manchesterinklink.com
Thursday’s weather: Sunny and milder, high of 47
Today: Mostly sunny & milder. High 47 Winds: Light & Variable. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable. Friday: Mild with a mix of sun & clouds. High 54 Winds: Light & Variable. Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy & mild. Low 37 Winds: SSW5-10 mph. New Year’s...
manchesterinklink.com
Monday’s weather: Sunny, high of 32, overnight low of 24
Today: Mostly sunny. High 32 (feel like 26) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph. Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 24 Winds: Light & Variable. Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds. High 35 (feel like 28) Winds: W 10-15 mph. Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low around 20 Winds: Light & Variable. Wednesday: Mix...
manchesterinklink.com
The Weekender, Dec 29-Jan 1: New Years Celebrations and Winter Break fun for the family
MANCHESTER, NH – It’s the last weekend of 2022, what’s a better way to end the year than having many New Years celebrations to choose from? Take a look at the mix below to figure out how you’ll spend your last days of 2022. Remember to be safe and responsible!
manchesterinklink.com
As winter settles in New Hampshire, unhoused look for warm places to stay
Story Produced by New Hampshire Public Radio, a Member of. As the state braced for intense rain and wind over Christmas weekend, housing rights organizers helped the unhoused get ready for the coldest time of year. The National Coalition for the Homeless says that the winter season is when the...
manchesterinklink.com
Trinity, West fall in opening round of Doug Chandler Invitational
MANCHESTER, NH — A dominant four-minute stretch of the second quarter catapulted Bow High to a 54-32 win over Trinity, Tuesday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the Doug Chandler Invitational Tournament at Central High. Earlier in the day, Manchester West was no match for Division 1 Merrimack, falling 65-13.
manchesterinklink.com
Free online winter class schedule announced for Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications
MANCHESTER, NH — Resolving to improve your communications or First Amendment knowledge for 2023? Registration is now open for online winter classes at Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications. Sign up and commit to learning a new skill in the New Year. Classes are free and open to all. Winter classes are taught online and require pre-registration. Dates and times vary. You can learn more about all the class offerings, and register, at loebschool.org.
manchesterinklink.com
Memorial Alumni beat girls varsity team in charity game
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A team of Memorial girls’ basketball alumni defeated the 2022-’23 Memorial girls’ basketball varsity team on Monday night, 60-52. Participants and spectators in the game collected non-perishable goods to deliver to the Families In Transition Food Pantry on Tuesday morning. “It was a...
manchesterinklink.com
New children’s book celebrates the creativity and courage of children to change their community
MANCHESTER, NH – “The Bike Bus: Adventures in the Queen City,” a new children’s book of adventure and imagination, written and illustrated by award-winning New Hampshire artist and author Peter Noonan, was published December 19, 2022. The 48-page picture book, published by NoonanArts and Manchester Moves, is inspired by the real-life New Hampshire children who dared to dream big and create a healthy and fun alternative to their daily school bus ride.
manchesterinklink.com
Can peer support prevent issues like school shootings and teen suicide? These students are ready to try
Two months after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in May, the New Hampshire Department of Education announced a $13 million grant program to help New Hampshire districts improve school safety. The grants are being awarded to help Granite State schools increase building security by adding features like electronic access systems, reinforced glass windows and video surveillance cameras.
manchesterinklink.com
‘Little Women’ the musical to hit the Palace Stage March 3-19
MANCHESTER, NH – The broadway musical adaptation of the beloved novel by Louisa May Alcott, “Little Women” will be presented by the Palace professional players March 3-19. The announcement, made Tuesday, highlights this season’s To Be Announced show, which follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy March. Taking the advice of friend Professor Bhaer, aspiring writer Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America.
manchesterinklink.com
Undefeated underdogs will battle for Doug Chandler title
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Two days are down and there’s one day left to go in the 2022 Doug Chandler Holiday Girls’ Basketball Tournament and Thursday’s title matchup will come down to a pair of non-Division I teams that haven’t seen a loss yet in regular season play that beat Division I opponents on Wednesday.
manchesterinklink.com
City Health Department hires Director of Overdose Prevention as part of $300K grant award
MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester has been selected as one of 20 communities nationally by the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the National Center for Injury Control and Prevention (NCIPC), to receive a $300,000 funding award which will bolster overdose prevention strategies on the local level.
manchesterinklink.com
Woman charged with reckless conduct after police say she abandoned newborn inside a tent in the woods
MANCHESTER, NH –A baby born in the woods early Monday morning and allegedly abandoned by its mother in a tent is fighting for its life at a local hospital Monday. Following an intensive search for the newborn, the mother was arrested by Manchester police, charged with reckless conduct. According...
manchesterinklink.com
Police ID woman who died in tent on Christmas; another who gave birth in a tent arraigned in court
MANCHESTER, NH – The woman who was found dead in a tent outside the Families in Transition shelter on Christmas morning has been identified as Amanda Hartness, 34. Another woman who was arrested late Christmas night for allegedly abandoning her son after giving birth in a tent in an unrelated incident appeared in court Tuesday.
