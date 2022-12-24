ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Thursday’s weather: Sunny and milder, high of 47

Today: Mostly sunny & milder. High 47 Winds: Light & Variable. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable. Friday: Mild with a mix of sun & clouds. High 54 Winds: Light & Variable. Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy & mild. Low 37 Winds: SSW5-10 mph. New Year’s...
Monday’s weather: Sunny, high of 32, overnight low of 24

Today: Mostly sunny. High 32 (feel like 26) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph. Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 24 Winds: Light & Variable. Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds. High 35 (feel like 28) Winds: W 10-15 mph. Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low around 20 Winds: Light & Variable. Wednesday: Mix...
Trinity, West fall in opening round of Doug Chandler Invitational

MANCHESTER, NH — A dominant four-minute stretch of the second quarter catapulted Bow High to a 54-32 win over Trinity, Tuesday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the Doug Chandler Invitational Tournament at Central High. Earlier in the day, Manchester West was no match for Division 1 Merrimack, falling 65-13.
Free online winter class schedule announced for Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications

MANCHESTER, NH — Resolving to improve your communications or First Amendment knowledge for 2023? Registration is now open for online winter classes at Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications. Sign up and commit to learning a new skill in the New Year. Classes are free and open to all. Winter classes are taught online and require pre-registration. Dates and times vary. You can learn more about all the class offerings, and register, at loebschool.org.
Memorial Alumni beat girls varsity team in charity game

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A team of Memorial girls’ basketball alumni defeated the 2022-’23 Memorial girls’ basketball varsity team on Monday night, 60-52. Participants and spectators in the game collected non-perishable goods to deliver to the Families In Transition Food Pantry on Tuesday morning. “It was a...
New children’s book celebrates the creativity and courage of children to change their community

MANCHESTER, NH – “The Bike Bus: Adventures in the Queen City,” a new children’s book of adventure and imagination, written and illustrated by award-winning New Hampshire artist and author Peter Noonan, was published December 19, 2022. The 48-page picture book, published by NoonanArts and Manchester Moves, is inspired by the real-life New Hampshire children who dared to dream big and create a healthy and fun alternative to their daily school bus ride.
Can peer support prevent issues like school shootings and teen suicide? These students are ready to try

Two months after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in May, the New Hampshire Department of Education announced a $13 million grant program to help New Hampshire districts improve school safety. The grants are being awarded to help Granite State schools increase building security by adding features like electronic access systems, reinforced glass windows and video surveillance cameras.
‘Little Women’ the musical to hit the Palace Stage March 3-19

MANCHESTER, NH – The broadway musical adaptation of the beloved novel by Louisa May Alcott, “Little Women” will be presented by the Palace professional players March 3-19. The announcement, made Tuesday, highlights this season’s To Be Announced show, which follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy March. Taking the advice of friend Professor Bhaer, aspiring writer Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America.
Undefeated underdogs will battle for Doug Chandler title

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Two days are down and there’s one day left to go in the 2022 Doug Chandler Holiday Girls’ Basketball Tournament and Thursday’s title matchup will come down to a pair of non-Division I teams that haven’t seen a loss yet in regular season play that beat Division I opponents on Wednesday.
City Health Department hires Director of Overdose Prevention as part of $300K grant award

MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester has been selected as one of 20 communities nationally by the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the National Center for Injury Control and Prevention (NCIPC), to receive a $300,000 funding award which will bolster overdose prevention strategies on the local level.
