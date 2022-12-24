CM Punk responds to Dax Harwood's comment that he and The Elite should find a way to make it work. At AEW All Out on September 4, Punk defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship. At the post-show press conference, Punk took several shots at Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, which reportedly led to a heated brawl between the two sides, along with Ace Steel. Punk, Omega, and The Young Bucks were subsequently suspended, and Steel was fired. While The Elite returned at the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19, Punk, who suffered an injury during his match against Moxley, has remained absent. AEW president Tony Khan has declined to comment on the situation on multiple occasions.

