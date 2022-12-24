Read full article on original website
Gov. Walz signs executive order for emergency relief for fuel transportation
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order Wednesday to provide emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting fuel in Minnesota. This order helps address the high demand for propane with the start of winter and recent powerful storms in Minnesota. “Households...
National Guard called on to assist stranded motorists in SW Minnesota
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz has issued Executive Order 22-33 declaring a peacetime emergency and providing National Guard assistance to stranded motorists in Southwestern Minnesota. “Minnesota and the country are experiencing extreme winter weather, dangerous temperatures, and unsafe road conditions,” said Governor Walz. “Every Minnesotan deserves a...
Minnesota minimum-wage adjusted for inflation
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation. The new rates will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Large employers – with annual gross revenues of at least $500,000 – must pay at least $10.59 an hour. Small employers –...
January dedicated as Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-27-2022 - clipped version. Highs will be ranging from the mid-20s to the mid-30s this week with our next chance of precipitation Thursday. New checklist for environmental quality review. Updated: 6 hours ago. Minnesota’s environmental review process will now require developers to calculate...
Unsheltered man on the danger posed by extreme cold: ‘This just gets the coverage’
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It was approaching 11 p.m. on Thursday night and the trickle of people arriving at the Ramsey County winter warming space in downtown St. Paul was beginning to increase, with small groups of men and a few women forming a line to check in at tables by the front door.
Minnesota River Trail closing for riverbank project
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-27-2022 - clipped version. Highs will be ranging from the mid-20s to the mid-30s this week with our next chance of precipitation Thursday. January dedicated as Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month. Updated: 7 hours ago. Multiple fire fighter organizations will be spending the...
New checklist for environmental quality review
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s environmental review process will now require developers to calculate their projects’ effects on the climate. The environmental review process requires regulators to consider a project’s potential impacts on the land, air, water and animals. The Minnesota Environmental Quality Board voted to create...
Road update from MNDot-Sat., Dec. 24, 8:00 a.m.
WILLMAR, Minn. – (8:00 a.m.) Following an evening of strong winds, and blowing and drifting snow which created blizzard conditions, combined with stranded vehicles, most state highways in southwest Minnesota are impassable this morning. Vehicles that were stranded during the blizzard require towing so that MnDOT can get to the roads and clear them. Travelers who ventured out on closed roads this morning and became stranded have made the situation worse.
One farmer set off a solar energy boom in rural Minnesota; 10 years later, here’s how it worked out
This article originally appeared on Inside Climate News, a nonprofit, independent news organization that covers climate, energy and the environment. It is republished with permission. Sign up for their newsletter here. CENTER CITY, Minnesota—It sounded absurd, the idea of spending a large sum of money to install solar panels in...
Blizzard causing drifts 'as long and as tall as semi trucks' in Minnesota
A ground blizzard is raging in southern Minnesota on Friday and reports from law enforcement near the City of Winthrop say there are snow drifts the size of semi trucks. "Local law enforcement are reporting drifts as long and as tall as semi trucks on [Highways] 15 and 19 and ARE NOT PASSABLE," the City of Winthrop reported.
MnDOT: No Travel Advisory, plows pulled
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for southcentral and southwest Minnesota. A “No Travel Advisory” remains on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
Blizzard Warning remains in effect: Here's the latest
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek. ...Blizzard Conditions Continue Tonight West of the Mississippi River... .Blizzard conditions are ongoing in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. No travel advisories have been issued for northern Iowa. East of the Mississippi River, strong winds may result in localized drifting of snow over roadways and brief whiteout conditions, but widespread blizzard conditions are no longer forecast. Wind chills remain bitterly cold with values of 30 to 35 degrees below zero. Frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes in these conditions. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
High school student dies from flu in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second child in Wisconsin has died from complications related to the flu, the state Dept. of Health Services confirmed Friday morning. The agency’s latest statement comes three days after it announced the first death of the flu season. The agency has not released the...
14-year-old died from flu complications days before Christmas
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) – A high school student from Wisconsin died of complications caused by a mix of influenza A and Strep B. According to the Howard-Suamico School District, 14-year-old Ava Schmidt died Wednesday. She was a freshman at Bay Port High School. Ava is the second pediatric...
Rain, snow Thursday; bigger storm potential next week
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the latest on the warmer temps sticking around, the rain/snow mix set to hit the area Thursday, as well as a big storm potentially hitting Minnesota next week.
As the Interstate opens back up, law enforcement urges everyone to drive with caution
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) —State and local crews are making good progress on roads on the Western side of South Dakota. From whiteout conditions and blowing snow to clear skies and open roads, things are looking a lot better on Interstate 90 just outside of Rapid City. However, the...
Buried in snow, semi truck drivers spend days trapped at South Dakota fuel stop
VIVIAN, S.D. - Feet of drifting snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph stranded truck drivers last week for several days at a South Dakota fuel stop until their rigs could be unburied from mounds of snow. Huge snow drifts made it impossible for drivers to see forcing dozens...
A wintry mix of precipitation is possible late tonight into Thursday
(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that portions of Minnesota could see some light snow and possibly a wintry mix late tonight into Thursday. The roads could be slick at times. Officials say that a mix of drizzle, freezing rain, and snow is possible on Thursday with the best chances in the afternoon and evening.
MnDOT cameras capture some of the 500+ crashes, spinouts on Minnesota roads Wednesday
More than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes were reported on Minnesota roads as heavy snow struck on Wednesday. More than 7 inches of snow fell over the course of the day at MSP Airport, which as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday is the highest amount reported anywhere in Minnesota from Wednesday.
Snow Expected Sunday Afternoon, Evening
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Another round of snow will make its way across Minnesota on Christmas Day and into the evening. Light to moderate snow will move into western and southern Minnesota Sunday afternoon and evening. Snow should end by early Monday morning. Greatest accumulations are expected in southwest Minnesota...
