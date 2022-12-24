ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL

Price of food presenting challenges for families in NC and elsewhere

About one out of every three households in the state has reported their kids haven't had enough to eat and it's due to the price of food. This is according to the most recent Household Pulse Survey. About one out of every three households in the state has reported their...
WRAL

Restaurant left covered in ice after blizzard

Bitter cold temperatures and a blizzard left one New York restaurant covered in ice. Restaurant owner Kevin Hoak said the storm started building icicles on the building Friday. The ice just kept forming throughout the storm. Bitter cold temperatures and a blizzard left one New York restaurant covered in ice....
