PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Private emails, encryption app used in discussing Florida’s migrant relocations
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Newly released records from Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed that his public safety czar, Larry Keefe, communicated with a Destin-based contractor hired to fly migrants from Texas to Massachusetts using a private email account with the call name “Clarice Starling.”. They also confirmed that he used...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Dec. 28, 2022: Hill fills score sheet as South Fayette beats Bethel Park
Elijah Hill hit for 33 points to lead South Fayette to a 66-61 victory over Bethel Park at the Holiday Bash at North Allegheny on Wednesday. Michael Plasko had 15 points and Gavin Orosz added 13 for South Fayette (6-2). Nick Brown scored 22 points and Ben Guffey had 16 for Bethel Park (5-2).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Judge rejects Kari Lake’s bid to overturn Arizona election
A judge in Arizona rejected a bid by Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake to throw out the results of the November election she lost, calling her claims of misconduct by election workers “speculation” that she had failed to prove. During a two-day hearing that ended Thursday, Lake’s attorneys...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Nonprofit creates free online course to tackle Pennsylvania’s opioid crisis
The Rothman Opioid Foundation for Opioid Research & Education is offering a free online curriculum that will aid current and future prescribers to fight opioid addiction across Pennsylvania and the Appalachian region. Launched in 2019, the Philadelphia nonprofit is dedicated to raising awareness of the risks and benefits of opioids,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Did Tom Wolf understand politics?
Gov. Tom Wolf is about to close out his two-term tenure. It’s been quite a ride. Over the years, we have not been shy about laying criticism at the governor’s door. We have castigated him for budget issues. We have harangued him for administrative hiccups and staff pay raises. We took him to task over poorly executed coronavirus pandemic policies.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Time to reform legislative rules
On Jan. 3, Pennsylvania state legislators will begin the new session by establishing procedural rules governing their operations. This is where, behind closed doors, a handful of majority leaders and committee chairs assume control over all state legislation. It’s where our elected reps are pressured to permit their “leaders” to decide which bills will ever make it to a vote, regardless of public or bipartisan support. It’s where Pennsylvanians lose representation by the same officials we voted for.
