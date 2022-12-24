Read full article on original website
GOD LOVES HES PET DOGGIES TOO ! AND. : he’s watching over his Pet Doggies , And watching who cares and who don’t !!!!!
Good Samaritan donates clothes to migrants passing through San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — As Title 42 stays in place—many are volunteering their own time to help migrants seeking asylum. A San Antonio native connected with friends to donate supplies to migrants in San Antonio waiting to get to their next destination. By car—several bins and bags full of...
Volunteers hit the streets to keep unsheltered from freezing, offering food and hot coffee
SAN ANTONIO — When the sun came up Friday morning, so did the ministers who do outreach work among the unsheltered. They hit the streets early trying to keep the homeless from freezing to death in the cold. Under the historic Hays Street bridge, where more than a dozen...
Volunteers serve hot food and warm gifts to San Antonians in need as non-profit hopes to expand impact next year
SAN ANTONIO — The true meaning of Christmas could be felt at Communities Under the Bridge (CUB) on Sunday. More than 200 people lined up at the downtown church for a warm meal and gift. Each guest received a large bag of essential items, including socks, blankets, toiletries and...
San Antonio Zoo receives national award for Psychedelic Rock Gecko breeding
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo announced Tuesday that it received a national Excellence in Breeding award from the Zoological Association of America (ZAA) for being the only U.S. zoo to successfully breed the endangered Psychedelic Rock Gecko. This year the zoo welcomed 11 baby geckos, the most...
Owner offers $5,000 reward for return of missing dogs
SAN ANTONIO — A woman in Olmos Park is heartbroken after her two French Bulldogs went missing on Christmas Eve around 1 p.m. and is offering a big reward if they are returned. She doesn't believe they left on their own because they usually stay inside the front yard...
sasportsstar.com
Two residents in San Antonio apartment building displaced by fire
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two residents on San Antonio’s West side are homeless after a fire ripped through their home Monday night. Firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Castroville Road at around 9:30 P.M. The building, a one story, two unit apartment building had flames...
Two people escape burning home south of downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Two people are now looking for a new place to live after a fire destroyed their mobile home. The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on Monday in the 100 block of Emerald Street, which is south of downtown. The San Antonio Fire Department said an...
flicksandfood.com
New NE Side Location for this Popular Food Truck is Now Open
New NE Side Location for “What the Waffle” Food Truck is Now Open in San Antonio. What The Waffle Food Truck has a new NE side location in San Antonio and is open to the public. They are also available for delivery on Grubhub!. What The Waffle (WTW)...
KSAT 12
Kerrville FD dive team retrieves body out of Nimitz Lake, police say
KERRVILLE, Texas – A team of divers with the Kerrville Fire Department retrieved a body out of Nimitz Lake at the dam on Guadalupe Street, according to the Kerrville Police Department. On Wednesday afternoon, a Texas DPS helicopter directed a Texas Parks and Wildlife boat crew to the location...
'I needed the support' | Single mother with terminal cancer thanks San Antonio community for its compassion
SAN ANTONIO — A mother battling terminal cancer is making memories with her family this Christmas without worrying about mounting medical bills. It’s all thanks to the community. “It’s been a rollercoaster of a year with emotions and everything I need to get through,” said Emojean Kraft Molinar....
Man in critical condition after rolling truck over, getting pinned beneath it
SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after rolling his truck over and getting pinned beneath it on the west side of town. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 8200 block of Highway 151. When first responders arrived, they found the 55-year-old man pinned...
Man trapped between two vehicles trying to load car onto tow truck, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A two truck driver was pinned between the car he was trying to load and his tow truck late Tuesday night. It happened around 11:50 p.m. on the 7000 block of San Pedro north of downtown. When police arrived at the scene they found the man...
parentingisnteasy.co
Woman gives birth then finds herself having to lose both her hands and feet
Jacob and Krystina Pacheco were so excited to meet their baby girl!. The couple welcomed their baby girl via c-section on Oct. 24, 2022, in Stone Oak Methodist Hospital, San Antonio, Texas. All was well and they were sent home two days later. The next day, however, Krystina wasn’t feeling...
KSAT 12
Faulty fireplace believed to be cause of fire on Northeast Side, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio couple has been displaced from the home following a late-night fire on Sunday night, the San Antonio Department said. The fire was called in around 11:30 p.m. at a trailer in the 4800 block of Goldfield Drive, not far from Rittiman Road on the city’s Northeast Side.
'We lost everything' | Overnight house fire leaves San Antonio family in the cold for Christmas
SAN ANTONIO — A house fire left a west-side family out in the cold instead of planning their Christmas celebration. A cooked turkey sat on a broken-down patio table outside the Segura family’s house Saturday. A symbol of Christmas tradition, the turkey never made it to an oven. Instead, the meat was seared by the same flames that destroyed the home.
Texas Car Wash Undergoes CRAZY Transformation Thanks To Freezing Temps
A car wash was turned into an icicle igloo thanks to freezing temperatures!!!
drippingspringsnews.com
Series of fires blaze across Hays County
Dry summer months led to a series of fires throughout Dripping Springs and beyond this year, burning over 1,500 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The series began with the Gatlin Creek Fire, commonly referred to as the Storm Ranch wildfire. The fire began on the Storm Ranch property near Gatlin Creek Road and Mt. Olive School Road, eight miles southeast of Dripping Springs, around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. The fire burned approximately 357 acres, according to an estimate from the Texas A&M Forest Service.
KSAT 12
Teen employee injured when suburban crashes into corner of 2 South Side business stores, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A teenage employee of a cleaning supply store suffered minor injuries when a vehicle crashed into the corner of two retail businesses on the city’s South Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of...
mycanyonlake.com
Retired U.S. Army General Raises American Flag as His Canyon Lake Home Burns
As his home in the 1700 block of Casa Sierra in Canyon Lake burned to the ground this morning, a retired U.S. Army general raised the American flag to let his neighbors know he and his wife, also a retired military officer, were unharmed. “It was a good sign for...
KSAT 12
San Antonio archbishop unveils art project to honor gun violence victims
SAN ANTONIO – Art and religion are not often combined for comfort, but San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller said it’s the best way to help victims of gun violence. Garcia-Siller sat down with KSAT to discuss a sculpture made of glass that’s aimed at relating to victims of gun violence.
