ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

Power restored in Benton Harbor; State of Emergency rescinded

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mNMzX_0jtFVihz00

The State of Emergency in Benton Harbor was rescinded early Saturday morning after crews restored power to the city.

The State of Emergency was declared around 10:00 Friday night after about 1,000 people lost power.

Officials also activated the city & county's Emergency Operations Center.

The cold temperatures and power outage caused county officials to open up a warming center in the city. People were taken back to their homes shortly after power was restored

An emergency shelterwas also set up at Lake Michigan College's Grand Upton Hall on East Napier Ave.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Benton Harbor seeks $684,000 for upgrades at Jean Klock Park

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Upgrades could be coming to Benton Harbor’s Jean Klock Park. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, city leaders are applying for $684,000 to make improvements to the park’s restrooms and playground. The money would come from a Spark grant from the...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Firefighters battle residential fire Red Bud Trail

BERTRAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Seven fire departments responded to a residential fire on South Red Bud Trail Wednesday morning, according to Berrien County Dispatch. Officials say reports of the fire came in shortly after 7 a.m. No one was injured in the fire but four residents lived at the home,...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

UPDATE: State of emergency lifted in Berrien County after power outages resolved in Benton Harbor

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials declared a state of emergency in Berrien County on Friday night due to a large power outage in the city of Benton Harbor. The declaration went into effect at 10 p.m. and it will remain in effect for seven days. Officials made the declaration to support efforts in responding to the needs of Benton Harbor and in the protection of the public from dangers presented by the potential exposures to extreme cold temperatures.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
wkzo.com

AUDIO: Covid relief money soon to benefit Kalamazoo community

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — As the worst of the pandemic continues to fade in the rearview mirror, a good chunk of the Covid Relief money granted by the American Rescue Plan will finally begin to flow into the Kalamazoo community in 2023. It took Kalamazoo City and County...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Detroit News

Hazardous conditions, crashes spark road closures in west Michigan

Frigid temperatures and whirling snow are creating treacherous roads throughout the state Friday, including several highways that closed Friday in Allegan County on the west side of the state. There were no reported serious injuries. Around noon, M-40 between Hamilton and Holland was closed because of four jack-knifed semi-trailer trucks,...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Blizzard Warning extended for part of Michiana, blowing snow still a concern

The Blizzard Warning has been cancelled for several counties in our region, however it has been extended into the evening for Berrien and Cass counties in SW MI. Blowing and drifting snow continues to be a big issue for today. While winds are expected to back down a little today, wind gusts will still be around 35 mph. This will cause visibility to be reduced. Roads are still slick, and with low visibility it will be easy to slide off the road. If you do not need to be on the roads, it will be best to stay at home. The gusty winds will cause wind chills to be around -15 to -20 throughout much of the day.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

EB I-94 in SW Michigan reopens after crash involving 9 semis

A stretch of Interstate 94 in Berrien County where crews tended to a crash Friday involving nine semi-tractor trailers has reopened, Michigan State Police said. MSP reported on Twitter that the freeway reopened around 5 p.m. "All lanes reopened both directions I-94 between Berrien to Calhoun County. No serious injuries...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Westbound lanes of Indiana Toll Road closed near exit 72

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road are closed for a crash west of the South Bend exit, exit 72. According to Indiana State Police, the incident involves two semis blocking the westbound lanes. No injuries have been reported.
SOUTH BEND, IN
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Gun Lake Casino closes due to blizzard conditions

WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino has made the decision to close Friday night as West Michigan continues to get slammed with blizzard conditions and heavy snow. Gun Lake says the safety of their guests and team is their top priority. They are also encouraging everyone to remain home and off roadways until the weather subsides.
WAYLAND, MI
abc57.com

Roads still dangerous Christmas Eve morning

Dangerous winter weather will last through Saturday morning. The blizzard warning has been extended for Berrien and Cass Counties, Michigan, now through 7 p.m. Saturday. It has been canceled for all other areas. Travel is still dangerous Saturday morning, with blowing and drifting snow. Temperatures are at or near zero...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy