The Best TV Episodes of 2022
As 2022 draws to a close, it provides a bittersweet opportunity to take stock of some of the best episodes of television that we saw this year. In a streaming landscape where even the creators of the shows themselves don’t know if they will vanish without warning, this type of reflection feels different from any other.
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’: How Does Jaskier Connect to the Main Series?
With The Witcher: Blood Origin, Netflix expands the universe of The Witcher into new and exciting directions, showing events that predate the main series by 1200 years. However, the issue with a prequel that takes place long before The Witcher is that Blood Origin cannot use any of the main characters fans love. And since a prequel is only remembered when it connects to the main story, creators Declan De Barra and Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich had to devise a clever solution. Their solution was to use Jaskier (Joey Batey) as a link between Blood Origin and the main series since the whole prequel is about the bard learning the story that led to the Conjunction of the Spheres.
'Warrior Nun': Biggest Differences Between the Show and the Comic
Warrior Nun may have had a lot going for it in terms of action scenes, but what truly set it apart was how much it cared for the humanity of its characters. The first season may have been slow, but it put a lot of care into developing the personal journeys of its main characters - it was not afraid to go slow, and that pays off in the show's second season. The Warrior Nun comics, however, are another beast entirely. Hyper-sexualized nuns, cyberdemons, and plots convoluted enough to be more tiring than they were intriguing. We take a look at some of the biggest differences between the show and the comic, and why it's probably for the best the show didn't stick too closely to the source material.
'1923': Where to Watch the Cast of the Show on Film and TV
1923 premiered to record numbers for Paramount. It's a prequel of the drama Yellowstone, and ties in to Yellowstone: 1883, which all follow the history and rise to prominence of the family Dutton. As Kevin Costner holds the reins as John Dutton in Yellowstone, this installment will feature similarly prominent Hollywood names, namely Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.
Scariest PG-13 Horror Movies
The natural response to hearing horror movie and PG-13 in the same breath is, most likely, skepticism. How scary can a movie honestly be when its rating is only a single step above Scooby-Doo? There's not much blood. Minimal swearing. No severed limbs. Yet, there's a treasure trove of films that make up for what they lack in R-rated horror tropes by doubling down with many, many scares. You see, PG-13 is not a death knell for a horror film. In fact, it opens up a wide berth of creativity in order to deliver scares without resorting to the tried and true of the slice and dice.
How 'Doom Patrol's Own 'WandaVision' Shows That the Past Is a Trap
In October 1985, Marvel publishes Vision and the Scarlet Witch, in which the two Avengers try to retire to the suburbs, in the hopes of finding a "normal" life. Naturally, this eludes them, and is only the start of their strangest adventures yet — "normal" was never an option. In August 1990, Doom Patrol #35 introduced Darren Jones, a man obsessed with normality to such an extent that he sought the death of anyone who deviated too far from it. To illustrate Darren Jones' obsessiveness, we see that he lives in a home dedicated to 1950s sitcom tropes: his wife is a homemaker, who presses a laugh track button any time something remotely funny is said. Darren brings home the most typical of sitcom plots: his boss is coming home for dinner and Darren needs it to go perfectly, so he can get a promotion at work. When his wife messes up, he blinds her with a fork.
Top 10 Anthology Series to Stream On Netflix
Though the 1949 series Fireside Theater and others are often credited with being the first successful anthology series, anthology series began to gain popularity with shows like The Twilight Zone and The Outer Limits. These series frequently feature separate standalone stories and characters that may be thematically connected and are typically based on the horror or 'Sci-fi genres. Anthology shows are equally appealing to viewers who may not feel the need to commit to watching an entire series from beginning to end.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin': What Is the Conjunction of the Spheres?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Witcher: Blood Origin.Despite having only four episodes, The Witcher: Blood Origin covers a lot of ground when it comes to exploring the Continent's history. The series reveals the origins of the Golden Empire, follows the heroes who topple the tyrants who ruled the lands, shows how the first Witcher prototype was created, and, most importantly, explains what the Conjunction of the Spheres is. The Conjunction might be the most important event in the Continent’s history, as it merged different dimensions and brought humans and monsters to the lands that belonged to Elves and Dwarves. So, a series that takes us back to this moment is nothing short of exciting.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin': Who Is the First Witcher?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Witcher: Blood Origin. While there’s a lot to love in Netflix’s The Witcher, it’s no secret that one of the series’ main selling points is the fantastic monsters Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) has to slay in each episode. So, it’s not surprising that The Witcher: Blood Origin also finds a way to feature a thrilling battle against a creature coming from a different dimension. And while Blood Origin takes place 1200 years before the main series and a few centuries before the order of the Witchers is founded, the spinoff prequel does have a prototype monsters slayer that works as the first Witcher in the Continent.
What the Scrapped 'Star Trek: TOS' Sequel Series Would've Looked Like
In 1977, fans of the original Star Trek series received the best "incoming transmission" they could hope for. Even though NBC had canceled creator Gene Roddenberry's ambitious venture after three seasons of disappointingly low ratings, the show had gained a large and active cult following in the interim thanks to syndicated re-runs; Paramount executives knew an opportunity when they saw one.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Showrunners Explain How Minnie Driver & Joey Batey Became a Part of the Prequel
When The Witcher: Blood Origin was first announced as a prequel miniseries to Netflix's main The Witcher series, the general question was how did this story connect to the beloved main series. Well aside from exploring the origins of how the first Witcher came to be, the series also employs a frame narrative that shows Jaskier (Joey Batey) being pulled from the field of battled by a woman known only as Seanchaí (Minnie Driver) and told to record the story of the seven adventurers.
New ‘Scream VI’ Poster Shows Ghostface in New York for the Holidays
A special new Christmas-themed poster for the upcoming Scream VI has been unveiled. As we already know, the upcoming sixth installment in the long-running slasher franchise will take the action to New York City, a significant change in setting for the series, which has famously been restricted to the fictional town of Woodsboro. The Scream series began in 1996 with director Wes Craven’s acclaimed original, which introduced audiences to the unique brand of meta-horror that the franchise would become synonymous with. Craven returned to direct three more films in the series, before it was rebooted last year with Scream.
New 'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 Image Shows Genya in Distress
The first season of Shadow and Bone became an instant hit when it first premiered on Netflix, notably among the fans of Leigh Bardugo's YA novel series. Based on the author's best-selling novels, the Netflix fantasy series merged Bardugo's "Grisha" trilogy and "Six of Crows" duology into one series, adding a variety of beloved characters and a more complex plot. With the announcement that the popular series will return for Season 2, fans are—of course—thrilled to see how the saga of Alina Starkov, the Darkling, and the Crows will proceed. Scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform on March 16 of next year, TVLine has released an exclusive first look at the upcoming Shadow and Bone season, showing Genya furious about something.
Watch the 'Yellowjackets' Cast Finish Each Others Iconic Lines
The cast of Yellowjackets is finishing each other's sentences in a new video released by Showtime. The new video, titled "The Hive Mindset," showcases starring cast members recreating each other's characters while reading some of the first season's most memorable lines. Ahead of Yellowjackets Season 2 —which is set to...
'M3GAN' First Look Featurette Showcases Some Killer New Moves
It's nice to have a friend unless that friend is M3GAN, the killer doll equipped with artificial intelligence that likes to mutilate and loves to get down. The upcoming killer doll movie, a promisingly ridiculous new addition to the genre, is set to be released to theaters on January 6, 2023. And in anticipation of the new film, Universal has released a new first look featurette that gives us a glimpse into the new film.
'Top Gun: Maverick' Becomes Most Watched Movie Globally on Paramount+
Following its impressive theatrical run, Top Gun: Maverick continues to soar to new heights as the year's biggest blockbuster has now become the most-watched film globally on Paramount+. Debuting on the streaming service earlier this month on December 22, the film broke Paramount's previous record held by Sonic the Hedgehog 2 by 60%.
'National Treasure: Edge of History' Clip Sees the Return of Justin Bartha and Teases Page 47
2022 has been another killer year for television. One of the biggest surprises on the small screen has been National Treasure: Edge of History. The Disney+ series that continues the popular adventure franchise, once led by Nicolas Cage, debuted earlier this month. In just three episodes so far, it proved this long-forgotten treasure hunting series still has a lot of life in it. It has the fun, adventurous spirit of the original, the new cast is delightful, and the series retains the film's underrated musical score. However, one of the coolest parts of the series thus far has been seeing all the connections to the larger NT universe. There have been countless nods and Easter eggs to make any fan want to gleefully go on a treasure hunt of their own. However, the next episode has the series’ biggest connection yet and his name is Riley Poole, played by Justin Bartha. To build anticipation for episode 4, Disney released a new clip teasing Bartha’s return, and it has a connection to NT’s biggest mystery. What’s on "Page 47"?
10 Best Uses of the "Late Title Card," From 'Friday the 13th' to 'Pacific Rim'
Picture the scene: you have reached the theater just in time for your showing, and you cave in and buy overpriced popcorn and a drink before finding your seat while awkwardly navigating through people's legs as the advertisements play. You sit down, wrestle for the right to the armrest with the person sitting next to you, and breathe a sigh of relief as the movie finally begins after twenty minutes of ads and trailers.
'Avatar: The Way Of Water' & 9 Other Auteur-Driven Blockbusters
Avatar: The Way of Water is shaping up to be one of 2022's biggest hits, The highly-anticipated sequel to 2009's Avatar finds writer/director James Cameron at the top of his game, once again pushing the boundaries of VFX technology to deliver a thrilling and immersive adventure. Cameron's touch is all...
10 American Film Classics & Their International Counterparts
International films are usually so much fun; apart from exuding a different and refreshing vibe through the screen, they also offer audiences original and innovative storylines — some of them even inspired their somewhat more successful American counterparts. Because there are plenty of great flicks out there that aren't...
