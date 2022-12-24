On Jan. 3, Pennsylvania state legislators will begin the new session by establishing procedural rules governing their operations. This is where, behind closed doors, a handful of majority leaders and committee chairs assume control over all state legislation. It’s where our elected reps are pressured to permit their “leaders” to decide which bills will ever make it to a vote, regardless of public or bipartisan support. It’s where Pennsylvanians lose representation by the same officials we voted for.

