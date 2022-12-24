TVA facing some outages as rolling blackouts loom

The Tennessee Valley Authority is facing outages as rolling blackouts loom over its customers.

“Due to the extreme cold and high winds, we have lost some generation, and our employees are working around the clock to return these units to service,” chief operating officer Don Moul said. “We will continue to manage the system in spite of the challenging circumstances.”

The federally-owned utility faces outages at two of its coal-fired plants — Cumberland and Bull Run — along with some of its natural gas plants, according to spokesperson Scott Brooks.

Typical power demand for December is around 24,000 megawatts.

Its power demand surpassed 33,000 megawatts on Friday — a nearly 60% increase from Thursday — pushing the TVA toward a likely record for the month of December.

On Friday morning, the TVA implemented Step 50, a never-before-taken action to avoid widespread outages.

Under Step 50, all local power companies on TVA’s grid must introduce rolling blackouts. Customers experience about half an hour without power two to three times a day, on average, as power companies shed between 5% and 10% of their load.

The TVA rescinded its order soon after announcing it Friday morning. At that time, Memphis Light, Gas and Water president Doug McGowen reminded everyone of the “tenuous situation across the entire South” and warned of the possible that the TVA would reintroduce the order.

By that evening, MLGW told customers that it’s preparing for the possibility of rolling blackouts.

MLGW and the TVA are still encouraging customers to voluntarily eliminate all extraneous power use.