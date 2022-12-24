ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

5NEWS

Arkansas faces water troubles in the wake of a winter freeze

CHARLESTON, Ark. — Milltown-Washburn Public Water Authority shut off water for customers in Charleston on Monday night, Dec. 26, but it was restored the next day. Milltown-Washburn Public Water Authority says it started to slowly fill the water tanks Tuesday. The water authority tells 5NEWS the reason for the...
CHARLESTON, AR
talkbusiness.net

Northwest Arkansas sales tax growth rose 12.84% in 2022

The four largest cities in Northwest Arkansas combined for a record $102.686 million in sales tax revenue during the 12 reporting months in 2022, up 12.84% from 2021. It was the second highest growth rate for the combined cities and the highest amount in history. The increase was attributed in...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ozarksfn.com

A busy time of year for the Harris family

It has been a busy holiday season. The first two weekends included our youngest daughter’s cheer competitions with the Elkins High School Cheer team. We are so excited to watch these hardworking girls go to Hot Springs, Ark., and compete against schools across the state. They improve every time we watch them perform and we are very proud of them.
ELKINS, AR
ketk.com

Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks

Along the Missouri-Arkansas line, a tale of buried Spanish treasure. This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the...
MISSOURI STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas soybean farmers face potassium ‘hidden hunger,’ herbicide resistance amid input cost increases in 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Despite a bountiful crop of soybeans this year, Jeremy Ross, extension soybean agronomist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said potassium deficiency in Arkansas’ most valuable row crop is becoming more prevalent in the state. The deficiency is hardly noticeable from visual...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Lowell medical office building sells for $5.25 million

A 40,000-square-foot medical office building formerly occupied by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) in Lowell sold recently for $5.25 million. The purchase price equals $131.25 per square foot. J Bar C Land and Cattle LLC, led by Jason Coates, bought the two-story building at 519 Latham Drive,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Loss of water pressure leads to boil order in Hackett

HACKETT, Ark. — Hackett Waterworks customers in Sebastian County are under a boil water order beginning Wednesday, Dec. 28. This comes after freezing temperatures caused water pressure loss, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website. The City of Hackett and Sebastian Lake are under the boil order. It's...
HACKETT, AR
KOLR10 News

$69k lottery prize unclaimed in McDonald County

PINEVILLE, Mo. — Someone purchased a winning lottery ticket worth $69,000 in Pineville, Missouri. The game was Show Me Cash. The winning ticket was purchased at The Stateline Store at 29 Missouri Lane in Pineville on Dec. 26. The winning numbers were 3-9-18-19-21. Whoever won the prize has until June 24, 2023, to claim it. […]
PINEVILLE, MO
fayettevilleflyer.com

Reminder: Fayetteville residents get four extra trash bag pickups each year

Fayetteville trash and recycling customers with curbside pickup service can place up to four extra bags outside their bins to be collected each year. The extra bag allotments are typically used during the holidays when people have more trash than will fit into their curbside containers, but those extra bags can be placed next to the bins anytime throughout the year.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Friend remembers fallen Benton County detective

ROGERS, Ark. — Troy Adams and Det.Paul Newell bonded over motorcycles and helping others. They set up several events like the memorial ride for fallen Peace Ridge Officer Kevin Apple. The two friends always found time to laugh and joke around. "Picking on him, you know for his height,”...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
talkbusiness.net

$100M investment fund targets NWA acquisitions

A real estate investment group has opened its first investment fund with an equity raise goal of $100 million. Asset management firm InvestNet will target single-family real estate acquisitions in Northwest Arkansas. Nate Nead of Bentonville is the managing member. Stuart Collier of Fayetteville and Jason Powell of Portland, Ore., are the general partners.
BENTONVILLE, AR

