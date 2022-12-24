Turbulent weather affects holiday plans for Santa Barbara travelers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Turbulent weather is affecting holiday plans for people flying out to loved ones this weekend.



Many people say they want a white Christmas, but not when it puts plans to see their families in jeopardy.



The weather in Santa Barbara on Friday was sunny and warm compared to many parts of the country, which has affected both incoming and outgoing flights from the Santa Barbara airport.



We spoke to a wide range of people who were dealing with flights delayed anywhere from 1 hour to complete cancellations.

“She dropped me off about an hour ago and then my flight ended up getting delayed til 5 so i wasn’t going to make my connecting flight so she’s back to get me again. Yes, I had to turn around and pick her back up,” said delayed travellers Emily Siegle and Kate Mascari.



Some travelers had their flights canceled like Cormac O’Brien.



He's now considering a roadtrip in order to make it to Seattle in time for Christmas.



“Just a quick 17 hours maybe a few restroom stops and a lot of Starbucks. Let’s do it anyone needs a ride from Santa Barbara to Seattle let’s go. Train’s leaving in a few hours,” said Cormac O’Brien, who is trying to visit Seattle.



Andrea Valdez is a flight attendant.



She says she doesn’t mind a flight delay because it can mean a little extra down time from work.



“My flight is already delayed 2 hours heading to Denver, so I decided to stop at McDonald’s,” said Flight Attendant Andrea Valdez.



Valdez says it’s best to be patient and realize that safety comes first.



“We deal with it all the time. I feel just as stressed out you know you want everyone to get to their destinations safely, of course. It’s out of your hands,” said Valdez.



She recommends checking the airlines app for live updates on delays and using noise cancelling headphones to meditate and pass the time.



An hour delay may not sound like a long time for a flight to be delayed, but it makes a big impact for those who are trying to make it to their second connecting flights.



Many have been trying to make the most of the delay by enjoying as much sun before flying out to colder areas.

The post Turbulent weather affects holiday plans for Santa Barbara travelers appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .