Pinal County, AZ

KOLD-TV

Man found dead in home near Valencia, Nogales Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found dead in a home near Valencia and Nogales Highway in Tucson on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The Tucson Police Department said 49-year-old Joseph Armando Montano was found in the 6800 block of South 4th Avenue. The TPD said Montano did not...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

How to receive refund if your flight was canceled

Scammers are now putting fake citations on parked cars in Old Town Scottsdale. The Jones family was left stranded in Austin, Texas before they decided to rent a car and drive home to Phoenix. Heavy snow in the high country, Valley rain tapering. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Heavy snow...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Tucson man arrested in Nebraska with kidnapped Utah teen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing several charges after allegedly kidnapping a teen boy from Utah that he met online. Authorities said the suspect, known as Aaron Zeman, Tadashi Kojima and Hunter Fox, was arrested Wednesday in Nebraska. According to Nebraska TV, the 26-year-old Zeman...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale police warn of parking ticket scam

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he expects Southwest to proactively offer refunds and expense reimbursement to affected passengers. The Jones family was left stranded in Austin, Texas before they decided to rent a car and drive home to Phoenix. Heavy snow in the high country, Valley rain tapering. Updated:...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police search for suspect near Grant Road, Fairview Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are searching for a suspect who shot at officers during an attempted traffic stop early Tuesday, Dec. 27. According to the Tucson Police Department, nobody was injured in the incident near West Grant Road and North Fairview Avenue. People are advised to avoid...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson woman killed in a road-rage shooting Speedway, Swan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A case of road rage ended the life of a young woman on Tucson’s east side on Christmas Eve. The Tucson Police Department said Jada Thompson, 21, was killed when someone shot at the vehicle she was riding in it near Speedway and Swan.
TUCSON, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Fatal Gilbert crash inspires condolences, donations

Condolences and money poured in for Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb and his family following the deaths of his son and granddaughter in a two-vehicle accident in Gilbert. Cooper Lamb, 22, and his 1-year-old daughter, Elaine or Lainey, of San Tan Valley were both pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The dad’s fiancé Caroline Patten, the driver, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries four days after the Dec. 16 collision, officials said.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KGUN 9

CCSO: Douglas couple dies of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A couple died near Douglas Tuesday due to possible carbon monoxide poisoning. Both people were age 47. According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, deputies and Douglas Fire crews responded to a home in the 3000 block of Hawthorne Avenue in Bay Acres. Neighbors told...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Southwest travelers getting vouchers, bags being shipped to homes

Scammers are now putting fake citations on parked cars in Old Town Scottsdale. US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he expects Southwest to proactively offer refunds and expense reimbursement to affected passengers. Phoenix family back home after being stranded for 5 days. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Jones family...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

