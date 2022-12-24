Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Related
Arkansas faces water troubles in the wake of a winter freeze
CHARLESTON, Ark. — Milltown-Washburn Public Water Authority shut off water for customers in Charleston on Monday night, Dec. 26, but it was restored the next day. Milltown-Washburn Public Water Authority says it started to slowly fill the water tanks Tuesday. The water authority tells 5NEWS the reason for the...
Light Up Your Neighborhood with the Wallace family
The votes are in for the second winner of the Light Up Your Neighborhood competition and this winner puts up 30,000 lights!
Fayetteville residents spend Christmas without water
A few residents at Park Lake Apartments in Fayetteville spent Christmas Eve and Christmas day without water. Before the water was turned back on Monday evening, it created a lot of issues for families and those with disabilities.
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Fayetteville, Ark. - The fast-growing Northwest Arkansas metro area is anchored by the cities of Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, and Bentonville. The region is the headquarters to a number of major companies:
talkbusiness.net
Northwest Arkansas sales tax growth rose 12.84% in 2022
The four largest cities in Northwest Arkansas combined for a record $102.686 million in sales tax revenue during the 12 reporting months in 2022, up 12.84% from 2021. It was the second highest growth rate for the combined cities and the highest amount in history. The increase was attributed in...
New wood-fired pizza restaurant to open in Fayetteville
"Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom" is set to open in Fayetteville next month on Jan. 8, adding a new option to eat for Northwest Arkansas pizza lovers.
ozarksfn.com
A busy time of year for the Harris family
It has been a busy holiday season. The first two weekends included our youngest daughter’s cheer competitions with the Elkins High School Cheer team. We are so excited to watch these hardworking girls go to Hot Springs, Ark., and compete against schools across the state. They improve every time we watch them perform and we are very proud of them.
ketk.com
Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks
Along the Missouri-Arkansas line, a tale of buried Spanish treasure. This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the...
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural America
Economists, politicians, and public policy experts regularly highlight the growing economic disparities between large (often coastal) cities with fast-growing economies and rural communities with declining economic opportunities.
KHBS
Dogs and cats relocated after frozen pipes flood Springdale Animal Shelter
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Christmas did not go as expected at the Springdale Animal Shelter. The building’s water pipes froze and busted, flooding the shelter. The flood left cats and dogs with no heat, no water and no light. “It's just it's awful. I mean, because these are all...
18 Restaurants in Downtown Rogers AR That Foodies Love
Looking for Restaurants in Downtown Rogers? The vibe is high in Downtown Rogers these days and if you love good food, you will find amazing choices in the downtown section of Rogers. So many different types of cuisine types, with one thing in common, they serve delicious food. Treat yourself...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas soybean farmers face potassium ‘hidden hunger,’ herbicide resistance amid input cost increases in 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Despite a bountiful crop of soybeans this year, Jeremy Ross, extension soybean agronomist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said potassium deficiency in Arkansas’ most valuable row crop is becoming more prevalent in the state. The deficiency is hardly noticeable from visual...
talkbusiness.net
Real Deals: Lowell medical office building sells for $5.25 million
A 40,000-square-foot medical office building formerly occupied by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) in Lowell sold recently for $5.25 million. The purchase price equals $131.25 per square foot. J Bar C Land and Cattle LLC, led by Jason Coates, bought the two-story building at 519 Latham Drive,...
Loss of water pressure leads to boil order in Hackett
HACKETT, Ark. — Hackett Waterworks customers in Sebastian County are under a boil water order beginning Wednesday, Dec. 28. This comes after freezing temperatures caused water pressure loss, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website. The City of Hackett and Sebastian Lake are under the boil order. It's...
$69k lottery prize unclaimed in McDonald County
PINEVILLE, Mo. — Someone purchased a winning lottery ticket worth $69,000 in Pineville, Missouri. The game was Show Me Cash. The winning ticket was purchased at The Stateline Store at 29 Missouri Lane in Pineville on Dec. 26. The winning numbers were 3-9-18-19-21. Whoever won the prize has until June 24, 2023, to claim it. […]
fayettevilleflyer.com
Reminder: Fayetteville residents get four extra trash bag pickups each year
Fayetteville trash and recycling customers with curbside pickup service can place up to four extra bags outside their bins to be collected each year. The extra bag allotments are typically used during the holidays when people have more trash than will fit into their curbside containers, but those extra bags can be placed next to the bins anytime throughout the year.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fire damages commercial building in downtown Fayetteville on Christmas morning
A fire broke out on Christmas morning at a commercial building that’s home to several businesses in downtown Fayetteville. Firefighters were dispatched to the building at 241 W. Spring St. at 7:13 a.m. Sunday, according to city dispatch logs. Crews first reported heavy smoke upon arrival, but flames soon...
KHBS
Friend remembers fallen Benton County detective
ROGERS, Ark. — Troy Adams and Det.Paul Newell bonded over motorcycles and helping others. They set up several events like the memorial ride for fallen Peace Ridge Officer Kevin Apple. The two friends always found time to laugh and joke around. "Picking on him, you know for his height,”...
There's No Way Around It, Razorback Fans Couldn't Care Less About the Liberty Bowl
Whether it's bitterness about the season's end, disinterest in Kansas, lack of appeal in Memphis, or just basketball season, Arkansas fans are openly avoiding the game
talkbusiness.net
$100M investment fund targets NWA acquisitions
A real estate investment group has opened its first investment fund with an equity raise goal of $100 million. Asset management firm InvestNet will target single-family real estate acquisitions in Northwest Arkansas. Nate Nead of Bentonville is the managing member. Stuart Collier of Fayetteville and Jason Powell of Portland, Ore., are the general partners.
Comments / 0