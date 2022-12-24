Read full article on original website
Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS participate in ice training exercise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While temperatures have risen above freezing in recent days after a winter storm, Louisville-area firefighters are training for more chilling weather for the remainder of the season. Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS plunged into a pond in Prospect for an ice training exercise Wednesday. "We don't...
SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Tuesday, Dec. 27
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
Shooting at Valley Station funeral home injures 2 as families inside mourn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shots fired at a funeral home in Valley Station injured two people, according to Louisville Metro Police. The shooting happened about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Newcomer Funeral Home on Dixie Highway just south of Valley Station Road. LMPD said Third Division officers responded to the...
Bobbie Holsclaw sworn-in for 7th term as Jefferson County Clerk
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Clerk Barbara "Bobbie" Holsclaw was sworn-in to begin her seventh term in office on Wednesday. The Republican, who is the county's top elections official, was first elected in 1998. Her office also handles vehicle registrations, marriage licenses and property deeds. In November, Holsclaw defeated...
Price of parking going up in Jan. at Ky. Expo Center and downtown convention center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The cost of parking at the Kentucky Exposition Center and the Kentucky International Convention Center is going up. In a news release Wednesday, Kentucky Venues said a "standard parking rate increase" will go in place in 2023 begin in January. Effective Jan. 5, the standard vehicle...
Louisville Water rate to slightly increase starting Jan. 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Water customers will see a slight increase on their monthly bills starting Jan. 1. The company announced in November that the move to raise rates is an effort to help offset increased costs to keep the city's drinking water clean. That means about $1.10 more...
Historical marker honoring Breonna Taylor, David McAtee, Tyler Gerth placed in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historical marker remembering Breonna Taylor, David McAtee and Tyler Gerth was unveiled Wednesday at Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville. The marker is labeled "2020 Racial Justice Protest." The text on the marker reads in its entirety:. Built in 1978, Jefferson Square Park memorializes first...
Texas Turnaround, first in state, in Covington now open, provides safe interstate access
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 6 Office announced the final configuration of the state’s first Texas Turnaround Lane — in Covington — and it is now open to traffic. Named for its beginning and subsequent popularity in the State of Texas, the Texas Turnaround helps traffic...
1 found dead after fire at mobile home in Iroquois neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person was found dead after a mobile home fire in the Iroquois neighborhood Wednesday night, according to Louisville Fire. Battalion Chief Maj. Bobby Cooper said firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the 4400 block of Taylor Boulevard at 8:22 p.m. Crews arrived on scene...
Goose rescued after being frozen to sand at Indiana Dunes State Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A goose frozen to sand at an Indiana lake was rescued by volunteer firefighters, FOX59 reported this week. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said it was notified Monday about a goose frozen to wet sand at Indiana Dunes State Park, in northern Indiana near Lake Michigan. Several people had tried to fee the goose but couldn't get the bird free.
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife accepting Christmas trees for use as fish habitats
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The live Christmas tree you may soon be discarding could get new life as a fish habitat. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife will take your evergreen tree as long as you remove all the lights and decorations. From Dec. 26 through Jan. 15, you...
Louisville man accused of filming teens in bathroom of Highlands car wash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The manager of a Louisville car wash pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday after police accused him of trying to film employees in the bathroom. Christian Andrew Phillips, 53, is charged with voyeurism and promoting sex performance by a minor. Louisville Metro Police said in November...
Kentucky man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from nonprofits he worked for
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from two nonprofits. According to federal prosecutors, Charles Davis, 56, of Russell County, deposited more than $116,000 from the Russell County Arts Council into his own bank account. He allegedly used the money to make "online payments to his personal credit cards."
Burst pipe destroys west Louisville grocery store days after car plowed through front door
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Black-owned grocery store in west Louisville was completely destroyed when pipes burst inside, flooding the place days after a car drove into the building. From the floor to the ceiling at Black Market KY at 23th and Market streets, significant damages are visible. Police said...
Owner of Ramiro's Cantina plans to parlay closure of Louisville restaurant into smaller Jeffersonville concept
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of Ramiro's Cantina said his decision to close the Frankfort Avenue staple is more of a move than a closure. By next month, he said, he'll open a new location in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Ramiro Gandara said in the last three years, things have gotten...
2 Louisville police officers hurt after suspect in traffic stop sparks chase in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer was dragged by a car during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon in Valley Station. LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said an officer was conducting a traffic stop around 1 p.m. Tuesday on Lower River Road, just inside the Greenbelt Highway at Moorewick Way.
Southern Indiana police sergeant 'devastated' after fire destroys home on Christmas morning
MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- On Christmas morning, Madison Police Sgt. William Watterson and his 10-year-old daughter were fast asleep, just hours away from waking up and opening gifts under their tree. By 5 a.m., four fire departments had responded to their house, fully consumed by flames that wouldn't relent until...
IN WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022. ...Patches of Dense Freezing Fog Early This Morning... The automated observing site at Huntingburg Airport is reporting a. quarter of a mile visibility and freezing fog. Patches of dense. fog across southwest Indiana may lead to additional slick spots...
Several Louisville locations accepting Christmas trees for recycling
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several locations in the Louisville area will soon begin allowing residents to drop off Christmas trees for recycling. Starting on Wednesday, Dec. 28, three sites will accept trees. They can be dropped off at the following locations:. The East District Recycling center, 595 North Hubbards Lane.
Louisville man arraigned on murder charge in DUI crash that killed a female passenger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged in an alleged DUI crash early Monday morning that caused the death of a female passenger made his first appearance in court. Jalen Desean Houston, 30, was arraigned on Tuesday after he was discharged from the hospital. District Court Judge Stephanie Burke entered a not guilty plea on his behalf on charges of murder and driving under the influence.
