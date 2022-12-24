LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A goose frozen to sand at an Indiana lake was rescued by volunteer firefighters, FOX59 reported this week. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said it was notified Monday about a goose frozen to wet sand at Indiana Dunes State Park, in northern Indiana near Lake Michigan. Several people had tried to fee the goose but couldn't get the bird free.

