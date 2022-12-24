Power restored in Benton Harbor; State of Emergency rescinded

The State of Emergency in Benton Harbor was rescinded early Saturday morning after crews restored power to the city.

The State of Emergency was declared around 10:00 Friday night after about 1,000 people lost power.

Officials also activated the city & county's Emergency Operations Center.

The cold temperatures and power outage caused county officials to open up a warming center in the city. People were taken back to their homes shortly after power was restored

An emergency shelterwas also set up at Lake Michigan College's Grand Upton Hall on East Napier Ave.

