpack this winter. Jordan Clayton, supervisor of...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

4 incoming storms to Utah affecting holiday travel plans

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Your New Year's Eve into New Year's Day travel plans will be impacted by four incoming storms that will hit Utah during the next seven days. The first storm approaching will bring snow and rain to the mountains and valleys. Through Thursday afternoon and...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Ski Utah announces this season’s best powder day yet

SALT LAKE CITY — This ski season has seen frigid temperatures and plenty of snow. However, something is in the mix to lessen snow densities, making for the perfect powder day. Ski Utah is calling it a Powder Alert. A Powder Alert means there is 80% forecaster confidence in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

More snow expected to replace rain Tuesday night, especially in Utah mountains

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's next snowstorm is quickly approaching, with rain expected to turn to snow along the Wasatch Front on Tuesday evening. It's the first of two winter weather systems to arrive this week, which could bring 1 to 2 feet of mountain snow between Tuesday and Wednesday. The second system will arrive Friday and continue through Sunday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Texas Instruments' multibillion-dollar microchip plant now open in Utah

LEHI — Once best known for its consumer products, like the iconic TI-81 calculator, Texas Instruments is now a fast-growing force in semiconductor manufacturing and one that got a foothold in Utah in June 2021 with the purchase of Micron Technology's Lehi microchip fabrication plant in a deal valued at $1.5 billion.
LEHI, UT
95 Rock KKNN

Utah Drivers Ranked Worst In The Nation

Recently, auto insurance aggregator site QuoteWizard listed Utah as having the worst drivers in the nation. This was based on a set of criteria such as the number of accidents per capita, and not just on personal attacks as many in the beehive state would assume. When I read that...
UTAH STATE
1037theriver.com

What are the National Monuments in Utah?

Colorado has some incredible National Monuments. The Centennial State is home to eight of them found throughout the state including the Colorado National Monument located just outside of Grand Junction. What about in Utah? Today we will take a look at all the National Monuments in the beehive state and...
UTAH STATE
KPCW

What layoffs mean for Utah’s tech industry

Utah tech companies have been struggling and laying off staff after years of meteoric growth. In 2022, at least 15 Utah companies — 11 in the last three months of the year, or “Q4″ in corporate-speak — have laid off staff, according to the tech layoff tracker layoffs.fyi.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Additional 1-3 feet of snow expected in Utah's northern mountains

UTAH (KUTV) — According to the National Weather Service, things may be expected to ramp up, as a possible onset of moisture in the form of rain, snow and high winds could impact the Intermountain region, putting a damper on New Year's celebrations. The past 24 hours have already...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Scattered showers and cooler today

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday Utah, we are halfway through the workweek! After seeing widespread wet weather yesterday, today will bring more of the scattered variety as the deepest of the moisture moves away to our east. The best chance for wet weather will be in the...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy