Read full article on original website
Related
KOLD-TV
Man found dead in home near Valencia, Nogales Highway
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found dead in a home near Valencia and Nogales Highway in Tucson on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The Tucson Police Department said 49-year-old Joseph Armando Montano was found in the 6800 block of South 4th Avenue. The TPD said Montano did not...
AZFamily
How to receive refund if your flight was canceled
Scammers are now putting fake citations on parked cars in Old Town Scottsdale. The Jones family was left stranded in Austin, Texas before they decided to rent a car and drive home to Phoenix. Heavy snow in the high country, Valley rain tapering. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Heavy snow...
AZFamily
Tucson man arrested in Nebraska with kidnapped Utah teen
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing several charges after allegedly kidnapping a teen boy from Utah that he met online. Authorities said the suspect, known as Aaron Zeman, Tadashi Kojima and Hunter Fox, was arrested Wednesday in Nebraska. According to Nebraska TV, the 26-year-old Zeman...
AZFamily
Scottsdale police warn of parking ticket scam
US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he expects Southwest to proactively offer refunds and expense reimbursement to affected passengers. The Jones family was left stranded in Austin, Texas before they decided to rent a car and drive home to Phoenix. Heavy snow in the high country, Valley rain tapering. Updated:...
KOLD-TV
Police search for suspect near Grant Road, Fairview Avenue
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are searching for a suspect who shot at officers during an attempted traffic stop early Tuesday, Dec. 27. According to the Tucson Police Department, nobody was injured in the incident near West Grant Road and North Fairview Avenue. People are advised to avoid...
Officers, suspect involved in deadly Dec. 7 police shooting identified
The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team released new information about a Dec. 7 officer-involved shooting. According to the organization, officers responded to a domestic disturbance.
Police find man dead in another person's house
The Tucson Police Department is trying to figure out how Joseph Armando Montano ended up dead in a home which wasn't his.
Couple found dead in mobile home
The Pima County Sheriff's Department investigating a shooting at a mobile home resort. The incident occurred Dec. 28 around 10:30 a.m. near the 10000 block of South Houghton Road.
Records detail why PCSO arrested parents of 12-year-old who disappeared
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — A former Arizona Department of Corrections employee allegedly handcuffed his children and barricaded them inside a bedroom that would lock from the outside, according to records filed by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office. Kelly Conklin, 46, and his wife Melissa were arrested last week...
KOLD-TV
Tucson woman killed in a road-rage shooting Speedway, Swan
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A case of road rage ended the life of a young woman on Tucson’s east side on Christmas Eve. The Tucson Police Department said Jada Thompson, 21, was killed when someone shot at the vehicle she was riding in it near Speedway and Swan.
East Valley Tribune
Fatal Gilbert crash inspires condolences, donations
Condolences and money poured in for Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb and his family following the deaths of his son and granddaughter in a two-vehicle accident in Gilbert. Cooper Lamb, 22, and his 1-year-old daughter, Elaine or Lainey, of San Tan Valley were both pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The dad’s fiancé Caroline Patten, the driver, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries four days after the Dec. 16 collision, officials said.
KGUN 9
CCSO: Douglas couple dies of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A couple died near Douglas Tuesday due to possible carbon monoxide poisoning. Both people were age 47. According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, deputies and Douglas Fire crews responded to a home in the 3000 block of Hawthorne Avenue in Bay Acres. Neighbors told...
Pedestrian killed on East 22nd Street after SUV hits him
A man was killed Tuesday after an SUV hit him while he was crossing East 22nd Street west of South Columbus Boulevard, according to Tucson Police Department.
Sheriff: 3 Chandler residents dead after falling through ice at Arizona lake
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — EDITOR'S NOTE: It was initially reported by authorities that four people had fallen into the lake, that number has since been corrected to three people. Three Chandler residents are dead after a group of people fell through ice frozen over Woods Canyon Lake, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.
Shooting on Christmas Eve leaves one dead
The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near Speedway Boulevard. The incident occurred on Saturday around 9:30 p.m. at North Swan Road and East Speedway Boulevard.
KOLD-TV
Police: Drunk driver crashes through Taqueria Pico de Gallo on Christmas Eve
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An investigation is underway after South Tucson Police say a drunk driver drove through a popular restaurant, Taqueria Pico de Gallo. The crash happened on Christmas Eve. Now, the family who owns this restaurant is left to pick up the pieces. Adan Delgado and...
AZFamily
Southwest travelers getting vouchers, bags being shipped to homes
Scammers are now putting fake citations on parked cars in Old Town Scottsdale. US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he expects Southwest to proactively offer refunds and expense reimbursement to affected passengers. Phoenix family back home after being stranded for 5 days. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Jones family...
Police looking for Michael Anthony Caylor
The Tucson Police Department is looking for Michael Anthony Caylor, 39, after he allegedly shot at uniformed officers.
Tragedy strikes Gilbert, Arizona on Christmas Day as man shot and killed
GILBERT, Ariz. - On the night of Christmas Day, tragedy struck in Gilbert, Arizona. At around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a vehicle that had crashed into a home near Recker and Warner Roads.
AZFamily
Court docs: Former Department of Corrections officer, wife accused of punching kids, holding them at knife, gunpoint
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Disturbing details have been released regarding a Pinal County couple, one of whom is a former Arizona Department of Corrections officer, accused of abusing their 10 children. Court documents obtained by Arizona’s Family reveal a trend of alleged abuse from Melissa and former Officer Kelly Conklin...
Comments / 0