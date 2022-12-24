ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Lake, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 28 Spokane

1 person sent to hospital after shooting in Othello

OTHELLO, Wash. – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is investigating a shooting that left one person in the hospital Tuesday evening. According to ACSO, deputies responded to the scene of a reported shooting on the 600 block of Kristina Road in Othello on the evening of Dec. 27.
OTHELLO, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Medical Examiner: Elderly man killed near Deer Park died from sharp, blunt force injuries

DEER PARK, Wash – The Spokane County Medical Examiner said Wednesday the elderly man killed near Deer Park earlier this week died from “sharp and blunt force injuries.” The Spokane County Medical Examiner identified 83-year-old Richard Purdy as the man killed in a home near Deer Park in North Spokane County on Dec. 26. They say the manner of Purdy’s...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
dpgazette.com

Homicide On Dalton Road

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crime Detectives are investigating a homicide in the 29400 block of N. Dalton Road in North Spokane County. *** Investigators are attempting to locate a male (person of interest), with a medium/large dog observed in the area, who may have information regarding this incident. The male is described as white, approximately 25 years old, 5’10”, slim/average build, clean-shaven, wearing dark clothing, and carrying a briefcase or bag. The male is possibly associated with or driving a dark-colored SUV.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘I’ll see him in heaven’: Family grieves loved one killed in domestic violence dispute

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The holidays are full of heartbreak for one local family. A man was shot and killed just one day before Christmas Eve, and the suspected shooter wasn’t even allowed to have a gun. 4 News Now first reported on the domestic violence death investigation last Friday in Medical Lake. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has the...
MEDICAL LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

2 shot, including Uber driver, in downtown Spokane drive-by shooting on Christmas Eve

SPOKANE, Wash. — An Uber driver and a passenger were recovering after Spokane police said they were shot by someone in a passing vehicle on Christmas Eve. Detectives said the Uber driver had four passengers total in his vehicle, and was heading westbound on Interstate 90 (I-90) near the Thor-Freya exit around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. Police said another vehicle pulled...
SPOKANE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Suspect Arrested Following Deadly Domestic Incident in Medical Lake

MEDICAL LAKE, WA - A 24-year-old woman has been arrested for murder in the 2nd degree and unlawful possession of a firearm stemming from a deadly domestic incident in Medical Lake, WA. On Friday, December 23, 2022 at approximately 11:00 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic incident in the 200...
MEDICAL LAKE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 26, 2022

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Monday, December 26, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3629 Disorderly Conduct. 00:30:28. Incident Address: 26068 WAWAWAI RD; NISQUALLY JOHN LANDING, CLARKSTON, WA 99403. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a report of a subject yelling in the area. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3630...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Deputies arrest suspect in shooting at RV Park

SPOKANE, Wash. — A suspect in a shooting that occurred on December 20 at an RV Campground has been arrested. Deputies arrived at 10904 N Newport Highway on December 20 at 10 p.m. to a reported shooting. Deputies located a man lying on the ground, screaming, with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to the hospital for...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Uber driver, passenger shot in Christmas Eve drive-by

SPOKANE, Wash. – An Uber driver and one of his passengers were shot on the morning of Christmas Eve in a drive-by incident, with no suspect currently in custody. According to The Spokesman-Review, 57-year-old Duane Johnson was driving a group of four passengers from Spokane Valley to Spokane just before 4 a.m. He was driving on I-90 near the Thor-Freya exit when a white SUV pulled up next to his car and shot at the vehicle.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

FOUND: Missing endangered man found safe

SPOKANE, Wash. – A man who went missing on Thursday has been located and is safe, according to Spokane police. Last updated on Dec. 23 at 5:15 p.m. Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking the public for any info to help them locate a missing endangered person. 43-year-old Charles...
SPOKANE, WA
Ask Spokane

How to follow court proceedings in Spokane?

Has anyone followed any court proceedings in Spokane? There is a criminal prosecution that is beginning with a preliminary hearing right after xmas that i would like to follow - i expect if i want to know what is happening/what happened that i need to attend the prelim/trial to follow.
SPOKANE, WA
eastidahonews.com

Man sentenced for involvement in shooting death of Idaho teenager

COEUR D’ALENE — Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher, 24, of Spokane Valley, Washington, was sentenced this month to more than 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man banned from Camp Hope busted by deputies with over 900 suspected fentanyl pills

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A 20-year-old man was arrested after police found him with over 900 suspected fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and cash. On Dec. 9, detectives from the Spokane Valley Investigative Unit and Spokane Valley Control contacted four people in a 2003 white Aura at Camp Hope. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the contact was made in connection to...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane woman says pothole could cost her nearly $1,000

SPOKANE, Wash. – By 1 p.m. on Dec. 28, the City of Spokane had already received 80 calls reporting potholes, according to city spokesperson Kirsten Davis. Davis said there are two vehicles spending 15-30 minutes filling potholes before moving to the next, but this pothole season is just getting started. The more the weather fluctuates, the more potholes are created.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy