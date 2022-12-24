Read full article on original website
‘Alice in Borderland’ Is Now the Most-Watched Japanese Series on Netflix
In less than a week since the second season of Alice in Borderland premiered, Netflix confirms that the series has set a new streaming record, making it the most-watched Japanese series on the platform. Officially dropped on December 22, season two rose to the #1 spot on Netflix’s Global Top...
'NieR: Automata Ver1.1a' Anime Will Premiere in January 2023
The latest promotional trailer for NieR: Automata Ver1.1a has confirmed the anime’s official broadcasting date, voice actor list, and key production staff. Based on PlatinumGames and Square Enix’s award-winning action RPG game, Nier: Automata, the series will be co-produced by Square Enix and Aniplex, with A-1 Pictures heading the animation.
Part 2 of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ Will Return in July
The first cour of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War finished airing in Japan on Monday. A short promotional teaser was broadcasted along with the final episode, confirming that the anime will be back in July 2023. The second part, titled Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood – The Separation will continue to adapt the...
LEGO Adds a Jazz Club to Its Modular Buildings Collection
Since 2007, LEGO has released at least one entry in its Modular Buildings Collection. As 2023 rapidly approaches, the trend continues with the newest set to join the series, a Jazz Club. For the tenth year in a row, the modular set’s launch takes place at the start of the year. It joins classics such as Assembly Square and the Parisian Restaurant with a design that combines with other Modular Buildings with ease.
Marni Unveils Its "Year of the Rabbit" Collection
After reuniting with Uniqlo for a collaborative collection and releasing Vol.1 of its SS23 collection, Marni is cat-walking its way back into the spotlight to unveil its new “Year of the Rabbit” capsule to celebrate Chinese New Year. Much like its last CNY range, this newest line is also made alongside a creative as it has tapped Italian artist Flaminia Veronesi.
ZOZOTOWN Readies 'Chainsaw Man' Capsule Collection
Japanese online fashion store ZOZOTOWN, owned by entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa who will soon take Steve Aoki and others on a SpaceX moon mission, has partnered with the popular anime Chainsaw Man for an exclusive 16-piece capsule collection. Included in the range are a number of graphic tees featuring distressed and paint-splattered artwork of fan-favorite characters, Makima, Aki, Pochita, Power, and main protagonist Denji in both demon and human form.
Vault by Vans Celebrates the Year of the Rabbit
Vans and Japanese retailer BILLY’s TOKYO are joining forces once again for an exclusive release. Celebrating 2023’s Year of the Rabbit, a Vault by Vans footwear collection has been prepared with thematic touches throughout. First, three Vans Slip-Ons arrive in red, green and black colorways that feature their...
Gucci Celebrates Lunar New Year With a "Year of the Rabbit" Collection
Chinese New Year celebrations are set to commence in less than a month, and various brands across fashion and footwear are starting to unveil their collections dedicated to the annual holiday. We’ve seen Jordan Brand and Nike reveal several kicks, and now luxury label Gucci is getting in on the action by pulling back the curtain on its “Year of the Rabbit” collection.
#FR2 and atmos Collide for Monochrome Mihara Yasuhiro Wayne Low Leathers
For its latest project, Ryo Ishikawa‘s streetwear label #FR2 partners with atmos and Maison Mihara Yasuhiro for a pair of special-edition Wayne Low Leathers. Arriving just ahead of the lunar Year of the Rabbit celebrations, the upcoming pairs appear in a patchwork finish combining premium suede, smooth leather, and patent leather.
Marvel Teases 'Stan Lee' Documentary Coming to Disney+ in 2023
The late Stanley Martin Lieber — better known as Stan Lee — undeniably shaped what a superhero is and the worlds that they inhabit. Serving as the architect of the Marvel Universe that hundreds of millions have enjoyed through its numerous comics, movies, shows and more, Lee has forever changed the entertainment industry. Commemorating his beloved works and life, Marvel has announced an original Stan Lee documentary coming to Disney+ next year.
GOOPiMADE and WILDTHINGS JAPAN Collide for "The WILD GENERATION" Collection
Following its entry into Tokyo Fashion Week, Taiwan’s GOOPiMADE has now teamed up with WILDTHINGS JAPAN for an outdoors-focused collaboration. Dubbed the “The WILD GENERATION” collection, the Taipei to Tokyo collaboration combines the high-quality fabric sources and functional designs of WILDTHINGS JAPAN with GOOPiMADE’s outlining panels developed through cutting expertise and attention to detail.
London-Based Aeliza Wants You to "Think More" With Its Latest Collection
London-based label AELIZA has just presented its last capsule and this time, the collection has come alongside a new docuseries which follows Juri Muller, a 22-year-old painter from Peckham, London, as he showcases his community through an artistic and urban lens. Recently, AELIZA connected with U.K. hip-hop star Lord Apex,...
Porsche’s ‘Soul Electrified: The Current Within’ Gallery Event at HBX Was a Celebration of Art and Innovation
Porsche recently held a gallery event at concept retail space HBX New York to celebrate the launch of its Soul Electrified: The Current Within artworks. The digitally rendered pieces, made in collaboration with artists Rodolfo Hernandez, Travis Brothers and Isha Dipika Walia, were displayed on massive lightboxes that fully showcased the intricate detailing achieved to create these awe-inspiring visuals. Porsche took over the entirety of HBX’s third floor where guests were treated to light bites, cocktails and music provided by New York’s own DJ Niara Sterling.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Officially Surpasses $1 Billion USD Globally
The success of Avatar: The Way of Water has translated into numbers, officially surpassing the $1 billion USD mark at the global box office in just 14 days. Maintaining its top spot for the past two weeks, the film has become this year’s fastest film to hit the box office milestone.
Bang & Olufsen Launches Its Lunar New Year 2023 Collection
Gearing up for the Lunar New Year, Bang & Olufsen has released a limited-edition Lunar New Year 2023 Collection comprising some of its most iconic products, rendered in a festive palette. The lineup includes the Beoplay A9 home speaker, Beolit 20 portable speaker, Beosound A1 portable speaker, Beoplay H95 headphones,...
4DIMENSION® Reimagine's Y2K Wares With Its 2023 1st Collection
Moving into the new year, Taiwan-based label 4DIMENSION® has returned with its 1st Collection of 2023. Developing its outlook for the coming year, the range draws inspiration from outdoor wear, military uniforms, and active wear of the Y2K era (2000-2005). Marking a return to pragmatism, this time around, 4DIMENSION® developed an intensive display of tailoring and fabric selection accented by wearability, functionality, and subtle detailing.
En Iwamura and Easy Otabor Release Hybrid Vase Sculptures
Available today at 12 ET on Infinite Archives. Japanese artist En Iwamura worked with Infinite Archives‘ founder Easy Otabor on two new sculptural vases. Born in 1988 is based on works Iwamura made for a recent exhibition at Anthony Gallery, while 1988 Graffiti Boy stems on the idea of smoke and graffiti culture back in 1988. The collaboration came natural for the two friends who aimed to impart the Japanese philosophy of “Ma” or “negative space” that is emblematic of Iwamura’s work.
Mercedes Links up With ANCHOR INC. For a Merch Drop
Japanese label ANCHOR INC. has once again partnered with the German luxury car company, Mercedes-Benz for a set of streetwear staple pieces in celebration of the heritage brand. The last collection saw the capsule focus on outerwear including windbreakers as well as sweaters. Following in the success of the last...
Takashi Murakami Presents First Solo Exhibition in Dubai
Complementing Perrotin’s new gallery in the UAE. Dubai likes to do things big. Massive skyscrapers, luxury dining, supercars, manmade islands — some of the many features that have come to symbolize the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). To inaugurate its new outpost in Dubai, Perrotin is aptly showcasing one of Japan’s most celebrated contemporary artists, Takashi Murakami, as he makes his solo exhibition debut in the region.
Hisashi Eguchi Presents First Solo Exhibition at Kaikai Kiki Gallery
Opening in January 2023, Kaikai Kiki Gallery will be showcasing Hisashi Eguchi’s first-ever solo exhibition with Kaikai Kiki, entitled NO MANNER. Eguchi’s artworks were first presented by Kaikai Kiki at Taipei Dandai and Art Basel Hong Kong earlier this year. Despite only exhibiting two large paintings then, the artist has since garnered a huge following for his contemporary art, which features beautiful women in a manga style. His highly-anticipated solo show will feature 15 new paintings based on the artist’s original drawings, and produced at the Kaikai Kiki Studio.
