Gallatin County, KY

Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS participate in ice training exercise

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While temperatures have risen above freezing in recent days after a winter storm, Louisville-area firefighters are training for more chilling weather for the remainder of the season. Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS plunged into a pond in Prospect for an ice training exercise Wednesday. "We don't...
SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Tuesday, Dec. 27

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
Bobbie Holsclaw sworn-in for 7th term as Jefferson County Clerk

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Clerk Barbara "Bobbie" Holsclaw was sworn-in to begin her seventh term in office on Wednesday. The Republican, who is the county's top elections official, was first elected in 1998. Her office also handles vehicle registrations, marriage licenses and property deeds. In November, Holsclaw defeated...
Louisville Water rate to slightly increase starting Jan. 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Water customers will see a slight increase on their monthly bills starting Jan. 1. The company announced in November that the move to raise rates is an effort to help offset increased costs to keep the city's drinking water clean. That means about $1.10 more...
1 found dead after fire at mobile home in Iroquois neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person was found dead after a mobile home fire in the Iroquois neighborhood Wednesday night, according to Louisville Fire. Battalion Chief Maj. Bobby Cooper said firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the 4400 block of Taylor Boulevard at 8:22 p.m. Crews arrived on scene...
Goose rescued after being frozen to sand at Indiana Dunes State Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A goose frozen to sand at an Indiana lake was rescued by volunteer firefighters, FOX59 reported this week. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said it was notified Monday about a goose frozen to wet sand at Indiana Dunes State Park, in northern Indiana near Lake Michigan. Several people had tried to fee the goose but couldn't get the bird free.
Kentucky man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from nonprofits he worked for

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from two nonprofits. According to federal prosecutors, Charles Davis, 56, of Russell County, deposited more than $116,000 from the Russell County Arts Council into his own bank account. He allegedly used the money to make "online payments to his personal credit cards."
IN WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022. ...Patches of Dense Freezing Fog Early This Morning... The automated observing site at Huntingburg Airport is reporting a. quarter of a mile visibility and freezing fog. Patches of dense. fog across southwest Indiana may lead to additional slick spots...
Several Louisville locations accepting Christmas trees for recycling

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several locations in the Louisville area will soon begin allowing residents to drop off Christmas trees for recycling. Starting on Wednesday, Dec. 28, three sites will accept trees. They can be dropped off at the following locations:. The East District Recycling center, 595 North Hubbards Lane.
Louisville man arraigned on murder charge in DUI crash that killed a female passenger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged in an alleged DUI crash early Monday morning that caused the death of a female passenger made his first appearance in court. Jalen Desean Houston, 30, was arraigned on Tuesday after he was discharged from the hospital. District Court Judge Stephanie Burke entered a not guilty plea on his behalf on charges of murder and driving under the influence.
