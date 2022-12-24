ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

GOD LOVES HES PET DOGGIES TOO ! AND. : he’s watching over his Pet Doggies , And watching who cares and who don’t !!!!!

sasportsstar.com

Two residents in San Antonio apartment building displaced by fire

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two residents on San Antonio’s West side are homeless after a fire ripped through their home Monday night. Firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Castroville Road at around 9:30 P.M. The building, a one story, two unit apartment building had flames...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
flicksandfood.com

New NE Side Location for this Popular Food Truck is Now Open

New NE Side Location for “What the Waffle” Food Truck is Now Open in San Antonio. What The Waffle Food Truck has a new NE side location in San Antonio and is open to the public. They are also available for delivery on Grubhub!. What The Waffle (WTW)...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Kerrville FD dive team retrieves body out of Nimitz Lake, police say

KERRVILLE, Texas – A team of divers with the Kerrville Fire Department retrieved a body out of Nimitz Lake at the dam on Guadalupe Street, according to the Kerrville Police Department. On Wednesday afternoon, a Texas DPS helicopter directed a Texas Parks and Wildlife boat crew to the location...
KERRVILLE, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'We lost everything' | Overnight house fire leaves San Antonio family in the cold for Christmas

SAN ANTONIO — A house fire left a west-side family out in the cold instead of planning their Christmas celebration. A cooked turkey sat on a broken-down patio table outside the Segura family’s house Saturday. A symbol of Christmas tradition, the turkey never made it to an oven. Instead, the meat was seared by the same flames that destroyed the home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

Series of fires blaze across Hays County

Dry summer months led to a series of fires throughout Dripping Springs and beyond this year, burning over 1,500 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The series began with the Gatlin Creek Fire, commonly referred to as the Storm Ranch wildfire. The fire began on the Storm Ranch property near Gatlin Creek Road and Mt. Olive School Road, eight miles southeast of Dripping Springs, around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. The fire burned approximately 357 acres, according to an estimate from the Texas A&M Forest Service.
HAYS COUNTY, TX

