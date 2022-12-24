Read full article on original website
news9.com
Green Country Man Thankful To Be Home After Travel Nightmares
Travel nightmares are still happening for people all over the country and in Tulsa. Jeremey Penny said his family's journey back to Tulsa was exhausting and long, but doesn't compare to other travel stories he's heard. Jeremey has never been so thankful to be back in Tulsa, tending to his...
Family Searching For Missing Tulsa Mother They Say Sounded "Drugged" On Voicemail
In January 2009, 41-year-old Althedia Vernon Vaught lived in the 3600 block of South New Haven Avenue in Tulsa, Oklahoma with her three adult children. Althedia worked at a local nursing facility and was considered a reliable employee there. Her daughter, Teanna, was pregnant with a baby boy, due any day, and Althedia was excited to be a grandmother, reports The Charley Project.
Artic blast causing pipes to burst forced some to go without water service
TULSA, Okla. — The now slowly warming weather is a welcome relief to everyone, including those who have been tasked with trying to repair burst pipes in the wake of last week’s brutal artic blast. FOX23 spent time with a tenant at Riverchase Apartments in Tulsa where they...
pdjnews.com
Getting ready for the next cold snap
Oklahoma State University State Extension Beef Cattle Nutrition Specialist Temperatures have been pretty nice for this time of year; however, we are predicted to get some extreme cold next week for Christmas. Cows tend to lose their acclimation to cold weather when we have a series of nice thermoneutral days. Condition of cows and their hair coat can play a large part in their tolerance to…
Broken Arrow Running Pilot Program For Rainbow Trout Fishing
The City of Broken Arrow has brought fishing closer to home. Instead of having to travel to lakes out of town, Broken Arrow started a new pilot program on Dec. 16 at the Events Park pond to make fishing more accessible to people. Broken Arrow stocked the Events Park pond...
Train hits stalled RV in Claremore
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore Police say an RV stalled on the train tracks near Lynn Riggs and 9th Street Wednesday afternoon. The accident caused several intersections to shut down as the train came to a stand still just after 2:30 p.m. The Ross Team Pembrook Realty Group sent FOX23...
Police investigate after man shot in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was shot in north Tulsa Tuesday night. Police said around 11 p.m., they were told a man was shot in the leg during a domestic altercation at a home near East 36th Street North and North Lewis Avenue. The man was...
news9.com
Man Hospitalized, Dog Dies After Fire At Tulsa Home
The Tulsa Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire that broke out on Tuesday night. Officials say it started around 11 p.m. in the back of a home near East Pine Street and North Peoria Avenue. Officials say the person who lived in the house was taken...
KTUL
State of emergency issued for Muscogee Creek Nation due to extreme weather conditions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Principal Chief David Hill has signed an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency for the Muscogee Creek Nation. This action will allow the nation's office of emergency management to begin preparing documents for FEMA should the tribe request a Federal Disaster Declaration.
news9.com
Intersection In Broken Arrow To Partially Close For Road Widening Project
Heads up for drivers in Broken Arrow, the intersection at New Orleans and South 209th will partially close starting on Wednesday. Access to South 209th will be temporarily closed as crews work on the road widening project near Events Park. The road is expected to reopen on January 1st.
Thousands of racing fans head to Expo Square for Tulsa Shootout
TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of racing fans are heading to Expo Square for the Tulsa Shootout. The largest micro sprint car racing event in the world is back for its 38th year in Green Country. People come from all over the country, and the world, to be a part of the top micro racing events.
news9.com
City Of Bixby Working To Restore Water Service For Residents Near Bixhoma Lake
The City of Bixby says some people who live near Bixhoma Lake have been without water for more than 24 hours. The city says some of the water lines servicing that area date back to the 1960s and are vulnerable to breaking when the temperature changes. The city says crews...
news9.com
Tulsa Apartment Association Provides Tips For Renting And Dealing With Management Issues
The cost of rent rose in 2022 and according to Wallet Hub, nearly 60 percent of Tulsa residents live in rental housing. Keri Cooper with Tulsa Apartment Association joined News On 6 to discuss tips on how to find a good rental unit and what to do if you experience any management issues.
Police arrest person for drunk driving after head-on crash in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A person was arrested for drunk driving overnight after the SUV they were driving hit a van head-on in midtown Tulsa. According to Tulsa police, the SUV was headed southbound on South Yale Avenue near East 15th Street when it crossed over into the northbound lanes and hit a van head-on.
Route 66 Christmas Chute brings economic boost to Sapulpa businesses
The Route 66 Christmas Chute started as an opportunity to draw in more customer traffic to Sapulpa businesses and the idea has surpassed all expectations.
news9.com
Officials Investigate Overnight House Fire In Washington County
Firefighters are investigating an overnight house fire that broke out in Washington County. Firefighters say the blaze broke out at a home in Vera, Oklahoma. Crews say the home was completely engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene, but everyone was able to get out of the house and nobody was hurt.
Longtime Owasso residents reflect on town’s growth over decades
OWASSO, Okla. — You wouldn’t know by driving through, but Owasso residents said that back in the 1970s there were no businesses on the east side of U.S. Highway 169. “There was nothing east of 169 but dairy farms and open land,” said longtime Owasso resident Marilyn Hinkle. “When you stop to think that the high school was out in the middle of nowhere … In fact when the school was first opened, they didn’t have the city water out to it yet. They had porta-pottys for the first month.”
news9.com
Okmulgee County Residents Upset After Going Without Water During Christmas
Some Okmulgee County residents said they are frustrated after being without water over the Christmas holiday. Randy Sissom was filling up water jugs again after he lost water at his house near Twin Hills in Okmulgee County. "You can generally tell, if it's going to be really cold or anything...
KTUL
60-year-old Vinita woman dies in Christmas Eve crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms one person is dead following a crash in Rogers County. On Dec. 24. at 10 p.m., a 2021 Ford F150 was being driven by a 38-year-old Tulsa man on OK-66 at the Verdigris River Bridge in Catoosa. Connie Porter, 60, of...
