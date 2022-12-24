Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jade Cargill Wants To Defend Her TBS Championship Against Charlotte Flair, Flair Praises Cargill
Jade Cargill wants to wrestle Charlotte Flair and "The Queen" appears to be keeping a close eye on the inaugural AEW TBS Champion. Jade Cargill has been undefeated in AEW since her debut. At the start of 2022, she became the first-ever AEW TBS Champion and because of her dominance, she is the only woman to have ever held that prize as of this writing.
Cain Velasquez Says He And Daniel Cormier Have Discussed Competing In A Match For AAA Lucha Libre
Cain Velasquez says he has talked with Daniel Cormier about the both of them working a match in AAA Lucha Libre. Cain Velasquez and Daniel Cormier, while known for their time in the UFC, have a great love and respect for professional wrestling. Both Velasquez and Cormier have participated in WWE events in the past with Velasquez actually getting an opportunity to become WWE Champion against Brock Lesnar in 2019.
NWA Super Powerrr Results (12/27): Tyrus, Ricky Morton, Kamille, And More Compete
The National Wrestling Alliance aired its latest episode of NWA Super Powerrr on December 27 on FITE TV and YouTube. Full results (courtesy of WrestleZone) and highlights are below. NWA World Television Championship: Jordan Clearwater (c) (with BLK Jeez & Austin Idol) def. Mercurio after Idol distracted Mercurio. The Mortons...
Ric Flair On 'Becoming Ric Flair' Documentary: It's Very Good And Fair, I'm Really Happy With It
Ric Flair discusses his new documentary. "Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair", takes a deep dive into Flair's life and career. As a 16-time world champion and a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, Flair is one of the most iconic legends in the wrestling world. The documentary premiered on Peacock on December 26. Hulk Hogan, Mike Tyson, Post Malone, Stephen A. Smith, and Charlotte Flair, among others, appeared on the program.
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (12/26): Athena, Dralistico, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling will air the December 26, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on their YouTube channel at 7PM EST. The stream for the show can be seen above. Full results can be seen below. AEW Dark: Elevation (12/26) Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose defeated Karizma & Leva Bates.
WWE NXT (12/27/2022) Results: Wes Lee vs. Tony D'Angelo, Battle For the Bar Match, Schism In Action.
WWE NXT (12/27/2022). - NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee (c) vs. Tony D'Angelo (w/ Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo). - Battle For The Bar: Fallon Henley (w/ Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs) vs. Kiana James (w/ Giovanna Eburneo). - Drew Gulak Host Seminar. - Schism (Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid &...
CM Punk Responds To Dax Harwood’s Plea For He And The Elite To Find A Way To Make It Work: ‘Duh’
CM Punk responds to Dax Harwood's comment that he and The Elite should find a way to make it work. At AEW All Out on September 4, Punk defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship. At the post-show press conference, Punk took several shots at Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, which reportedly led to a heated brawl between the two sides, along with Ace Steel. Punk, Omega, and The Young Bucks were subsequently suspended, and Steel was fired. While The Elite returned at the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19, Punk, who suffered an injury during his match against Moxley, has remained absent. AEW president Tony Khan has declined to comment on the situation on multiple occasions.
WWE SuperShow Holiday Tour From Atlanta, GA Results (12/27): Steel Cage Match Headlines
WWE held a live event on December 27 from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE SuperShow Holiday Tour From Atlanta, GA Results (12/27) - WWE Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch went to a no contest when...
Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews, Trick Williams vs, Axiom, And More Set For 1/3 WWE NXT
Apollo Crews and Carmelo Hayes will clash on the January 3 episode of NXT. On the December 20 episode, Crews returned to NX and discussed his loss to NXT Champion bron Breakker at NXT Deadline. He made it clear that he intends to earn another title, and he got into a heated confrontation with Carmelo Hayes, as the former NXT North American Champion also wants a shot at the gold. On the December 27 episode, WWE announced that the two stars will face off next week.
Wrestling World Remembers Brodie Lee On Two Year Anniversary Of His Passing | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, December 26, 2022. - Many performers, fans, and promotions took time out of their day today to celebrate the life of Jon Huber (Brodie Lee/Luke Harper) on the two year anniversary of his passing:. - Check out the latest edition of AEW...
Ricky Steamboat Says He Backed Out Of Ric Flair's Last Match After Learning Flair Had A Pacemaker
On July 31, Ric Flair wrestled in his advertised last match, teaming with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. Ricky Steamboat was originally planned to be part of the match, but didn't end up wrestling at the event. Steamboat is considered one of Flair's greatest rivals and their series of matches in the 80s and 90s are considered some of the best in wrestling history.
Eddie Edwards Discusses Canceled IMPACT Rebellion Match Against Jonathan Gresham
Eddie Edwards talks the Rebellion match against Jonathan Gresham that was canceled. When Jonathan Gresham first joined IMPACT Wrestling in early 2022, Eddie Edwards and Honor No More quickly became one of his biggest enemies within the company. Edwards and Gresham were set to clash at the promotion's Rebellion pay-per-view in April, but Gresham was pulled from the match at the last minute due to injury.
AEW Rampage On 12/23 Records Highest Viewership Number Since April, Demo Rating Also Up
The numbers are in for the December 23 episode of AEW Rampage. According to Brandon Thurston, Friday's AEW Rampage drew 566,000 viewers. This number is up from the 464,000 viewers the show drew on December 16. This is the highest viewership number that Rampage has drawn since April 8, 2022.
Indus Sher vs. The Creed Brothers Set For NXT New Year's Evil 2023
A new tag team match is set for NXT New Year's Evil. After weeks of postponing the match to make sure that all competitors would be at 100%, Indus Sher, the tandem of Veer Mahaan and Sanga will take on Julius and Brutus Creed live on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at NXT New Year's Evil.
Kenny Omega: Without Me, NJPW Has Lacked Charisma, Magic, And Eyeballs Watching
Kenny Omega is ready to being the magic back to NJPW. Omega will return to NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 17 when he faces Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Championship. Omega hasn't competed in NJPW since Wrestle Kingdom 13 when he lost the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi. Omega...
Details On Identity Of Swerve's Affiliate From AEW Dynamite
Fightful has learned all the details on the mystery man that appeared as one of Swerve Strickland's affiliates on AEW Dynamite. During the segment with Keith Lee, Swerve had Parker Boudreaux and a mystery man with braids and face tattoos attack Lee. Sources have indicated that the man is Granden Goetzman, who has been training for quite some time in preparation for his All Elite Wrestling debut.
2022 Best & Worst Moments: CM Punk, Sami Zayn, Vince McMahon, Mandy Rose, More | Fightful Roundtable
Episode 12 of Fightful Roundtable looks back on the best and worst moments of 2022: from Sami Zayn's work with The Bloodline to CM Punk's explosive Brawl Out press conference and Vince McMahon's retirement and Mandy Rose's release. Joining host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) is Alicia Atout, Ella Jay and Connor Casey.
Hiroshi Tanahashi Praises Finn Balor For His Transformation Upon Forming Bullet Club
In 2013, Finn Balor (Prince Devitt in NJPW) aligned with Tama Tonga, Bad Luck Fale, and Karl Anderson to form Bullet Club. The formation came at the expense of Hiroshi Tanahashi, who was laid out by the group at Wrestling Dontaku. Bullet Club took Balor and NJPW to new heights...
Kurt Angle On Potentially Appearing For AEW: I Don't Think It's Gonna Happen, I'm Happy Where I Am
Kurt Angle says an AEW run for "Your Olympic Hero" isn't in the cards. Kurt Angle has not wrestled since WrestleMania 35 where he lost to Baron Corbin. A veteran of WWE and TNA Wrestling, Kurt Angle was once widely considered to be the greatest in-ring performer of his generation. One individual that is a fan of Kurt Angle's body of work is AEW president Tony Khan.
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Preview w/ Kevin Kelly, Francesco Akira, Gideon Grey | NJPW Bread Club
The Bread Club breaks down the card, from top to bottom, give predictions and are joined by a star studded lineup to talk Wrestle Kingdom 17. The Voice of NJPW, Kevin Kelly returns to talk about the historic event. They are joined by 1/2 of the NJPW IWGP JR Heavyweight Tag Team Champions as Francesco Akira talks about his first ever Tokyo Dome match & lastly they are joined by the only Lord in all of NJPW, Mr Lord Gideon Grey. If you are preparing for Wrestle Kingdom 17, this is the show for you.
