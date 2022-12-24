Condolences and money poured in for Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb and his family following the deaths of his son and granddaughter in a two-vehicle accident in Gilbert. Cooper Lamb, 22, and his 1-year-old daughter, Elaine or Lainey, of San Tan Valley were both pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The dad’s fiancé Caroline Patten, the driver, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries four days after the Dec. 16 collision, officials said.

PINAL COUNTY, AZ ・ 22 HOURS AGO