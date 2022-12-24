Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Georgia hardware store owner sees business soar after cold weather caused damage
MACON, Ga. — You can always prepare for a weather-related incident. Multiple reports of water pipe bursts have occurred at businesses, apartments, and homes. Johnny Davis is the owner of Karsten & Denson Hardware Store. He says the cold temperatures brought in a lot of new and old customers.
WALB 10
‘The shop was full of water’: South Georgia businesses see impacts from holiday freeze
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several plumbing companies across Georgia saw many calls because of the cold weather over the holiday weekend. Both businesses and people were impacted. John Marshall Harvey, a salesman at Action Buildings in Tifton, says they were without water since Sunday. “You know, over the Christmas holidays,...
Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful encourages Christmas tree owners to bring 'One for the Chipper'
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County, you can take your Christmas tree to the chipper. It's the annual event hosted by many beautification organizations around Georgia, like Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful. You can bring your real-undecorated Christmas trees to one of the two convenience centers in Macon. The eleventh Street convenience...
'Nobody signs up to be an addict': Fentanyl a growing concern in Central Georgia overdose trends
MACON, Ga. — Two men died, and one woman was hospitalized after apparently overdosing at a north Macon motel on Tuesday. We still don't know what type of drug they were using. We take a closer look at drug overdoses in Central Georgia. Marissa Cody, the overdose specialist for...
Major updates to water situations in Monroe, Jones and Baldwin Counties
MONROE COUNTY, Georgia — Several counties and cities sent out significant updates for their water systems after the arctic blast over the weekend caused leaks and shortages around Central Georgia. North Monroe County Water System. They are asking customers to “significantly curb” water use tonight and over the new...
'System recovering as it should': Water slowly returning to Milledgeville homes
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — We've been following the water emergency in Milledgeville this week that left hundreds of folks without water. Hank Griffeth, city manager, says that since fixing smaller water line breaks on Tuesday, water is slowly returning to people's homes. The water tank that sits on Dunlap Road...
WALB 10
Frigid temperatures causing water issues across SWGA
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - It was a cold holiday weekend and several residents in southwest Georgia are experiencing burst pipes, causing them to be without water for days. WALB News 10 spent Monday contacting local plumbing companies. While some answered, other lines were busy. Tifton, Valdosta, Albany and Americus plumbing companies told WALB their call volume has increased since Friday.
A white day after Christmas for parts of NE Ga
It wasn’t much, but certainly nice to enjoy as a bit of a treat for the frigid temperatures metro Atlantans and the rest of Georgia had to endure the past few days. Snow, in the form of flurries and some snow showers, fell across parts of north and middle Georgia Monday night. Not nearly enough for a true white Christmas on the day after, but a taste of it.
Why are so many pipes bursting? Here’s what one metro plumber says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It seems like hundreds of metro Atlanta families have had to deal with bursting water pipes during this holiday cold snap. Channel 2′ s Dave Huddleston learned that our building codes and otherwise warm climate may play a role. Huddleston spoke with the owner...
Georgia Counties Urge Residents To Boil Water Amid Outages
Many homes are without water due to freezing temperatures.
Georgia Today: Burst pipes flooded buildings, new trafficking victim shelter, farmer mental health
On the Tuesday Dec. 27 edition of Georgia Today: An epidemic of burst pipes and flooded buildings, a new shelter for victims of human trafficking, and mental health help for farmers. ______. Secondary Content. About the authors. Author. Bottom Content. Tagged as:. Georgia Today: Recycling your tree, positive news for...
LIST: Ring in the new year with these New Year's Eve events happening in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — 2023 is almost here! It is time to celebrate another year accomplished and gather friends, family, and loved ones close. Central Georgia has lots of ways you can ring in 2023. All events begin on New Year's Eve. Hotel 45 rooftop party. There will be complimentary...
WALB 10
Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but one group who were fans of it were farmers. South Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it isn’t something they’ve had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this...
Man dead after crash in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a single car crash in Forsyth on Wednesday. Around 3:24 a.m. officers with the Forsyth Police Department were sent to a crash on I-75 south near mile marker 186 according to a press release in the Monroe County Sheriff's Office app.
'Taps still dry': Hundreds with no water in Milledgeville & Baldwin County
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — It's been a draining couple of days for hundreds of people around Milledgeville and Baldwin County. Water main breaks during this holiday weekend's cold blast left some people with low water pressure-- or no water at all. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke to people there about their...
13 killed on Georgia roads during Christmas weekend, state patrol says
Crashes killed 13 people during the Christmas holiday weekend, according to the Georgia State Patrol....
atlantanewsfirst.com
FIRST ALERT: Parts of Georgia could see accumulating snow day after Christmas
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While we didn’t get a white Christmas, how about a white day after Christmas for some of us here in North Georgia?. A weather system bringing snow to parts of the great lakes region and Tennessee early Monday will bring the chance for flurries and maybe some light snow accumulation in the north Georgia mountains later this evening.
Citing structural problems, Georgia state park closes hotel
CORDELE, Ga. (AP) — Officials have closed the hotel at a south Georgia state park, saying the buildings are structurally unsafe. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that it was closing the lodging at Lake Blackshear, part of Georgia Veterans State Park & Resort west of Cordele.
'A whole bunch of scrambling:' Southwest Airlines forces many Central Georgians to drive home
MACON, Ga. — Some call it the Southwest saga --- for some Central Georgians, it has been a nightmare. Local families are finally returning home from holiday trips after Southwest Airlines canceled their flights. Catching a Southwest flight a day after Christmas turned into chaos. "By the grace of...
Hard Labor Creek State Park now has all-terrain chair for people with mobility issues
Morgan County’s Hard Labor Creek State Park is now one of 11 state facilities that are offering, free of charge, the use of an All-Terrain Track Chair.
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 1