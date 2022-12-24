Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
4DIMENSION® Reimagine's Y2K Wares With Its 2023 1st Collection
Moving into the new year, Taiwan-based label 4DIMENSION® has returned with its 1st Collection of 2023. Developing its outlook for the coming year, the range draws inspiration from outdoor wear, military uniforms, and active wear of the Y2K era (2000-2005). Marking a return to pragmatism, this time around, 4DIMENSION® developed an intensive display of tailoring and fabric selection accented by wearability, functionality, and subtle detailing.
hypebeast.com
Cristiano Ronaldo Was Gifted a Rolls-Royce Dawn for Christmas
Although Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t bring home the World Cup this year, fans are celebrating with the star footballer in spirit as he’s just received one of the most luxurious gifts. Adding to his automotive collection, Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez revealed on Instagram that she gifted Ronaldo a brand...
hypebeast.com
Nike Adds the Air Max Scorpion to Its "Leap High" Collection
For Nike’s introduction of the Air Max Scorpion in 2022, the Swoosh let the silhouette speak for itself. Lacking any collaborations or themed releases in its debut year, the sneaker now finds itself a part of the brand’s Chinese New Year-themed “Leap High” collection for 2023’s Year of the Rabbit. Joining other silhouettes such as the Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0, Blazer Mid and ACG Lowcate, the Air Max Scorpion hops into the fray.
hypebeast.com
‘Alice in Borderland’ Is Now the Most-Watched Japanese Series on Netflix
In less than a week since the second season of Alice in Borderland premiered, Netflix confirms that the series has set a new streaming record, making it the most-watched Japanese series on the platform. Officially dropped on December 22, season two rose to the #1 spot on Netflix’s Global Top...
hypebeast.com
Theophilus London Has Been Reported Missing
Theophilus London is missing. Friends and family have filed a missing person report with the Los Angeles Police Department, claiming that they haven’t seen or heard from the American rapper since July and that they have been trying to track him down for the last few weeks. London’s team...
hypebeast.com
Jordan Brand Revives the OG Shape of the Air Jordan 2 "Chicago" in This Week's Best Footwear Drops
Now that the gifts have been unwrapped, the family white elephant games have concluded and Christmas celebrations have ended, we all now have our eyes set on ringing in the new year with a bang. And to spark some excitement leading up to a new batch of 365 days, all of your favorite footwear brands like.
hypebeast.com
PLEASURES Highlights Collaborations in FW22 Collection
After revealing its collaborations for the season, PLEASURES has returned to showcase its Fall/Winter 2022 collection in its entirety. The seasonal wares prepared by the Los Angeles-based label are paired with select items from notable collaborations with Genesis P-Orridge/Psychic TV, Hunter S. Thompson, and Roland. The FW22 collection from PLEASURES...
hypebeast.com
Power Meets Passion in G-SHOCK's New Ignite Red Series
G-SHOCK has launched its Ignite Red series starring four flagship models, reimagined in the brand’s classic black and red hues. The choice of colors not only serves as an homage to G-SHOCK’s roots but also poses as symbols of strength and passion. The new collection features some of...
hypebeast.com
Sillage Drops Comfy New Down Collection
Whenever Nicolas Yuthanan Chalmeau presents a new drop on his highly-limited Sillage label, you can expect a unique spin on everyday fits. The Tokyo-based brand is well-loved for its high-quality Japanese materials that are woven into oversized garments that free the body of its rigidity. To complement the brand’s recent tweed collection, Sillage released a new down range that will keep you stylish and warm even in the harshest of winters.
hypebeast.com
En Iwamura and Easy Otabor Release Hybrid Vase Sculptures
Available today at 12 ET on Infinite Archives. Japanese artist En Iwamura worked with Infinite Archives‘ founder Easy Otabor on two new sculptural vases. Born in 1988 is based on works Iwamura made for a recent exhibition at Anthony Gallery, while 1988 Graffiti Boy stems on the idea of smoke and graffiti culture back in 1988. The collaboration came natural for the two friends who aimed to impart the Japanese philosophy of “Ma” or “negative space” that is emblematic of Iwamura’s work.
hypebeast.com
GOOPiMADE and WILDTHINGS JAPAN Collide for "The WILD GENERATION" Collection
Following its entry into Tokyo Fashion Week, Taiwan’s GOOPiMADE has now teamed up with WILDTHINGS JAPAN for an outdoors-focused collaboration. Dubbed the “The WILD GENERATION” collection, the Taipei to Tokyo collaboration combines the high-quality fabric sources and functional designs of WILDTHINGS JAPAN with GOOPiMADE’s outlining panels developed through cutting expertise and attention to detail.
hypebeast.com
#FR2 and atmos Collide for Monochrome Mihara Yasuhiro Wayne Low Leathers
For its latest project, Ryo Ishikawa‘s streetwear label #FR2 partners with atmos and Maison Mihara Yasuhiro for a pair of special-edition Wayne Low Leathers. Arriving just ahead of the lunar Year of the Rabbit celebrations, the upcoming pairs appear in a patchwork finish combining premium suede, smooth leather, and patent leather.
hypebeast.com
Vault by Vans Celebrates the Year of the Rabbit
Vans and Japanese retailer BILLY’s TOKYO are joining forces once again for an exclusive release. Celebrating 2023’s Year of the Rabbit, a Vault by Vans footwear collection has been prepared with thematic touches throughout. First, three Vans Slip-Ons arrive in red, green and black colorways that feature their...
hypebeast.com
Marvel Teases 'Stan Lee' Documentary Coming to Disney+ in 2023
The late Stanley Martin Lieber — better known as Stan Lee — undeniably shaped what a superhero is and the worlds that they inhabit. Serving as the architect of the Marvel Universe that hundreds of millions have enjoyed through its numerous comics, movies, shows and more, Lee has forever changed the entertainment industry. Commemorating his beloved works and life, Marvel has announced an original Stan Lee documentary coming to Disney+ next year.
hypebeast.com
Playboi Carti Teases His Return to Music
For Christmas of 2020, Playboi Carti’s gift to hip-hop was the release of the much-anticipated Whole Lotta Red. While it was met with a mixed response, it went on to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts and has cemented Carti as a central figure in modern rap. Since then, cryptic teasers, Narcissist merchandise — both cancelled and released — and festival appearances have captured the attention of his cult-like following.
hypebeast.com
adidas Readies the adiFom Superstar Shoes
Has quietly released the adiFom Superstar shoes, a clogs-like pair based on the brand’s iconic Superstar silhouette. Arriving in two monochromatic colorways, the adiFom Superstar features a slip-on, shell-toe silhouette that emulates the original sneakers. Retaining the chunky charm of the Superstar silhouette, the new model is crafted to ensure comfort and ease with its lace-free design. Stepping up in sustainability, the shoes are constructed with 50% natural and renewable materials, which feature a foam-like fabrication made of sugarcane derivatives. As finishing touches, the emblematic three stripes can be found on the sides of the shoes, complete with the brand’s hallmarked trefoil embossing on the heel tabs.
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at This Air Jordan 4 "Mecha Mewtwo" Custom
To round out the year, Andrew Chiou has introduced another Pokémon-inspired Air Jordan 4 concept, this time taking visual cues from “Mecha Mewtwo.” The new AJ4 follows two similar concepts inspired by viewer-favorite Pokémons Snorlax and Shiny Charizard. Using a pair of Nike x Off-White™ Air...
hypebeast.com
Gucci Celebrates Lunar New Year With a "Year of the Rabbit" Collection
Chinese New Year celebrations are set to commence in less than a month, and various brands across fashion and footwear are starting to unveil their collections dedicated to the annual holiday. We’ve seen Jordan Brand and Nike reveal several kicks, and now luxury label Gucci is getting in on the action by pulling back the curtain on its “Year of the Rabbit” collection.
hypebeast.com
Official Look at the Nike Air Max 97 "Athletic Company"
Has revealed a new eye-catching colorway of its classic Air Max 97 silhouette as part of its “Athletic Company” collection. The upcoming pairs are dressed predominately in shades of “Pro Green” across its leather and mesh uppers and nylon pull tabs. Rounded laces appear in sail...
Comments / 0