Rescue crews respond to crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel have been requested to the area of mile marker 17 on Route 23 in Ross County, Ohio, following a report of a single-vehicle crash. The call came in shortly after 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. Details of the crash are currently scarce,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY IS NOW AT LEVEL 3 COUNTY EMERGENCY! TRAVEL AS OF NOW IS LIMITED TO EMERGENCY VEHICLES ONLY!!!
TEMPERATURE HAS DROP RAPIDLY LIKE WE TOLD EVERYONE IT WOULD DO. ROADWAYS ARE BEING IMPACTED AND ARE HAZARDOUS AT THIS TIME. TREES ARE STARTING TO FALL AS THE WIND GUST HAVE PICKED UP… SEVERAL AREAS THROUGHOUT LAWRENCE COUNTY HAVE LOST POWER…. PLEASE DO YOUR BEST AND STAY OFF ROADWAYS...
LEVEL 3: Ross county goes red during snow emergency
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — As of 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Ross County has been placed under a level three snow emergency. Sheriff’s offices and departments collaborate with county emergency managers to determine whether current conditions with the weather and roadways constitute issuing a snow emergency level. Since 1994,...
Scioto Valley Closings & Delays - Saturday, December 24th, 2022
LEVEL 1 - Be Cautious. Hocking (downgraded as of 3pm) Vinton (downgraded as of 1:30pm Friday) Adams (as of 12am Friday) Fairfield (as of 6am Friday) Fayette (downgraded as of 8am) Greene (as of 2am Friday) Highland (as of 4am Friday) Jackson (as of 6am Friday) Madison (as of 1am...
One person dead in I-77 accident in West Virginia
UPDATE: (1:40 p.m. Dec. 21, 2022) – Jackson County, West Virginia, Sheriff Ross Mellinger says I-77 has reopened following a fatal concrete truck crash this morning. The concrete truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Officials say the vehicle went through a guardrail and down an embankment on I-77 S near the 139-mile marker.
1 dead, 1 injured after car drives over bridge
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died after a vehicle went over a bridge on I-79 Thursday night. The driver and passenger were the only people in the sedan and were taken to the hospital. Lieutenant Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s office says a man has died in the crash.
1 Dead After SUV Crashes Into Amish Buggy In Ohio
Another person was also injured in the accident.
$38,000 worth of drugs, including meth, seized in Ohio bust
LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Two vehicles were pulled over simultaneously, resulting in four arrests on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. Just after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, task force officers along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted two traffic stops on State Route 104 in Lucasville. The Scioto […]
Top doctor relieved of duty at Adena Medical Center
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A top doctor at southern Ohio’s most visible medical center has been released from his employment. Dr. Harry Kittaka was the “Chief Transformation Officer” for the entire health organization. The role of the Chief Transformational Officer focused on working with the Adena Medical Group in adapting to changes that are the result of new care models in the field of health care, many the result of the Affordable Care Act. Those included working to provide optimal quality care at a lower cost to patients and providers; achieving quality results in patient outcomes; and increasing provider accessibility.was tasked with actively embracing the “Patient-Centered Medical Home Model” which is a team approach to care led by a family physician to provide ongoing, coordinated care for a lifetime in order to maximize a patient’s health, according to a biography that has since been removed from the health organization’s website.
