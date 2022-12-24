ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

KAAL-TV

National Guard called on to assist stranded motorists in SW Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz has issued Executive Order 22-33 declaring a peacetime emergency and providing National Guard assistance to stranded motorists in Southwestern Minnesota. “Minnesota and the country are experiencing extreme winter weather, dangerous temperatures, and unsafe road conditions,” said Governor Walz. “Every Minnesotan deserves a...
KEYC

Minnesota minimum-wage adjusted for inflation

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation. The new rates will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Large employers – with annual gross revenues of at least $500,000 – must pay at least $10.59 an hour. Small employers –...
KEYC

January dedicated as Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month

January dedicated as Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month

KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-27-2022 - clipped version. Highs will be ranging from the mid-20s to the mid-30s this week with our next chance of precipitation Thursday. New checklist for environmental quality review. Updated: 6 hours ago. Minnesota's environmental review process will now require developers to calculate...
KEYC

Minnesota River Trail closing for riverbank project

Minnesota River Trail closing for riverbank project

KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-27-2022 - clipped version. Highs will be ranging from the mid-20s to the mid-30s this week with our next chance of precipitation Thursday. January dedicated as Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month. Updated: 7 hours ago. Multiple fire fighter organizations will be spending the...
KEYC

New checklist for environmental quality review

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s environmental review process will now require developers to calculate their projects’ effects on the climate. The environmental review process requires regulators to consider a project’s potential impacts on the land, air, water and animals. The Minnesota Environmental Quality Board voted to create...
pipestonestar.com

Road update from MNDot-Sat., Dec. 24, 8:00 a.m.

WILLMAR, Minn. – (8:00 a.m.) Following an evening of strong winds, and blowing and drifting snow which created blizzard conditions, combined with stranded vehicles, most state highways in southwest Minnesota are impassable this morning. Vehicles that were stranded during the blizzard require towing so that MnDOT can get to the roads and clear them. Travelers who ventured out on closed roads this morning and became stranded have made the situation worse.
KEYC

MnDOT: No Travel Advisory, plows pulled

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for southcentral and southwest Minnesota. A “No Travel Advisory” remains on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
KIMT

Blizzard Warning remains in effect: Here's the latest

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek. ...Blizzard Conditions Continue Tonight West of the Mississippi River... .Blizzard conditions are ongoing in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. No travel advisories have been issued for northern Iowa. East of the Mississippi River, strong winds may result in localized drifting of snow over roadways and brief whiteout conditions, but widespread blizzard conditions are no longer forecast. Wind chills remain bitterly cold with values of 30 to 35 degrees below zero. Frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes in these conditions. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
WEAU-TV 13

High school student dies from flu in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second child in Wisconsin has died from complications related to the flu, the state Dept. of Health Services confirmed Friday morning. The agency’s latest statement comes three days after it announced the first death of the flu season. The agency has not released the...
KEYC

14-year-old died from flu complications days before Christmas

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) – A high school student from Wisconsin died of complications caused by a mix of influenza A and Strep B. According to the Howard-Suamico School District, 14-year-old Ava Schmidt died Wednesday. She was a freshman at Bay Port High School. Ava is the second pediatric...
HOWARD, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

A wintry mix of precipitation is possible late tonight into Thursday

(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that portions of Minnesota could see some light snow and possibly a wintry mix late tonight into Thursday. The roads could be slick at times. Officials say that a mix of drizzle, freezing rain, and snow is possible on Thursday with the best chances in the afternoon and evening.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Snow Expected Sunday Afternoon, Evening

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Another round of snow will make its way across Minnesota on Christmas Day and into the evening. Light to moderate snow will move into western and southern Minnesota Sunday afternoon and evening. Snow should end by early Monday morning. Greatest accumulations are expected in southwest Minnesota...
