ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Green Country Man Thankful To Be Home After Travel Nightmares

Travel nightmares are still happening for people all over the country and in Tulsa. Jeremey Penny said his family's journey back to Tulsa was exhausting and long, but doesn't compare to other travel stories he's heard. Jeremey has never been so thankful to be back in Tulsa, tending to his...
TULSA, OK
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Family Searching For Missing Tulsa Mother They Say Sounded "Drugged" On Voicemail

In January 2009, 41-year-old Althedia Vernon Vaught lived in the 3600 block of South New Haven Avenue in Tulsa, Oklahoma with her three adult children. Althedia worked at a local nursing facility and was considered a reliable employee there. Her daughter, Teanna, was pregnant with a baby boy, due any day, and Althedia was excited to be a grandmother, reports The Charley Project.
TULSA, OK
pdjnews.com

Getting ready for the next cold snap

Oklahoma State University State Extension Beef Cattle Nutrition Specialist Temperatures have been pretty nice for this time of year; however, we are predicted to get some extreme cold next week for Christmas. Cows tend to lose their acclimation to cold weather when we have a series of nice thermoneutral days. Condition of cows and their hair coat can play a large part in their tolerance to…
STILLWATER, OK
KRMG

Train hits stalled RV in Claremore

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore Police say an RV stalled on the train tracks near Lynn Riggs and 9th Street Wednesday afternoon. The accident caused several intersections to shut down as the train came to a stand still just after 2:30 p.m. The Ross Team Pembrook Realty Group sent FOX23...
CLAREMORE, OK
KRMG

Police investigate after man shot in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was shot in north Tulsa Tuesday night. Police said around 11 p.m., they were told a man was shot in the leg during a domestic altercation at a home near East 36th Street North and North Lewis Avenue. The man was...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Hospitalized, Dog Dies After Fire At Tulsa Home

The Tulsa Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire that broke out on Tuesday night. Officials say it started around 11 p.m. in the back of a home near East Pine Street and North Peoria Avenue. Officials say the person who lived in the house was taken...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Thousands of racing fans head to Expo Square for Tulsa Shootout

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of racing fans are heading to Expo Square for the Tulsa Shootout. The largest micro sprint car racing event in the world is back for its 38th year in Green Country. People come from all over the country, and the world, to be a part of the top micro racing events.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Officials Investigate Overnight House Fire In Washington County

Firefighters are investigating an overnight house fire that broke out in Washington County. Firefighters say the blaze broke out at a home in Vera, Oklahoma. Crews say the home was completely engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene, but everyone was able to get out of the house and nobody was hurt.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Longtime Owasso residents reflect on town’s growth over decades

OWASSO, Okla. — You wouldn’t know by driving through, but Owasso residents said that back in the 1970s there were no businesses on the east side of U.S. Highway 169. “There was nothing east of 169 but dairy farms and open land,” said longtime Owasso resident Marilyn Hinkle. “When you stop to think that the high school was out in the middle of nowhere … In fact when the school was first opened, they didn’t have the city water out to it yet. They had porta-pottys for the first month.”
OWASSO, OK
KTUL

60-year-old Vinita woman dies in Christmas Eve crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms one person is dead following a crash in Rogers County. On Dec. 24. at 10 p.m., a 2021 Ford F150 was being driven by a 38-year-old Tulsa man on OK-66 at the Verdigris River Bridge in Catoosa. Connie Porter, 60, of...
VINITA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy