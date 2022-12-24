Read full article on original website
Maryland Minimum Wage Increases Starting January 1
Maryland’s general assembly previously voted to override Governor Larry Hogan’s veto of the Maryland minimum wage increase. The Maryland minimum wage, starting in 2023, will be $13.25 for larger businesses and $12.80 for small businesses. Montgomery County’s minimum wage increased earlier this year, on July 1, to $15.65 for all large employers.
Longtime Maryland Politician Diagnosed With Cancer; Plans To Continue Working
Cancer won't keep a Maryland congressman down as he plans to continue working after being diagnosed with a treatable form of Lymphoma. Congressman Jamie Raskin, who represents the 8th District from the border of northern Washington, DC to the Pennsylvania suburbs in the north, announced on Wednesday, Dec. 28 that after several days of testing, he has been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.
'It sounded like a freight train' | Former Maryland legislator rode out massive blizzard in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Recent storms have dumped snow and ice all over the country. A former Maryland state legislator rode out the blizzard at his home in Buffalo, where storms hit the hardest. "It sounded like a freight train coming through. And it continued for well over 24 hours....
Maryland Eradicates Invasive Rodent Species Nutria at the Cost of $30 Million, Fears of Reinvasion Still Linger
Maryland has been freed of the invasive Nutria that it had been plagued by for decades. The procedure cost $30 million, but the worry of reinvasion persists because the rodent species may still be close to the region's borders. Invasive Rodent Species Nutria. Nutria has flat noses and large, orange...
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announces $20M in water assistance relief program
Marylanders who still have water bill debt related to COVID-19 can get help making those payments. Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced a $20 million water assistance relief program. Water systems must agree to allocate payments as bill credits within a certain number of days after getting the payment. The...
"Blue-State Republican": Mileah Kromer's profile of MD Gov. Hogan
(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 22, 2022.) In November, Donald Trump announced his third candidacy for US president, amid growing calls from some Republicans to move past Trump and onto a new generation of leaders. If that happens, and we do move into a post-Trump era, will Maryland Governor Larry Hogan impress Republicans as a model for how the GOP can attract a diverse coalition of support?
State grant to benefit Maryland's homeless women, children fleeing violence
(The Center Square) – A nonprofit organization serving two of Maryland’s most populated counties has been named a recipient of a $1.9 million state grant. The Maryland Board of Public Works at its recent meeting approved the allocation of the grant funds to the Young Women’s Christian Association, or YWCA, of Annapolis and Arundel County through an established state-funded Shelter and Transitional Housing Facilities Grant program. The state’s allocation will...
Baltimore County man is Maryland’s newest Powerball millionaire
CATONSVILLE, MD—A Baltimore County man who enjoys playing many of the Maryland Lottery’s games and indulges in them often was chasing the historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on November 7 when a lucky ticket came his way. Although the Catonsville resident missed the massive jackpot by one number,...
Maryland Lawmakers Want to Stop Criminal Cops From Getting Their Pensions
A former Maryland park ranger was arrested and indicted in September for allegedly raping two of his female colleagues. But despite the grim crime he’s accused of, he’s still been allowed to collect nearly $95,000 of his pension as he awaits trial in jail. Now, two state lawmakers...
Former Md. lawmaker among those living through blizzard in Buffalo
Two former Maryland residents are sharing their stories of living through a deadly blizzard in Buffalo, New York. A father tells his story of surviving the storm with his two children and dog after being trapped for hours inside their car. And a former state representative shared how his community came together during the blizzard.
Advocacy group Maryland Nonprofits asks state for $100 million to serve needy communities
The group is urging policymakers to create a new position in state government to help funnel the proposed cash to nonprofit organizations. The post Advocacy group Maryland Nonprofits asks state for $100 million to serve needy communities appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Governor Hogan announces $20 million Water Assistance Relief program
BALTIMORE - Governor Larry Hogan announced a $20 million Water Assistance Relief Program that will support residents with water bill debt related to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We continue to provide ways—especially during the winter months—to help residents who may have difficulty with their water or heating bills," Governor Hogan said. "Water systems are encouraged to apply for this funding to ensure savings for customers in the coming months." As a condition of receiving program funding, water systems must agree to allocate payments as bill credits to customer accounts within a specific number of days after receiving payment, and waive late fees and interest penalties, according to a press release sent by the governor's office. The credits will cover outstanding water debt from residential customers that were accrued between January 2020 and September 2022. The application period for water systems to apply for funding will begin next Monday, January 2, 2023, and will remain open until Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
LIST | Where to celebrate New Year's Eve in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Need ideas on how to ring in the new year? Here's what's going on in Maryland for the 2023 New Year's Eve weekend:. New Year. New Me Mini Photoshoot -- Tymeless Studios 200 Wilson Point Road Baltimore, MD 21220. Saturday, Dec. 31:. Charm City Countdown into...
Where's Marty? Taking a tour of where Maryland road signs are made
Hi Everyone!This is another theme week for "Where's Marty?" As a wrap-up of the year, K2 and I sat down and discussed our five favorite places. What do we tell people when they ask us what we enjoyed seeing in 2022 on "WM?" And almost every time we start the discussion with, "The Maryland Department of Highway's Sign Shop " in Hanover. (It is to the South side of BWI-Marshall.)It is a large open space building that houses a library of signs already made, and a shop that, this year alone, will have made over 10,000 street, directional and warning signs. EVERY road sign...
Assateague Over Sand Vehicle permits available online in 2023
Purchasing an Over Sand Vehicle (OSC) permit at Maryland’s Assateague Island National Seashore and the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge will be easier in 2023, according to an announcement. The permits will be available online beginning Jan. 4. Facility Superintendent Hugh Hawthorne invites visitors to take an early tour of...
Alexandria hosting Virginia Black History Month Gala in February
Black resistance is the theme of the upcoming Virginia Black History Month Gala in Alexandria. Actor, singer and producer “Leon” Robinson will be the keynote speaker for the annual event, which will be held at the Hilton Mark Center (5000 Seminary Road) on Friday, February 24, and Saturday, February 25. Robinson performed roles in “The Temptations,” “The Five Heartbeats,” “Cool Runnings,” “Above the Rim,” and as Little Richard in the 2000 film “Little Richard.”
Maryland Food Bank buying double the food at twice the pre-COVID price
(The Center Square) – As inflation has caused the average family to spend hundreds of dollars more per month this year, it’s also caused the Maryland Food Bank’s costs to double. "Since the start of the pandemic, we've been buying more food than ever," Maryland Food Bank...
A Hidden Animal
Several years ago, just before sunrise, I drove past a drainage pond in Edgewater and caught a glimpse of a shadowy dog-like animal sneaking along the inside of the fence. I pulled over and watched as a gray fox hunted for frogs along the water’s edge, but I was not able to get a photo. In my usual determined fashion, I returned to the spot four times but never saw the animal again.
Water companies can soon apply for state grants to help payoff customer debt
On Wednesday the State of Maryland announced plans to launch a $20 million Water Assistance Relief Program, aimed at helping residents get caught up on their late water bills.
US Marshals Capture Trio In Silver Spring Parking Garage Gunpoint Robbery
Montgomery County Police have arrested and charged three suspects accused of an armed robbery and separate shooting incident that occurred back in June 2022, authorities say. Nathan Elijah Barnes, 21, of Washington DC, Brian Odell Brown, 19, of Suitland, and Demonte Martez Hewitt, 21, of Washington DC are accused of being involved in an armed robbery and separate shooting that occurred within a week in June 2022 in the Montgomery County area, according to Montgomery County police.
